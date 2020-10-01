SEARCH

The Biden/Wallace Debating Team needs to Apologize for Slandering Proud Boys “International Chairman” Afro-Latino Enrique Tarrio

October 01, 2020

The Proud Boys came under the microscope after President Trump refused during Tuesday’s presidential debate to condemn them as white supremacists, saying, “Proud Boys — stand back and stand by,” prompting accusations that he was supporting virulent racists.

Mr. Reilly said that about 10% to 20% of Proud Boys activists are people of color, a diverse racial composition that is “extremely well-known in law enforcement,” based on his research. – Black professor Wilfred Reilly in the Washington Times

President Donald Trump did well in his debate with the Joe Biden/Democrat Chris Wallacedebating team who together treated him contemptuously. The disgraceful Biden over and over again despicably name-called the president with invective insults such as “clown” and “racist” with Wallace at times mockingly laughing along with him.

It is obvious that Biden and Wallace were a debating team against Trump. Wallace’s best debating line of the night was pretending that he wasn’t debating Trump:

“You’re debating him, not me!” [https://trib.al/oz2Khts]

The only time in the debate when the Wallace/Biden debating team was left silent and wordless was when President Trump asked the two to name one police law enforcement organization that supported their ticket’s apparent backhanded support of violent Black Live Matters rioting and demands for defunding the police.

Moreover, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel showed how the Wallace/Biden debating team worked together:

Wallace said Trump had criticized Biden for not calling out Antifa and other left-wing extremist groups for violence in recent protests across the country. Then he asked Trump to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and say that “they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities.”

President Trump said he was “willing to do that” before pivoting to respond that the violence in cities across the country is not the fault of those groups. “Almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing.” Later in the exchange, when pressed to make a statement, Trump asked: “Who would you like me to condemn?”

Biden then chimed in, “Proud Boys.”

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said. [https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fl-ne-proud-boys-react-to-trump-20200930-wg3y74dzhjbsffb4oc7w6pwt64-story.html]

Afro-Latino Enrique Tarrio on Parler said he is the chairman of the Proud Boys according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Black Cuban Tarrio, who isn’t a ” white supremacist,” said:

Although I am excited about our mention on the debate stage…



I am not taking this as a direct endorsement from the President. He did an excellent job and was asked a VERY pointed question. The question was in reference to WHITE SUPREMACY…which we are not.



— Enrique Tarrio (@enrique_tarrio) September 30, 2020 [https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fl-ne-proud-boys-react-to-trump-20200930-wg3y74dzhjbsffb4oc7w6pwt64-story.html]

The Washington Times reported that the Biden/Wallace debating team simply lied:

[A] prominent Black professor at a historically Black university… Wilfred Reilly, associate professor of political science at Kentucky State University, said Wednesday that “the Proud Boys aren’t white supremacists,” describing the right-wing group’s beliefs as “Western chauvinist” and noting that their international chairman, Enrique Tarrio, is Black.“Gotta say: the Proud Boys aren’t white supremacists,” tweeted Mr. Reilly…

Mr. Reilly said that about 10% to 20% of Proud Boys activists are people of color, a diverse racial composition that is “extremely well-known in law enforcement,” based on his research.

“Enrique Tarrio, their overall leader, is a Black Cuban dude. The Proud Boys explicitly say they’re not racist,” Mr. Reilly told The Washington Times. “They are an openly right-leaning group and they’ll openly fight you — they don’t deny any of this — but saying they’re White supremacist: If you’re talking about a group of people more than 10% people of color and headed by an Afro-Latino guy, that doesn’t make sense.” [https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/sep/30/wilfred-reilly-insists-proud-boys-arent-white-supr/]

