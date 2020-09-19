YOU CANNOT BE A CHRISTIAN, A CATHOLIC, ONE WITH Jesus Christ, IF YOU ARE NOT OPPOSED TO THE KILLING OF UNBORN CHILDREN

SEARCH

Is Bishop Gracida the only Real Pro-life Bishop in the United States?

September 18, 2020

Bishop Rene Gracida was a courageous World War II airman, ex-monk, friend of Pope John Paul II and the “Savior of EWTN” who appears to be the only real pro-life bishop in the United States.

The larger-than-life Bishop Gracida is a real life hero who makes all the other living bishops in the United States look like Lilliputian Pee Wee Hermans by comparison especially when it comes to saving the lives of the unborn babies.



Catholic Monitor commenter Fr. VF affirmed that Gracida is the only real pro-life bishop in the United States:



“During the Pro-life Rescue Movement, people put their bodies between abortionists and babies. St. Thomas Aquinas and every other moral theologian teaches that one of the ways to become an accomplice to a crime is to remove an obstacle one knows is preventing the crime. Police were ordered to remove the people who had made themselves obstacles to abortions. With only a handful of exceptions, police obeyed the order to become an accomplice to abortion.”



“Bishop René Gracida was the ONLY ordinary in the U.S. who taught the police that making themselves accomplices to abortion was a mortal sin, and a crime, and was absolutely forbidden by the moral law. EVERY other ordinary in the country was silent, or, like John May of St. Louis, instructed the police that they “have to obey the law, no matter what it is.” (Auxiliary Bishop Austin Vaughan of New York was arrested in rescues–but his ordinary, John O’Connor, did not give the police any moral instruction.)”



“Gracida provided the police in his diocese with letters they could present to their superiors, clearly stating the moral law in this matter.”



“John Paul II, while lavish in his praise of Nelson Mandela and his resistance movement in South Africa, never uttered a syllable about the Pro-life Rescue Movement. Bishop Gracida has been a majority of one at many other points in his career, while his fellow bishops unanimously waited to learn from the media and Democrat politicians what a Catholic bishop is allowed to say.”

In 1990, The Washington Post in an attack piece reaffirmed Bishop Gracida’s pro-life credentials:

“The scene in Corpus Christi was altogether different: It was as though everything was set up in anticipation of Moses’ arrival. He found spiritual support from Bishop Rene Gracida of the Corpus Christi Diocese, financial support from local developer and lawyer Cliff Zarsky, and even law enforcement encouragement from Nueces County Sheriff James Hickey.”

“It was Hickey who first brought Corpus Christi into the national abortion debate in January. After several sessions with Moses, the sheriff placed on his office walls graphic posters of fetuses being aborted. He also announced that he would not stop protesters from blocking abortion clinics because it would be ‘abetting murder.’ His position on selective enforcement of the laws was endorsed by Gracida, who commended Hickey for his ‘courageous and unequivocal statements.'”

“But many in the community were outraged. ‘Here you have the top law enforcement official saying he would not enforce the law,’ said Virginia Pursley, director of Planned Parenthood of South Texas. ‘He chose to be a law enforcement official. He took an oath that he would enforce the laws. And now he is saying he cannot enforce a law? Can he pick and choose? Tomorrow he might not like the color purple. To me he is promoting lawlessness and anarchy.'”

“The Corpus Christi police chief, Henry Garrett, was caught in the middle. He disagreed with Hickey’s policy, but did not want to exacerbate the situation by arresting antiabortion protesters all the time. In the year since Moses arrived, Body of Christ Rescue has conducted 22 protests. So far there have been no arrests.”

“Six months after Hickey publicly joined ranks with the antiabortion movement, Gracida intensified the Corpus Christi drama. On June 1 he excommunicated 32-year-old Rachel Vargas, director of a local women’s clinic, for what he called “sins against God and humanity.” Vargas was shocked and disheartened. She said the bishop had never met her, never heard her story, did not know how many women she had talked out of abortions. ‘In an earlier time I would have been burned at the stake,’ she said. The national abortion rights movement was alarmed, saying Gracida’s action was unprecedented and marked a new effort by U.S. Catholic bishops to silence church members who voiced pro-choice views.”

“Gracida, a self-described ‘shy, retiring introvert,’ said he was merely following canon law and did not want to become a national figure. In fact his excommunication of Vargas was not unprecedented: He had taken the same action against physician Eduardo Acquino in February for performing abortions, but Acquino had kept quiet about it until the Vargas controversy erupted.” [https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/1990/10/08/the-city-consumed-by-the-debate-on-abortion/88e76f55-445d-4c0e-97a5-8eeb8178057c/]

In January, “majority of one” Bishop Gracida again showed he is the only real American pro-life bishop saying “DO NOT KNOW WHY FRED MARTINEZ REPOSTED TODAY THIS ITEM FROM HIS BLOG ARCHIVE BUT I APPRECIATE HIS RECOGNITION OF THE IMPORTANCE OF NOT VOTING FOR PRO-ABORTION POLITICAL CANDIDATES, OF WHOM THERE IS NO SHORTAGE RUNNING FOR POLITICAL OFFICE IN 2021”:

[Posted on January 2, 2020 by abyssum]

The Fred Martinez Report

Sunday, October 26, 2008

Catholic Bishop’s Radio Ad could Sink Obama

Catholics to Demonstrate against Obama's Pro-abortion Agenda



-Catholics to Demonstrate against Obama’s Pro-abortion Agenda

Theme: “No Catholic Can in Good Conscience Vote for Obama.”

