I don’t know where we are on the arc of history. I don’t know if all is lost.
I don’t know if Michael Anton is right – that there is a Coming Coup. His case is strong and bolstered by The American Spectator’s own George Parry who believes that delayed mail-in ballots, many “found” after a Trump landslide, will throw the country into a crisis and possibly civil war. You can watch my interview with George here.
What I do know is that there have been many times is history where the decisions of one person stemmed the tide of evil. I know that one small person of courage can make a big difference. Vasily Archipov, Norman Borlaug, Nelson Mandela are examples of courage; the courage to question, to create, to reconcile.
The Left is fond of saying that “Love Trumps Hate” and they’re not wrong. It’s just a shame that so much of their “love” includes violence, destruction, burning, rage, and murder. If they believed their own words, they would act differently, and their message could result in more of the change they’d like to see. As it is, they’re evaporating good will with every brick and punch thrown. They are bending the arc of history away from themselves.
The Left is lost.
Have you ever seen such a sad rabble? Confused, lonely, weird, alienated, warped, deviant, criminal. The dispossessed. Only love can heal these wounds. Only a Power greater than their vast chasm of emptiness can fill them.
Three times I’ve seen a man who was eventually shot screaming into another person’s face or calmly looking into the camera taunting, begging to be killed…to have his life matter for something even a pathetic lost, in every sense of the word, cause. All three times, the death came within minutes, hours, a day.
These people believed a lie: that they have nothing to lose. They believed that there is no hope of redemption for them; therefore there’s no redemption for anyone. They believe that they were beyond salvation and so, they’d take the world with them. Suicide is an evil. There is always hope.
Too many in our country lay on the streets, drugged, debauched. It is shameful. Too few help them. Too many pay too much in taxes and their hearts harden at the need they see. Let the government take care of them. But the government is woefully inadequate to the task of healing a broken spirit.
So what must we do?
We must find our courage and keep doing. We must create, plan, build, restore, protect, defend, heal, feed, clothe, repent, reconcile, save. We must remember that all men are create equal. We must build our own lives and we must help those who do not believe in their own ability to begin again. Above all, we must have charity. And when we don’t know what to do, we must pray.2 Chronicles 7:14
if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.
