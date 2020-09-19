Jorge Bergolio, AKA Francis, it appears, is allowing, one of his closest collaborators, Cardinal Reinhard Marx and his German bishops to continue in the porn business which is a prime destroyer of family life.

Has Francis joined Pro-Abortion BLM in “Apparent Approval” of the Anti-nuclear Family Propaganda?

September 19, 2020

Francis, it appears, is allowing, one of his closest collaborators, Cardinal Reinhard Marx and his German bishops to continue in the porn business which is a prime destroyer of family life.



Marx and the German bishop’s huge porn publishing company sold pornography for over a decade. The bishops were rebuked by Pope Benedict XVI after he was informed. After the papal rebuke, the German bishops promised the porn business would be sold according to Lifesitenews.com articles on October 31 and November 23, 2011.



The blog Vox Cantoris on September 18, 2015 wrote that Cardinal Marx and the German bishops were still in the same porn business and Francis did not “call them out.” The blog’s headline was “Why is Pope Francis blind to Germany’s rich and porn producing bishops?”:



“We know that they cannot win, that the “gates of Hell will not prevail” but in these times we must ask, ‘Where is the Pope?'”



“A few years ago, LifeSiteNews wrote about the ‘German Bishops being caught in a massive porn scandal.’ After a papal rebuke, they announced that it would be sold. Yet we find that one year ago, this has not only not happened; but these same filthy Rhine bishops actually pumped over one billion Euros from Catholics back into its production!”



“The Catholic Church in Germany is the largest employer after the Government and Mercedes-Benz with over 600,000 employees. Yes, you read that number correctly. The bishops in Germany also earn incomes of up to 150,000 Euros. There is no collection at the Offertory. The Church in Germany is funded through taxes and if you don’t pay you don’t receive the sacraments. This is simony! What lays behind this German assault on the truth at the Synod is their own survival as a privileged class of bishops in a failing Church. “



“These filthy degenerate bishops have taken control of this papacy and it is time to ask Francis a few questions.”



“Holy Father, why have you allowed this and what are you doing to cleanse the Church of this filth?”

In 2016, Francis’s next x-rated outrage was appointing Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia to head the Pontifical Council for the Family. The papal appointee commissioned a gay neo-pornographic mural at his former cathedral which was called “blasphemous,” “disgusting,” and “demonic” according to Lifesitenews.com on March 15, 2017.

Francis is apparently promoting porn, anti-nuclear family and homosexuality propaganda for “youth”:

Francis appointed the mural pornography commissioner to produce a sex education program which was released with the“apparent approval”of Francis on World Youth Day according to a March 6, 2017 article.

The article was written by psychological experts Gerard van den Aardweg and Rick Fitzgerald on Lifesitenews.com.

Paglia’s sex ed program used porn “like” that used by “sexual predators.”

The sex abuse experts stated that the Paglia headed Vatican Pontifical Council for the Family developed and approved the program called Meeting Point that “contained homoerotic and hetersexual pornography which was like that employed by adult predators of youth.”

The experts said “even more troubling is the role of Pope Francis. His apparent approval of the Meeting Point program… with its homoerotic content and hetersexual pornography was severely negligent.“

(Lifesitenews, “Is the pontificate of Francis in the clutches of the gay lobby,” March 6, 2017)

The two experts said the porn predator-like program “should be withdrawn as soon as possible by the Vatican and its website closed.”



Pro-abortion Black Lives Matter has joined Francis in apparently promoting homosexual and anti-nuclear family propaganda as documented by this Christian Post article:

The founders of the movement, the #BlackLivesMatter Foundation (BLMF), created it to radically shift culture. The far-left Ford Foundation, the world’s largest population control organization, vowed in 2016 to raise $100 million for the Movement for Black Lives (MFBL) — a nationwide coalition of BLM groups (including BLMF). MFBL released a shocking manifesto of policy positions that are deeply political and deeply disturbing.

