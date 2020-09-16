WHEN ONE LOOKS OVER THE VAST PANORAMA OF EVENTS THAT HAVE OCCURRED THROUGHOUT RECORDED HISTORY IT IS DIFFICULT TO SINGLE OUT ANY ONE DATE AS BEING ONE OF ‘THE MOST IMPORTANT DATES OF HUMAN HISTORY’. BUT READER, LEO D.D. LION, DOES NOT HESITATE TO OFFER HIS CHOICE OF A DATE WHICH RIVALS OTHERS IN IMPORTANCE

A comment on ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP that is more noteworthy than many of the other comments published on Abyssum:


Leo D. D. Lion commented on It is high time to understand the full meaning of the prophetic announcement made by Cardinal Wojtyła at the 1976 Eucharistic Congress in Philadelphia: “We are now standing in the face of the greatest historical confrontation humanity has ever experienced. I do not think that the wide circle of the American Society, or the whole wide circle of the Christian Community realize this fully. We are now facing the final confrontation between the Church and the anti-church, between the Gospel and the anti-gospel, between Christ and the antichrist. The confrontation lies within the plans of Divine Providence. It is, therefore, in God’s Plan, and it must be a trial which the Church must take up, and face courageouslyMAIKE HICKSON What we know of Our Lady of Fatima’s ‘3rd secret’ appears to be unfolding in Church today: priest The Third …The most terrible dimension of Gethsemane is the appearance of the traitor. St. Sister Faustina noted the date of this worst day of suffering. It was December 17, 1936.Great article to read and with references….Ohhh but a single reference is missing:

The birth certificate of Jorge Berglio
born on December 17, 1936.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
