THE END OF THE United States??????????????????

Today I have the following sobering message about the possible future of the United States, how to respond to this, and a prayer for America. I believe a supernatural “Warning” may be coming soon.

I also have a brand-new podcast you will love featuring Father John Anthony Boughton.

This may be the most important CatholiCity Message I have ever shared with you, so please, stay with it, or at least skim through it and touch down on the parts the Holy Spirit leads you to ponder more deeply. As always, let me know your thoughts.

Let’s begin with a bang:Will the United States Survive as Is?

No. It will not. Not without God’s divine intervention.

As a little boy I discovered a gigantic early-1900’s Atlas in my father’s bookcase. When I compared borders of countries in Europe and Africa to a 1970s Atlas, it was striking. Entire countries appeared and disappeared.

During college, as a history major, my childhood realization was confirmed: maps typically change dramatically every few decades to reflect new geopolitical realities. For example, a mere thirty years ago the mighty Soviet Union divided into many new countries. Poland was partitioned and ceased to exist as an independent entity for generations during the 1800s. 9/11 has caused multiple changes to national states in the Middle East. As you read this, Communist China is swallowing Hong Kong, which was birthed as a British, not Chinese, colony.

Even for the United States, including status changes for territories and additions of Alaska and Hawaii in the 1950s, our country has been dramatically changing mostly by expansion since it began as thirteen distinct colonies which “illegally” revolted against England.

A cursory review of political maps every fifty years since the Roman Empire reveals that the historical exception is when geopolitical realities remain constant.No Divine Guarantee

There is no divine guarantee that any country will remain as it is, or even that it must continue to exist (consider how the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey were centers of Christianity in the early centuries before the rise of Islam). Israel is a special case for reasons deeply tied to salvation history, but even it ceased to exist as a nation-state for nearly two thousand years.

The Holy Scriptures also depict God punishing countries which do not honor His Holy Law. “Vain is the guard who keeps watch if the city has not the Lord for its guardian.” (Psalm 127)

I understand it is difficult to imagine that the United States can cease to exist as it does now, yet our union has always been unstable. England challenged the American Revolution during the War of 1812 while taking control of major cities and burning Washington DC to the ground. Just eighty-five years after our founding, we divided into two nations as a prelude to civil war, and were ultimately reconstituted at the cost of six hundred thousand lives.Three Possible Futures for America

Devout Catholics understand the recent political polarization is driven by the moral chasm between the Culture of Death versus the Culture of Life. Two contradictory political philosophies, one essentially godless and the other God-fearing, fundamentally cannot exist indefinitely as a unified, coherent political entity. I came to this conclusion decades ago.

Whether the formal political divorce occurs in months or years, we face three possible futures.

-Devolve into a singular authoritarian tyranny.

-Split into two or more nations in which at least one honors God’s Law.

-Receive from heaven a divine intervention to convert our nation.Bigger Picture: 2021 Nightmare?

Regardless of which side appears to “win” the upcoming election, confusing civil and economic strife remain inevitable. After the election, 2021 may make 2020 seem relatively peaceful. In the bigger picture, the ultimate goal of the godless global elite, from European One World Government types to the Communist Chinese, is to neuter or destroy the United States by implementing what they are openly calling The Great Reset.

Economic collapse is part of the plan, and that has only partially taken place in the wake of the Coronavirus.

As I have been informing you for many years, the evil one has been planning this for centuries using his hidden influence over individuals and groups. That is no surprise. Whether his unknowing servants can or will succeed, from our limited human perspective, remains to be seen. The Great Reset, ultimately, is what the upcoming election is about. Keep this in mind when the confusion and conflict increase after election day.

From my conversations with friends and advisors, I know that my last paragraphs might frighten many readers.

Some of my advisors (not all) sincerely discouraged me from telling you about the evil times that are coming; they believe it will cause fear. Some doubt such a devolution into chaos can even happen. You may agree: under a hopeful scenario, the election will take place, votes will be counted, there will be strident partisan jockeying and demonstrations, but eventually one candidate will prevail and take office in January, and then our lives will return to “normal” as the pandemic fades. I sincerely hope you are correct.

Even if that happens, from an historical perspective which affirms Jesus Christ as the Lord of All History, political efforts will eventually fail, however necessarily undertaken in the here and now, if the behavior of a greater portion of our fellow citizens, and our human laws, do not change to align with God’s natural law. The day of reckoning is still coming without religious conversion.Bravery in the Face of Evil

And I do not wish to scare you. The truth can cause fear, yet a prudent Christian response to plausible dire possibilities can never be to ignore them. The only Christian response is bravery. Clear-minded and faithful bravery.