At 12 Noon, Thursday, October 30, Catholics will hold a one hour demonstration, accompanied by a press conference, echoing Bishop Gracida’s words: No Catholic can in good conscience vote for Obama, because of his radical support of child-killing.

WOW! Bishop Gracida even names names. He stated and says on the radio, for all to hear, that Barack Hussein Obama is a pro-abortion candidate” and a Catholic CANNOT vote for him.

At last a real shepherd who is not afraid to name names. As far as I know, no other bishop has used Obama’s name. If only all the bishops had the same “guts,” the killing of unborn children would soon be history.

Get involved — release the radio ad in your area.

Bishop Rene H. Gracida for Pope.

Frank Joseph M.D.

Breaking News: Bishop Rene H. Gracida releases a radio ad that could sink Obama’s campaign. This “political light saber” is in our hands. What will we do with it?

Bishop Rene H. Gracida releases radio ad against voting for Barack Obama; Catholics Plan anti-Obama Demonstrations and Press Conferences Coast to Coast on Thursday, October 30.

By Randall A. Terry

Like millions of the faithful, I have been thrilled by the sudden and forceful rise of various Bishops’ voices against the errors decimating the hearts of the Faithful in this election cycle. I am speaking of the errors stated by Doug Kmiec (and echoed by others) that go like this: “It is time to set the record straight that it violates no aspect of Catholic teaching for a Catholic Voter to endorse, support, or vote for Barack Obama…” (Doug Kmiec, Catholic Attorney and Author, Can a Catholic Support Him?, pg 36, emphasis added.)

Anyone with “an ear to hear” clearly knows that no Catholic can vote for Obama with a clear conscience – no matter what Doug Kmiec, Roman Catholics for Obama, or any other misguided Catholic may declare. As Bishop Martino declared: “This is madness, people.”

But now – perhaps in an eleventh hour answer to prayer – Bishop Rene H. Gracida has released a stunningly clear radio ad concerning Catholics voting for Barack Obama.

He boldly states:

“This is Bishop Rene H. Gracida, reminding all Catholics that they must vote in this election with an informed conscience. A Catholic cannot be said to have voted in this election with a good conscience if they have voted for a pro-abortion candidate. Barack Hussein Obama is a pro-abortion candidate.”

Bishop Gracida recorded the radio spot in English and Spanish; it can be heard at http://www.randallterry.com.

But there is more good news – where you can be a part of defeating this madness – Bishop Gracida has offered this radio spot without charge for all who want to use it. You – an American citizen committed to protecting innocent unborn life in this election – can download the mp3 file, and pay to place this ad on your local radio station(s).



If this ad receives the airplay it deserves – and the unborn so desperately need – it could jolt Catholic voters back to their senses and moorings; Catholic voters who have been seduced into ethical quicksand by partisan supporters of Obama who betray the lives of innocent unborn children.

Catholics to Demonstrate against Obama’s Pro-abortion Agenda

Theme: “No Catholic Can in Good Conscience Vote for Obama.”

At 12 Noon, Thursday, October 30, Catholics will hold a one hour demonstration, accompanied by a press conference, echoing Bishop Gracida’s words: No Catholic can in good conscience vote for Obama, because of his radical support of child-killing.

Right now, cities include:

Cincinnati, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Denver, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Jacksonville, FL

St. Augustine, FL

Miami, FL

Charlotte, NC

Arlington, VA

Richmond, VA

St. Louis, MO

Kansas City, MO

Joplin, MO

Our message to the press will be simple: “As Catholic voters – who put innocent life ahead or partisan politics – we reject the Obama/Biden ticket, and urge our fellow Catholics to abandon their plans to betray their faith.”

Our beloved late Holy Father, John Paul II, clearly stated: “In the case of an intrinsically unjust law, such as a law permitting abortion or euthanasia, it is therefore never licit to obey it, or to ‘take part in a propaganda campaign in favour of such a law, or vote for it.” 73, Gospel of Life”

With our federal system of government, we do not vote for laws; we vote for lawmakers who make laws in our stead. Given the history and intention of Obama to continue the legalized killing of the unborn, to vote for him is to knowingly to participate in his evil acts and intentions, and in a real way to vote for abortion itself.

We will hold these peaceful vigils, and hopefully have some good “face time” with the media. If we do our job right, we could have millions of Catholics hear the truth through the vehicle of the secular media.

We beg the prayers of our compatriots, and invite others to join us.

We have about 15 cities ready to go; we would love to have 50!

If anyone is interested in leading an event in their city, they can go to http://www.humbleplea.com and look at the plans we have laid out. We will help anyone with a heart to help the babies in this election cycle.

I know that many are discouraged, many are fearful, and many do not know what to do.

Let us invoke our Blessed Mother for a miracle, and then lift up our voices with all our hearts.

Perhaps – just perhaps – the message of bishop Gracida and the growing chorus of bishops correcting the errors of Kmiec & Co. will reach the hearts of the faithful.

And maybe – if the laity ignites an unquenchable fire of truth through demonstrations, press conferences, and letters to the editor; emails, blogs, and a fervent plea to our pastors – maybe we will see a “Hail Mary” victory for the children in this election. Maybe Our Lady – for the sake of the Innocent – will honor the cries and sighs that have touched her Immaculate Heart.



_______________________________________________

