Is it possible that Cardinal Eijk, Socci and Dr. Mazza said that Francis may be Acting in the Spirit of the Antichrist? or “Are [we] not at the Time of the Antichrist”?

April 25, 2022

Justina said…

Mr. O’Reilly, I–as someone who leans heavily BiP myself but who tries to be proactive about seeking the truth in this (as in every) matter and adjusting my opinions accordingly–want to thank you for your straightforward and evenhanded response to Dr. Mazza. In the context of a combox I can only ask about a couple small things you have asserted. Nevertheless, your clarifications would be appreciated.



1. Your argument seems to boil down to, “take things at face value, until we know any different.”. Yet how will we ever know any different, unless we stop taking things at face value? In marriage cases before a tribunal, there is a presumption of validity; sacraments are, so to speak, innocent until proven guilty. The same does not hold true for offices. As Mr. Martinez has explained carefully on this blog, “a doubtful Pope is no Pope.”. If we know there are reasons to believe UDG has been violated (NN notwithstanding), then intellectual honesty obliges us to consider Bergoglio a cardinal only, until competent ecclesial authority says otherwise.



2. Your comments about Ratzinger not returning to the private sphere strike me the same way Dr. Mazza’s “Supreme Pontiff” distinctions strike you–as “much ado about nothing.”. If all Joseph Ratzinger meant was that he never gets to live in personal obscurity any more, this wouldn’t account for the oft-rehashed anomalies of wearing white, residing in the Vatican, etc. In fact your interpretation is counterfactual, inasmuch as BXVI is now a far more “private” person–cut off from interviewers, friends, ability to move about freely–than he would have been had he returned to his former way of life as other resigned popes have done and as you say is all he ever meant to do. If the BiP position has some flies in its ointment, the “Pope Emeritus” problem remains one in yours.



Please continue commenting here and elsewhere, as well as posting important information on your own blog. For my part I strongly disagree with the ad hominem remarks directed towards you by Brother Bugnolo. Still, I believe your own analysis stops short in several ways, and I for one would like to hear how you wrestle with this issue all the way through.

9:22 AM

In Their Hearts said…

Concerning Benedict’s resignation let’s set the record straight:



1. We are not at the time of the antichrist! Why? Precisely because with the Consecration and conversion of Russia, the world will experience “an era of peace,” promised by Our Lady at Fatima.



2. Revelations and prophecies in Sacred Scripture are NOT always given chronologically, at least in a clear fashion. All one has to do is read the Commentary of St. Thomas on 2 Thess. 2. There St. Thomas divides the two events mentioned by St. Paul, the Mystery of Iniquity, i.e., the “revolt” or as it is sometimes translated the “falling away,” and the coming of the antichrist, the man of sin, the son of perdition with a space of time between them–most likely the period of peace promised by Our Lady.



3. Benedict chooses his words very carefully, but HE DID NOT choose the future tense to say that “the See WILL be vacant.” He used the subjunctive which has specific uses but basically it represents not a fact but an idea. It was not a mistake, nor was he hiding anything; he was testing the Cardinals for their knowledge of Latin! Although I give a technical explanation with the translation in my Treatise what Benedict ultimately says is that “a conclave is needing to be called PROVIDED the see is vacant. No one has shown where this is wrong–they can’t because I very carefully document what I say. Hence IN NO WAY can it be said that Benedict was splitting the Petrine Office from the Roman See, PRECISELY AND ESPECIALLY SINCE HE WAS DETERMINED TO REMAIN IN THE VATICAN!!!



4. Benedict publicly stated that his renunciation was made freely and was valid. For any attempt to say that he made an error one HAS AN OBLIGATION TO SHOW EITHER THAT BENEDICT WAS STUPID OR THAT HE INTENDED TO LIE; or as the rage in some quarters has it, Benedict intentionally “pulled the wool over the eyes” of those dressed in sheep’s clothing. But this must be proved as well!!!



5. Benedict demonstrated that it is the Pope, to whom St. Paul was referring, who was holding back the mystery of iniquity which was active from the time of St. Paul, so when Benedict “stepped aside,” he did so “that he may be revealed in his time.” Benedict was in a way “taken out of the way,” but he did it in a way that preserved the Indefectibility of the Church, by remaining the true Pope whereby the enemy of the Church was only a figurehead,” or if you will is an anti-Pope.” The Church had been filled with apostates to the extent that NO POPE could expose of get rid of them, not even if he were regarded as a most saintly Pope. They had to be allowed to expose themselves.



10:21 AM

Steven O’Reilly said…

Justina,



Thanks for your comments. Regarding your two major points:



1. I do believe we have to accept Bergoglio as the presumptive pope, but at the same time be cognizant of errors. I don’t believe my argument boils down to “take things at face value, until we know any different.” I haven’t sat by and simply watched. On my blog I’ve explored and discussed various theories which I would like an imperfect council to explore, including what Bergoglio’s Jesuit vows meant for his ability to *accept* his election; whether Bergoglio is a heretic *before* the conclave, whether Bergoglio is a formal/material heretic as pope, and various potential UDG violations. For example, my articles on the “Influential italian gentleman”, whose identity I hypothesize in the articles and wherein spell out the potential UDG violation. But, even while we pursue avenues of investigation, we must recognize the limits of the evidence to make or reach ‘dogmatic’ conclusions, such as “Benedict *is* still pope” as some do. There may yet be some theory to explain “Francis”…but I am convinced it will not be BiP for the reasons presented on my blog.