So, be brave.

And if you continue reading, you will find reason for hope.Mary’s Mantle is Already Pinned Down!

After all, in July and August, via the Great Awakening Masses offered at the four remote corners of the United States, you took part in a powerful and successful spiritual warfare operation to address these grave issues by setting into motion God’s divine intervention for America. I promised you it would change the course of history, and it will.

Our Lady’s mantle is now firmly pinned down over her consecrated country. Divine Intervention is Coming

The kind of change needed requires the deep religious conversion of our fellow citizens. Given fallen human nature and the plain reality of our circumstances, the conversions needed cannot happen without God’s direct divine intervention.

We must avoid the temptation to demonize our political counterparts even as they cooperate with demonic forces, implement evil laws, and commit evil deeds. They are immortal souls who need to believe and be saved. They need grace. They obviously and certainly will not turn to God because they do not believe, so we must do reparation and ask our merciful Father to intervene to convert them (for which we all prayed in my last Message–I invite you to go pray now in case you missed it and meet back here after).

Furthermore, I must believe that if these people became aware of the demonic influence of the “powers and principalities” involved in their individual lives and national affairs, many would join our cause.

With the ever-changing maps of history foreshadowing the probability of the dissolution of the United States, without supernatural intervention by our Almighty Father, our country is lost. Regardless of which side gains the upper hand in terms of political power in the short run, a period of greater persecution, greater loss of liberty, and increased strife has already begun.

We need God to act.

Because we are sinners ourselves, our goal for the Great Awakening Masses was to super-accelerate our pleas for divine intervention by submitting them through Jesus to the Father in the Eternal Sacrifice. The Father heard His Son’s voice, not our own.A Sign: Worldwide Church Shutdowns

The Coronavirus shutdowns of Catholic Churches all over the world which denied the faithful the reception of the Eucharist, the sacrament of Confession, and Last Rites during Lent and Easter is the most significant indicator in our lifetimes that the “birth pangs” of the Tribulations Our Lady warned about have begun. In terms of corrupt rulership and false teachings, the “eclipse of the Church” foretold by Our Lady of La Salette has begun.

(The Eternal Sacrifice of the Mass, of course, never stopped being offered in rectories, chapels, and monasteries throughout the world. The Mass was eclipsed–that is, hidden. The Mass will never end on earth so long as one faithful Catholic priest remains.)

I am merely putting to words what most of you already know spiritually, in your soul, in your bones.

In the bigger picture, the Church shutdowns, for me at least, indicate our increasing closeness in time to the Warning, the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and the promised Era of Peace to follow.

I shall spare you the details, but over the past two weeks Our Lord has sent me an unprecedented avalanche of personal signal graces and unambiguous signs that a kind of Warning is coming, perhaps in order to encourage me to write today’s CatholiCity Message.

The destruction of the United States as we know it is coming, now or later. Grave political tribulations are beginning. The Warning is coming.

Of course it’s scary!Father Boughton Was Asking for the Warning!

Father John Anthony Boughton himself reveals on our brand-new CatholiCity Podcast that his motivation for the Great Awakening Mass project was to bring forth the "illumination of conscience" promised by Jesus to Saint Faustina and foretold by numerous other Church-approved Catholic mystics.

The Illumination of Conscience is also known as The Warning.

The Illumination of Conscience is also known as The Warning.

Along with the discussion of the Warning, Father John Anthony tells the amazing story of his conversion to Catholicism and how he became a Franciscan priest while also discussing Confession, spiritual direction, and much more.

Along with the discussion of the Warning, Father John Anthony tells the amazing story of his conversion to Catholicism and how he became a Franciscan priest while also discussing Confession, spiritual direction, and much more. It’s a captivating interview: Listen to Father Boughton PodcastThirty Years of Proclaiming the Warning

The Warning should not be a new concept for my longtime readers. It is portrayed as a harrowing individual experience for one character and also as the general worldwide event in my novel Pierced by a Sword.

It is also explained in great detail in my father’s talk, Marian Apparitions Explained.

The Warning: Through your hard work, several million people have learned about the Illumination of Conscience through Pierced by a Sword and Marian Apparitions Explained (perhaps more people than through any other apostolate in the world).

Thus it seems fitting to me, without my having any special claim to personal inside knowledge or revelation of coming events, as a regular Catholic guy, and through this humble apostolate dedicated to Immaculate Mary herself, that divine providence brought Father John Anthony to CatholiCity, and to you, to intercede through the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in a now-completed request for an Illumination of Consciences.

