Medford Oregon Mail Tribune Editorial on Vaccine Kool AidPosted: 01 Oct 2020 03:00 AM PDTThank you and congratulations to AofA reader Michael Framson on his published editorial in the Medford, Oregon Mail Tribune newspaper. The verbiage is below. Brave voices speaking out in even tones, without rancor, offering information and facts is what will help Americans who are starting to question vaccine safety really listen.



###The Washington Post (WAPO) editorial in the Tribune claimed that confidence in vaccines has been eroded by a “vociferous anti-vaccination movement.” Not true! Dr. Heidi Larson, PhD, Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project says the biggest factor in vaccine hesitancy is vaccine safety.She points out at the recent WHO Vaccine Safety Summit that “doctors and nurses are ‘very wobbly’ and ‘starting to question the safety of vaccines,’ and “it’s a “huge problem.” In fact, “doctors don’t have confidence in vaccine safety to stand up to mothers asking questions.”WAPO, it is the vaccine science or lack thereof that has eroded the public’s vaccine confidence. As Dr. Larson points out: “There is a lot of safety science needed; “they can’t keep repurposing old science that isn’t relevant” to the safety questions parents are asking.Vaccination is an invasive medical procedure using imperfect products, inadequately studied manufactured by an industry notorious for its greed, fraud, deception, lies, and prolific marketing, whether they are pushing Vioxx or vaccines. The only difference between the two is that vaccine manufacturers cannot be held accountable for their injuries and deaths.Post, stop drinking your Kool-Aid long enough to read the science. The vociferous have.



Michael Framson

Medford, OR



