MY PERSPECTIVE: THE DEBATE WAS PAINFUL FOR ME TO WATCH. BIDEN SCORED WITH THE TV AUDIENCE BY CONSTANTLY LOOKING INTO THE CAMERA; TRUMP LOST POINTS BY NEVER LOOKING INTO THE CAMERA, HE CHOSE TO LOOK AT BIDEN INSTEAD, WHICH KEPT THE FOCUS ON BIDEN. I GENERALLY AGREE WITH THE ANALYSIS BELOW, BUT MY DISLIKE FOR THE MODERATOR, Chris Wallace, PUT A CLOUD ON THE WHOLE DEBATE FOR ME.

Debate: “Strong” Trump vs. “Well Prepared,” but “Weak” Biden

September 30, 2020

The best analysis of the debate was from the American Catholic which described Joe Biden “as well prepared,” but “weak and defensive.” President Donald Trump was “strong” which reflected in his approval by Latinos who like “strong leaders”:

Biden was well prepared with canned responses, but visibly tired as the debate wore on. Chris Wallace was a hapless moderator who seemed to think his main role was to protect Biden from Trump. Trump’s goal was to constantly be on the attack. Mission accomplished. Biden came across weak and defensive. Trump came across as Trump. Few converts made but stirred up the base. Trump scored on the economy and got Biden to admit that he is opposed to the Green New Deal. That will hurt Biden among already suspicious Leftist voters. Law enforcement was another winner for Trump. Trump drew blood on Hunter Biden, and Biden simply has no defense. Biden drew blood on Trump’s taxes. Debate reaction is mixed, but quite a few on the Left seem dismayed by Biden’s performance. People see Trump every day. These debates will be the only time the voters see Biden live, and last night they saw a defensive old man being verbally beaten up by Trump. The snap poll by Telemundo, see above, is bad news for team Biden. Hispanics like, as a generalization, strong leaders and Biden projected weakness, not strength. The Kennedy-Nixon debates, as a contrast to the spectacle last night, six decades ago, shows the degradation that our public culture has undergone in a fairly short period of time. [https://the-american-catholic.com/2020/09/30/thoughts-on-the-first-debate/]

The debate showed a “weak” Biden who was left silent and wordless when President Trump asked him to name one police law enforcement organization that supported his ticket’s apparent backhanded support of violent Black Live Matters rioting and demands for defunding the police.

Newsweek reported that “66 percent of [its Spanish-speaking] participants told Telemundo” that they “believed Trump won the debate” according to a poll:

“While the question of who won Tuesday’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden lies in the court of public opinion, Spanish-speaking viewers of Telemundo gave their support to Trump.”

“Both candidates have campaigned heavily in the Latino community. Trump’s campaign has attempted to reel in Latino supporters with his Latinos for Trump initiative. Biden made an appearance at a September Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Florida. Work by the Trump campaign to attract Latino voters may be paying off.”

“In a poll after the debate, 66 percent of participants told Telemundo they believed Trump won the debate. Only 34 percent of poll participants thought Biden made a better showing in Tuesday’s debate.” [https://www.newsweek.com/66-percent-spanish-speaking-americans-telemundo-poll-think-trump-just-won-debate-1535176]

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.