Perhaps Our Lady is giving us a head’s up shortly before it happens? We shall see.

By the way, did you know that the Warning has already happened to many individual souls in recent years?What is the Warning?

The Illumination of Conscience is the great grace of having a direct mystical experience from God of a “judgement in miniature.” The person knows directly from God all their sins, sins of omission, the malformation of their conscience, all the horrific ripple effects of sin in the lives of others, their good acts, along with whether or not they would merit heaven or hell upon death. This gift could multiply to thousands or even millions of people throughout the land, to evil and good persons alike, if not yet to the entire world, as promised.

Father John Anthony and I now share a simple logic: If individual Warnings have already been granted before the promised worldwide Warning, then it can happen to many more people, even large groups of people, even the enemies of God, especially if we ask out of love for our country and all her citizens. Our Protestant Friends Are Responding!

I told Father John Anthony during our travels that I expected our many sincere Protestant brothers and sisters, because they too sense the coming dark times and share in our baptism, will play a major role in the Great Awakening. Just one month later, this is already happening:

A nationwide initiative for repentance and prayer called The Return, involving millions of Christians and endorsed by their most well-known leaders, culminating in a huge gathering at the Mall in Washington, DC, on September 26th, has already begun. A wide swath of denominations will participate at local churches throughout the country. You can view a short video explanation here: The Return ExplainedThe “Brace Yourself!” Prophecies

In another video circulating widely in Catholic circles and to millions of Christians of all flavors since June, a Protestant pastor named Dana Coverstone from Kentucky shared the following prophecy of political and economic chaos that may play out in the coming months:Dana Coverstone “Brace Yourself” Prophecy

Because there is no way to confirm authenticity through Catholic authorities, I leave it up to your prayerful discernment to decide whether to place stock in God’s warnings through this man. I personally find him sincere, and even if his prophetic dreams are inevitably filtered through his limited human understanding, it is spurring Catholics and Protestants alike to prepare spiritually for potentially sinister events, especially in November.

From everyone to whom I have spoken and every article I have read by commentators on both sides of the political divide, there is an uncanny agreement that the upcoming election will be followed by months of civil strife and confusion. There are even numerous reports in mainstream media outlets brazenly promoting that using rioting, confusion, suppression of media, delays by court procedures, voter fraud, and military intervention are the tools of a plan to gain the White House.

Perhaps more disturbingly, these are not conspiracies. These are well funded, openly discussed scenarios involving coalitions representing various powerful groups in our society. And because they are so openly promulgated, I wonder if this is propaganda to signal to partisans the nature and goals of the coming conflict?

May Our Lord foil any and all of their sinister efforts!The Law of Unintended Consequences

Even so, because of the law of unintended consequences, given the pride and malevolence of the planners, an attempt to unjustly seize high office could spin into unanticipated chaos and result in a leaderless nation, giving the evil one opportunities to tempt other nations to start horrible conflicts during the power vacuum.

Unforeseeable cascading effects could lead to our constitutional framework being dramatically altered forever, for the worse.

This would mean loss of freedoms we still take for granted as I write this in September 2020. This could mean widespread persecution and economic disaster along with all the suffering that comes in their wake.

So, I have concluded, whether or not Dana Coverston’s prophecies come to pass, that we still need to “brace ourselves,” as winter and spring of 2021 approach, without regard for which “side” appears to “win” the short-term political contest.

(Dana Coverstone posted two more dreams recently, warning of severe economic and other problems possibly coming in October and very disturbing events in December.)Supernatural Hope Flows from Faith.

Some people I speak with find these dark scenarios too horrific to contemplate. I completely understand this human instinct to avoid thinking about frightening things. “People need hope,” one of my friends told me.

In response, I urge you to recall that traditional Catholic theology assures us that hope is a supernatural gift that flows from the foundational gift of faith, a faith we receive at baptism, a faith which is bolstered every time we worthily receive the sacraments or pray or do good works in accord with the will of God. Faith is a gift from God.

Therefore, if you want hope, you need faith.

So, my friends, perform acts of faith.

Acts of faith are simple: Pray the Rosary. Pray with your family. Receive Holy Communion as often as possible. Open your day with Morning Prayers. Examine your conscience before you go to sleep. Offer the burdens of your day in union with Christ’s sufferings on the Cross. Fast. Give to charity. Abstain from something you love. Participate in 40 Days for Life, which began yesterday, as I mentioned in my last message.

At this very moment, tell Jesus you love Him and trust him. Right now, repent of your sins since your last Confession. Before you read another word, ask Immaculate Mary to be with you now and at the hour of your death. These are all acts of faith.

