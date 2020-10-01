BIDENGATE – THE EARLOBE CONNECTION

Bidengate – the Earlobe connection:

I believe it is very easy to conclude that Joe Biden was not present in the presidential debate.

Take a good look at Biden’s look-a-like’s right earlobe in pres. debate video:

Freeze video at 32:32 minute mark and take note of that man’s earlobe structure, it is attached.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wW1lY5jFNcQ 

then compare to Getty image archive photo of Joe Biden’s right earlobe, it is not attached (even other facial features differ from man seen in pres. debate):

https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/vice-president-joseph-biden-listens-as-u-s-president-barack-news-photo/158566594?adppopup=true