2. As to flies in the BiP ointment…there are many. Are there any in the anti-BiP argument? I don’t believe so. I have long admitted that Benedict should have gone off into some remote monastery never to be seen nor heard from again. His style of dress, and address, etc., are certainly unfortunate. But, ultimately, they are all just ornaments of a resigned pope. He could dress like a cowboy…but it wouldn’t make him one. Put lipstick on a pig..it’s still a pig. He is an ex-pope, “former pope”, in fact, by his own explicit admission. Even the title “emeritus” signifies he is NOT what he was, i.e., he is no longer “the pope”. I have my theory as to why he chose these things, but it is speculative.



Now even if we admit, arguendo, things that Ganswein, or even Benedict said, *might* be construed in a BiP way, what BiP-ers fail to admit or see the possibility of, is that these statements can also be construed in a natural, simpler, and non-controversial way as well…a way that does not make Benedict a heretic, or someone who changed the nature of the papacy without first warning us it was possible(!) (e.g., see my points on Ganswein, and the BXVI’s last audience in my rebuttal of Dr. Mazza’s thesis).



Regards.



Steve – The Catholic Monitor [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/06/are-socci-and-mazza-saying-that-francis.html]

On May 7, 2018, Netherlands Cardinal Willem Jacobus Eijk apparently implied that Francis may be acting in the spirit of the Antichrist. Eijk said:



“Observing that the bishops and, above all, the Successor of Peter fail to maintain and transmit faithfully and in unity the deposit of faith… I cannot help but think of Article 675 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church:



‘The Church’s ultimate trial



Before Christ’s second coming… will unveil the ‘mystery of iniquity’ in the form of religious deception… apostasy from the truth.'” (National Catholic Register, “Cardinal Eijk: Pope Francis Needed to Give Clarity on Intercommunion,” May 7, 2017)



Moreover, Dr. Ed Mazza in his argument that Pope Benedict XVI relinquished the power of the Bishop of Rome while remaining the pope (the Successor of Peter) is mirroring and quoting Antonio Socci’s “opposition to the advance of the Antichrist” thesis.



Mazz quotes a July 27, 2017 article of attorney Chris Ferrara in which the lawyer quotes Socci.



He appears to be saying Benedict XVI by relinquishing the power of the Bishop of Rome while remaining the pope may have brought about the biblical prophecy involving the Greek word “Katechon” from St. Paul’s 2 Thessalonians 2:7 that means the restrainer who holds back the spirit of the Antichrist has stopped restraining. Mazza read the article as follows:



“The always insightful and often surprising Antonio Socci has just published a piece (translation mine) concerning a little-known but immensely explosive essay by the Italian philosopher Massimo Cacciari, given one month after Benedict XVI’s mysterious renunciation of ‘the ministry of Bishop of Rome, Successor of Saint Peter… in such a way, that… the See of Saint Peter, will be vacant…’”



Alluding to the title of the book Attack on Ratzinger, written three years before Benedict’s “resignation,” Socci suggests that the attack on Benedict XVI, the “rejected rock” (of Peter), which culminated in his abdication, is part of “the final attack on the Catholic Church by the antichristian powers and ideologies of this world.”



“Cacciari, Socci continues, calls the Church over which Benedict presided the Kathécon, a Greek word which appears in Saint Paul’s Second Letter to the Thessalonians, meaning the great sign of opposition to the advance of the Antichrist, which has the power to ‘put the brakes’ on that advance. Cacciari maintains that Pope Benedict renounced the ‘ministry of the Bishop of Rome’ because he was convinced that ‘he could no longer succeed in containing the powers of Antichrist within the Catholic Church. As Saint Augustine said, antichrists are in each of us. This is a key to the decision by Ratzinger, if we want to view it in all its seriousness. His decision is of one piece with the crisis of politics, of the power that brakes [the advance of Antichrist].’”



“Socci concludes that with Benedict’s renunciation, it would appear that ‘the Church as Kathécon, that is, as the power that arrests [the Antichrist’s advance], was totally dissolved. Giving the impression of being recruited as a draft horse for the chariot of the Antichrist’s power.’ This situation, says Socci:



‘signals that we live in a ‘grandiose,’ that is, apocalyptic, time.'”

((Taylor Marshall Show, “Is Pope Benedict XVI still (but Francis is Bishop of Rome?) Mazza Thesis Revisited,” starting at 1;29:29 and “Socci Drops Another Payload, “by Christopher A. Ferrara, July 26, 2017: http://motheofgod.com/threads/bxvi-could-no-longer-contain-the-antichrist.11007/)



Furthermore, on the last page of his book “The Secret of Benedict XV,” Socci’s “careful analysis” of the lack of Benedict XVI’s “resignation… validity” brings him to the conclusion that we must:



“United to Pope Benedict.”



In Twitter on July 26, Socci wrote:



“Bergoglio… is dismantling the Catholic Church.”



The world renowned Fatima expert Socci at the end of the book revealed that a little known “document” quotes Fatima Seer Jacinta Marto “speaking about”:



“[T]he ‘end of the world’ if people ‘do not do penance and change their lives.'”

(The Secret of Benedict XVI, Page 152)



Are Cardinal Eijk, Socci and Mazza saying that Francis may be acting in the spirit of the Antichrist?



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of the Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of the Mary.



Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