There is profoundly more depth to all of this, of course. You have lived in faith, so you know.Conclusion: During Strife, Peace in Christ

In summary, God has begun to intervene and will continue to intervene for the United States (and Canada). The Great Awakening is coming in response to our prayers, reparations, and the four-corners Masses offered in July and August. God will honor tens of millions of Catholics who prayed the Rosary for generations in response to Our Lady of Fatima’s request in 1917, and will honor the repentance and intercession of millions of our beloved Protestant brothers and sisters.

We ourselves have asked “through” our Eucharistic Jesus at Mass. We shall receive.

(And this is my personal belief…) God’s intervention will manifest in some degree as an aspect of the Warning, an Illumination of Conscience that could manifest very soon for individuals, for large groups, for our enemies, or even for millions of people.Do Not Be Naive

Do not be naive. When the Father answers our prayers, even as the Great Awakening plays out, His “answer” may also manifest by His allowing (in His permissive will) violent unrest, political turmoil, suffering, economic hardship, great injustice, what appears to be a breakdown of civilization in certain places, absence of political leadership, silence from the Church, unforeseeable geopolitical problems, as well as a dissolution of national entities, possibly including the United States.

During all this, we Catholics shall not fear; we shall be brave.

Our ways are not His ways. These manifestations may occur for an extended period of time as God works through and solves the conflict over the course of human events. Our Response: Be Not Afraid

Keep praying for His Will for our nation, for the conversion of our people (all the people) no matter what occurs, no matter how long it takes. Fear not.

I repeat, dear friends: No matter what occurs, remain at peace by making acts of faith in Jesus which bring His supernatural hope. Remain in a state of grace.

At some point (I do not know when), the Warning will come for the entire planet at one moment. We, the consecrated children of Immaculate Mary, will be used to crush the head of the serpent. The tribulations will end and a period of peace will be granted to the world.October 19th: Two Thanksgiving Great Awakening Masses!

And don’t forget to submit your intentions for the final Great Awakening Thanksgiving Masses being offered simultaneously on October 19th, Feast of the North American Martyrs, by Father John Anthony Boughton in New York City and Father John O’Brien in Canada (at the very location where those extraordinarily brave Jesuits were martyred).Submit Mass Intentions

(Since 1996, the most repeated quote in the CatholiCity Message)Join Tens of Thousands Praying for America

During our Great Awakening Mass project, it was non-stop Eucharistic Adoration, constant and powerful exorcism prayers, Confession before every Mass, and after every Mass we concluded with the following prayer for America composed by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (former papal “ambassador” to the United States).

So I warmly invite you to join me and tens of thousands of your fellow CatholiCity Citizens in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit…Almighty and Eternal God, King of Kings and Lord of Lords: graciously turn your gaze to us who invoke You with confidence.Bless us, citizens of the United States of America; grant peace and prosperity to our Nation; illuminate those who govern us so that they may commit themselves to the common good, in respect for Your holy Law.Protect those who, defending the inviolable principles of the Natural Law and Your Commandments, must face the repeated assaults of the Enemy of the human race.Keep in the hearts of Your children courage for the truth, love for virtue and perseverance in the midst of trials.Make our families grow in the example that Our Lord has given us, together with His Most Holy Mother and Saint Joseph in the home of Nazareth; give to our fathers and mothers the gift of Strength, to educate wisely the children with which you have blessed them.Give courage to those who, in spiritual combat, fight the good fight as soldiers of Christ against the furious forces of the children of darkness.Keep each one of us, O Lord, in your Most Sacred Heart, and above all He whom Your Providence has placed at the head of our Nation.Bless the President of the United States of America, so that aware of his responsibility and his duties, he may be a knight of justice, a defender of the oppressed, a firm bulwark against Your enemies, and a proud supporter of the children of light.Place the United States of America and the whole world under the mantle of the Queen of Victories, our Unconquered Leader in battle, the Immaculate Conception. It is thanks to her, and through your Mercy, that the hymn of praise rises to you, O Lord, from the children whom you have redeemed in the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ.Amen.

Thank you for being a part of my life and a part of our work, and so faithfully, for so many years. We are the hidden apostolate, with no earthly influence, power, money, or status. You are Our Lady’s spiritual special forces. Our humility is our strength. I trust that Our Lord is using me today to prepare you (and those you share this with via email and social media) for what is coming very soon.

O Immaculate Mary, we love thee!

O Saint Joseph, Terror of Demons, pray for us!

With Holy Michael, the Archangel,

Bud Macfarlane

