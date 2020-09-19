NEED A CHANGE OF PACE FROM READING/WATCHING THE DEPRESSING NEWS ABOUT THE REVOLUTION UNDERWAY IN THE United States? THEN WATCH THIS VIDEO FOR A LITTLE RELIEF.

Awe Inspiring perseverance, commitment, dedication and courage
By: E.P. UnumSeptember 17, 2020
Take a few minutes to watch this video: https://youtu.be/-cPakutgQZY  It will be well worth your time.   It is not political or controversial in any way. Just an uplifting depiction of incredible perseverance, commitment and dedication that is both humbling and courageous.  I spent over twenty-five years working in the field of disabilities and special health-care needs. It was a challenging and rewarding experience to be sure, but, at times, extremely demanding.   One of the more remarkable experiences I had was having a field pass to the Para Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia in 1996. There I witnessed world-class athletes with severe disabilities accomplish feats I never thought possible. 
﻿I saw a young Tony Volpintest win the 100 meter dash in 11.0 seconds which, may not sound so great compared to the world record of 9.3 seconds except that Tony Volpintest has no legs! And he has no arms either!  I stood in amazement as I watched young 6’3” inch blonde haired, blue-eyed athlete from Canada, Arnold Bolt, remove his prosthetic leg to compete in the high jump. He won the event by high jumping 6’11”, a world record for the Para Olympic Games.  But nothing I have seen compares to the video. It is extraordinary and I promise will fill you with pride and emotion that will be difficult to express. 

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

