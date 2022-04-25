Champions Of Women Destroy Their Rights
April 25, 2022
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on who is working against women’s rights today:
It is not the misogynists who are working hard to destroy the rights of women these days, it is those who fancy themselves as their greatest champions. They are not only placing women in danger, they are allowing men to eviscerate their hard-won freedoms, all in the name of women’s rights.
Having non-doctors perform abortions places women’s lives in danger, yet that is permitted in many states. They are not trained to deal with problems such as hemorrhaging, infection, uterine perforation, heart attacks, strokes, etc. By contrast, we don’t allow dental assistants to do many things that dentists are trained to do (e.g., root canals)—and these procedures are a whole lot less dangerous than performing an abortion—so why do we cut corners for pregnant women?
There are 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, that allow non-physicians to perform an abortion: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginian, and D.C.
Only two of the 16—Montana and West Virginia—voted for Trump. All of the others are known for championing women’s rights. But not when it comes to safeguarding their health.
Another measure of women’s rights is whether women, and women alone, are permitted to compete in women’s sports. We don’t allow adults to compete with children in sports—that would mean the end of Little League—yet it is fashionable in some places to allow men to participate in women’s sports.
Allowing males to compete against females in girls and women’s sports is the surest way to destroy women’s rights in athletics. Moreover, allowing men to share the same showers and locker rooms compromises the privacy rights of women.
Yet only two of the 15 states that allow non-doctors to perform abortions has a ban on males from competing in women’s sports (Montana and West Virginia); D.C. is with the majority. The others either mandate that men can compete—California, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington—or allow them to do so. Lawmakers in four states (Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois and Maine) introduced legislation to ban men, but they failed.
It should also be known that the Women’s Sports Foundation, the National Organization for Women, Ms. Magazine and female athletes such as Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Candace Parker have all taken the side of biological men against women.
We have long known that single men are the greatest advocates of abortion-on-demand (they get what they want minus the baggage), and now they don’t have to worry about a shortage of abortion doctors to finish the job—midwives can do it. Better yet, they can crash women’s sports and walk away as champions, thanks to those who champion women’s rights.
For these guys, it just doesn’t get any better than this.
-
Archives
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- Having non-doctors perform abortions places women’s lives in danger, yet that is permitted in many states.
- (no title)
- AMERICA THESE PAST FOURTEEN MONTHS RESEMBLES A DYSTOPIA: The Biden administration shifts the blame for it by blaming others for its self-created mess or by seeking distractions. Now it is faulting gun owners for the crime wave it fostered, supposed “white supremacists” for the racial tensions it fanned, and Putin, whom it appeased.
- WHAT IS WRONG WITH OBAMA? ARE ALL DEMOCRATS AS CRAZY AS HE IS IN THIS INSTANCE?
- THERE IS NO MORE RABID ADVOCATE OF TRANSGENDERISM IN AMERICA THAN JOE BIDEN
Top Posts & Pages
- READ HERE ABOUT THE GRUESOME DEATH OF THE HERETIC ARIUS, LET ALL LIVING HERETICS BEWARE OF THE LORD'S JUSTICE WHICH DOES NOT ALWAYS WAIT FOR ETERNITY TO BE MANIFESTED
- POPE Saint John Paul II ANTICIPATED THE MESS THE CHURCH IS PRESENTLY IN WHEN HE WROTE AND PROMULGATED HIS APOSTOLIC CONSTITUTION, UNIVERSI DOMINICI GREGIS, WHEN WILL THE CARDINALS OF THE CHURCH SUMMON UP THE COURAGE TO INVOKE UNIVERSI DOMINICI GREGIS AND START THE PROCESS OF SAVING THE CHURCH FROM A SCHISM THAT WILL WORSE THAN THAT OF THE REFORMATION OF THE 16TH CENTURY
- 2 ABOUT ME
- "ON DOCTRINAL AND MORAL DISORDERS ABIDING IN THE CHURCH" A CRITIQUE BY FATHER JOHN HARDON IN 1990 OF THE "REVISED DRAFT" OF THE CATECHISM OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH
- AMERICA THESE PAST FOURTEEN MONTHS RESEMBLES A DYSTOPIA: The Biden administration shifts the blame for it by blaming others for its self-created mess or by seeking distractions. Now it is faulting gun owners for the crime wave it fostered, supposed “white supremacists” for the racial tensions it fanned, and Putin, whom it appeased.
- THE SCANDAL OF THE VISITATION OF THE CARMELITE NUNS
- THE VALIDITY OF POPE BENEDICT'S 'RESIGNATION' IS PROVEN TO HAVE BEEN INVALID BY A CAREFUL EXAMINATION OF THE TEXT OF HIS 'RESIGNATION' AND THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE CODE OF CANON LAW
- Having non-doctors perform abortions places women's lives in danger, yet that is permitted in many states.
- PROPORTIONALISM AS A CULTURAL VIRUS INFECTING ALMOST EVERY SECTOR OF OUR SOCIETY
- TODAY, SATURDAY, APRIL 25, IS A SPECIAL DAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE CHURCH AND THE WORLD, AS YOU WILL LEARN FROM FROM READ THIS POST. WHEN YOU FINISH READING IT GO BACK AND PRAY THE CHAPLET OF SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL THAT THROUGH HIS INTERCESSION GOD MAY STOP THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND AT THE SAME TIME END THE BERGOLIAN DAMAGE TO THE CHURCH
Top Clicks