Drawing mostly from those positions, here are the top ten reasons why I will never support the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

1. The premise isn’t true. According to the FBI’s latest homicide statistics, I’m eleven times more likely to be killed by someone of my own brown complexion than a white person. Also, a comprehensive 2019 study concluded: “White officers are not more likely to shoot minority civilians than non-White officers.” Every loss of life is tragic, but Washington Post’s database on police-involved deaths puts things into context. In 2020, among those killed were 76 black males and 149 white males (whose deaths are don’t get reported by national mainstream media). Only nine black individuals were actually unarmed.

2. There is no goal of forgiveness or reconciliation. None. It’s never mentioned on their sites. You can’t talk about the sins of the past and expect to move forward if there is no intention of forgiveness. I’m tired of the color-based oppressed/oppressor critical race theory paradigm. It’s not Gospel-centered. This should, immediately, be a deal-breaker for Christians.

3. It’s all about Black Power. It’s plastered all over the MFBL website. BLMF founders explain their “herstory”: “It became clear that we needed to continue organizing and building Black power across the country.” I don’t promote social colorblindness; I love all of our diverse hues of skin. But I’m so much more than my pigmentation. Martin Luther King promoted “God’s power and human power.” I’m with him.

4. They heavily promote homosexuality and transgenderism. “We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking.” I’m not embracing confusion. The Bible is unambiguous about sexuality. Loving every human being is not the same as loving every human doing.

5. They completely ignore fatherhood. From BLMF: “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.” Well, every “village” that has fatherless families is a village that suffers higher crime rates, higher drug usage, higher abortion rates, higher drop-out rates, higher poverty rates, and so much more. #DadsMatter.

6. They demand reparations. Ok. Sooooo, I guess the white half of me will have to pay the black half of me? If progressives want to push reparations, start with the Party of Slavery and Jim Crow — the Democrat Party! Let them ante up. But the #BlackLivesMatter movement bizarrely demands: “Reparations for…full and free access for all Black people (including undocumented and currently and formerly incarcerated people) to lifetime education…retroactive forgiveness of student loans, and support for lifetime learning programs.” Uhhh, good luck with that.

7. They want to abolish prisons and police forces. And…cue utter chaos. MFBL asserts: “We believe that prisons, police and all other institutions that inflict violence on Black people must be abolished…” Defund and remove the police have been rallying cries. That would be anarchy in any community. I advocate some needed police reforms, including more accountability and better community/police relations, but this is just foolishness.

8. They are anti-capitalism. Oh the irony of this declaration made by a movement that is the result of capitalism: “We are anti-capitalist. We believe and understand that Black people will never achieve liberation under the current global racialized capitalist system.” The videos that make us aware of police brutality are captured on phones that are a result of capitalism. The best way to elevate people out of material poverty? Capitalism. This system is why the United States is the most charitable nation.

9. Colin Kaepernick supports it. A “biracial” adoptee, Kaepernick is now obsessed with his “blackness.” He idolizes the late murderous Fidel Castro and Che Guevara and worships Malcolm X (just see his social media feeds). Malcolm X was anti-integration, pro-violence and a member of the virulently racist Nation of Islam (who forced him out). Kaepernick makes millions from Nike — a company whose entire Executive Leadership Team is white (isn’t this white supremacy???) — that makes its shoes in the most murderous regime in the world. Kaepernick, of course, is completely silent on that. But you know, #SocialJusticeWarrior.

10. Apparently, not all black lives matter. Pro-abortion BLMF declared: “We deserve and thus we demand reproductive justice [aka abortion] that gives us autonomy over our bodies and our identities while ensuring that our children and families are supported, safe, and able to thrive.” Aborted children don’t thrive. BLM groups announced “solidarity” with “reproductive justice” groups back in February 2015. You cannot simultaneously fight violence while celebrating it.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of the Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of the Mary.