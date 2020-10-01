|Medford Oregon Mail Tribune Editorial on Vaccine Kool AidPosted: 01 Oct 2020 03:00 AM PDTThank you and congratulations to AofA reader Michael Framson on his published editorial in the Medford, Oregon Mail Tribune newspaper. The verbiage is below. Brave voices speaking out in even tones, without rancor, offering information and facts is what will help Americans who are starting to question vaccine safety really listen.
###The Washington Post (WAPO) editorial in the Tribune claimed that confidence in vaccines has been eroded by a “vociferous anti-vaccination movement.” Not true! Dr. Heidi Larson, PhD, Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project says the biggest factor in vaccine hesitancy is vaccine safety.She points out at the recent WHO Vaccine Safety Summit that “doctors and nurses are ‘very wobbly’ and ‘starting to question the safety of vaccines,’ and “it’s a “huge problem.” In fact, “doctors don’t have confidence in vaccine safety to stand up to mothers asking questions.”WAPO, it is the vaccine science or lack thereof that has eroded the public’s vaccine confidence. As Dr. Larson points out: “There is a lot of safety science needed; “they can’t keep repurposing old science that isn’t relevant” to the safety questions parents are asking.Vaccination is an invasive medical procedure using imperfect products, inadequately studied manufactured by an industry notorious for its greed, fraud, deception, lies, and prolific marketing, whether they are pushing Vioxx or vaccines. The only difference between the two is that vaccine manufacturers cannot be held accountable for their injuries and deaths.Post, stop drinking your Kool-Aid long enough to read the science. The vociferous have.
Michael Framson
Medford, OR
|Elon Musk Says No CoVax for His Family
Posted: 01 Oct 2020 04:14 AM PDT
Knucklehead definition, a stupid, bumbling, inept person.
Knuckleheads, however, are what fans of The Three Stooges and the merchandise store are called. NJ Governor Phil Murphy called those who violated the lock down orders knuckleheads. It’s a funny word, coined by funny men almost 100 years ago (they created comedy from 1922 – 1970!) And the word adds a bit of levity in an otherwise very heavy world.
Tesla, Space-X founder Elon Musk says no to a CoVax. And calls Bill Gates, “a knucklehead,” which is a lot nicer than the exchanges at the election debate. Quaint even. Musk is the 4th richest man in American and quite a bit younger than 65 year old Bill Gates at 49 years old. Whom do you trust to help plan YOUR future? Business Insider took a look at the “feud” between the two tech giants:
Elon Musk called Bill Gates a ‘knucklehead’ for criticizing his coronavirus response. Here’s where their simmering feud began and how it’s escalated amid the pandemic.
###
From The NY Post
Elon Musk says he won’t take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a ‘knucklehead’SpaceX founder Elon Musk stirred the pot yet again after claiming that neither he nor his family would take a COVID-19 vaccine even if it was readily available.The 49-year-old billionaire dropped the bombshell during a Monday appearance on the New York Times opinion podcast “Sway.”“I’m not at risk, neither are my kids,” Musk told host Kara Swisher about the rationale behind his decision.During the bizarre exchange, the Tesla CEO decried the nationwide lockdown as a “no-win situation” that has “diminished my faith in humanity.” Musk previously called widespread quarantines “unethical” and “de facto house arrest,” RT reports… Elon Musk says he won’t take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a ‘knucklehead’
