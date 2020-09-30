OOPS! Joe Biden EXPOSED THE WIRE HE WAS WEARING DURING THE DEBATE. WAS HE CHEATING?

Posted on September 30, 2020 by
As if we didn’t know he’d cheat, here’s photographic proof Biden was wearing a wire last night during the debate!The video appears to have been taken by someone’s smartphone.Everything about it looks genuine, including the backdrop and Biden’s actions.
As he adjusts his jacket, the loop of a wire is exposed. 
Watch the video several times to get the full impact.
https://twitter.com/realjameswoods/status/1311179736253562881?s=10

Why do I think the Commission on Presidential Debateswill take no action on this gross violation of the rules?
Rules aren’t rules if democrats choose not to recognize them.
What’ll you bet mention of this never makes it into the Mainstream Media?
Wouldn’t we like to know the real function of the apparent pencil/pen he was fiddling with in his hand all evening?
Email Link   https://conta.cc/3l5AVSl

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s