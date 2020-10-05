The agreement agreement between Jorge Bergolio and Communist China hinged on a very limited issue, the appointment of Catholic bishops in China. And even reducing the evaluation of the agreement to this measure alone, the bottom line appears unsatisfactory, it has been a disaster for the Church in China

Settimo Cielodi Sandro Magister

Deep In the Red. The Disappointing Balance Two Years Into the Accord with China

The provisional and secret agreement signed two years ago with China expired on September 22, and the Holy See would like to renew it for at least another two years.

The signals coming from China are conflicting. But paradoxically, the frontal attack launched against the agreement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, first with a text on “First Things” and then during his visit to Rome on October 1, could play in favor of an agreement, since Beijing – as the expert on the Chinese Church Gianni Cardinale noted in “Avvenire” – “is willing to make greater concessions with interlocutors criticized rather than blessed by Washington.”

Judging by how much freedom of religion there is in China, the agreement of September 22 2018 has not produced any positive effects. Just the opposite, according to sources like Asia News, UCA News, and Bitter Winter.

But the agreement hinged on a very limited issue, the appointment of Catholic bishops in China. And even reducing the evaluation to this measure alone, the bottom line appears unsatisfactory.

For starters, just consider that there are 135 dioceses and apostolic prefectures in China and of these, at the time the agreement was signed, those governed by a bishop were only 73. Well then, today those headed by a bishop are 74, up by only one. So with nearly as many dioceses that remain vacant, despite the fact that one of the Holy See’s objectives in signing the agreement was precisely that of filling these gaps.

Hong Kong, like Macau, is not included in this count, since its bishop can be installed by the pope with full freedom. Yet even there the appointment of the new occupant is slow in coming, for almost two years now. Cardinal Joseph Zen Zekiun, 88, bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, went to Rome at the end of September to beg the pope not to choose one of Beijing’s lackeys as pastor, but Francis refused to receive him. Just as he has so far refused to say a single word in defense of the city’s autonomy, which is increasingly in danger.

Of the 74 dioceses now ruled by bishops, the only one that was vacant in 2018 and is so no longer is that of Jining, in Inner Mongolia. In all the others, what has changed over the last two years is only the proportion between the “official” bishops, meaning recognized by both Rome and Beijing, and the “underground,” recognized only by Rome but not by the Chinese authorities.

On September 22 2018 the dioceses ruled by official bishops were 56, and today they are 62. While those ruled by underground bishops were 17 and today are 12.

But what matters most is the nature of these changes.

It should be noted that in conjunction with the agreement of September 22 2018 Rome lifted the excommunication of 7 bishops unilaterally installed by the regime, assigning them the diocese in which they resided and in two cases dismissing or demoting the underground bishops already present and active there.

Evidently, the lifting of these excommunications was a precondition imposed by Beijing for the signing of the agreement. But Rome has bowed to it to the point of leaving to his fate the underground bishop of one of the dioceses assigned to the former excommunicated, that of Xiapu-Mindong. Demoted to auxiliary and guilty of disobeying the “diktats” of the regime irreconcilable with the Catholic faith, including joining a so-called “independent Church,” sixty-year-old bishop Vincent Guo Xijin has been subjected to a crescendo of reprisals, culminating in removal from his home and the complete loss of his freedom, and all this to total silence from the Holy See.

Conversely, it does not appear at all that Beijing has moved with like speed to legitimize the underground bishops, as presumably desired by Rome, much less to fill the gaps in the vacant dioceses, despite the fact that the first choice of candidates – according to what can be guessed about the secret accord – belongs to the Chinese authorities.

In the two years that have passed since the signing of the accord, only two new bishops have been appointed: Anthony Yao Shun, ordinary of the diocese of Jining, and of Stephen Yu Hongwei, coadjutor of the diocese of Hanzhong. But neither of them counts, because both sides had agreed on them well before the signing of the agreement.

With regard to the underground bishops, there are five who in the two-year period have had the recognition of the Beijing authorities, always accompanied by strong pressure to extract obedience to the regime’s imperatives. In the following order:

– on January 30 2019 Peter Jin Lugang of the diocese of Nanyang, as coadjutor and then as ordinary;

– on June 9 2020 Peter Lin Jiashan of the diocese of Fuzhou;

. on June 22 2020 Peter Li Huiyuan of the diocese of Fengxiang;

– on July 9 2020 Paul Ma Cunguo of the diocese of Shouzhou;

– on August 18 2020 Francis Xavier Jin Yangke of the diocese of Ningbo.

However, it should be noted that the first of these five government legitimations, that of Jin Lugang, had already been in the works for more than four years.

Even the legitimations of Li Huiyuan and Jin Yangke, both long-time members of the Patriotic Association, actually date back to years prior to the 2018 agreement and had been delayed only due to disagreements within the pseudo Chinese episcopal conference.

So in reality, following the accord, there are only the two remaining legitimations.

That of Lin Jiashan, 86, was strongly desired by the bishop himself, despite the opposition of a large part of his clergy and faithful, who still criticize it as an unjustified submission to the regime.

As for the recognition of Ma Cunguo, this was made official in the presence of leaders of the Patriotic Association and other organizations of political supervision, but it was carried out by the bishop with the shrewdness not to repeat in his oath the words of “adherence to the independent and self-governing Church” and of “prohibition against educating young people under the age of 18 in the faith” that the authorities would have liked to hear from him.

It should be added that Guo Xijin of the diocese of Xiapu-Mindong is not the only bishop under arrest. Augustine Cui Tai, coadjutor of the diocese of Xuanhua, and – since last August 15 – Julius Jia Zhiguo, of the diocese of Zhengding, currently share his fate.

But even more sensational is the case of the bishop of Shanghai, Thaddeus Ma Daqin, under house arrest since his ordination in 2012 and dismissed for leaving the Patriotic Association, the main instrument with which the regime regiments the Church. He wasn’t even able to win clemency with the act of public submission to which he stooped in 2015, met with the applause – also useless – of “La Civiltà Cattolica,” which called his gesture an exemplary model of “reconciliation between the Church in China and the Chinese government.”

For the sake of these bishops’ freedom neither the Holy See nor the pope has ever put in so much as a word in public, before or after the 2018 accord. Not to mention the mystery that still surrounds the disappearance of two other bishops, who may not even be alive anymore: James Su Zhumin of the diocese of Baoding, who would be 88 today, and Cosmas Shi Enxiang of the diocese of Yixian, who would be 98. Nothing more has been heard from the former since 1996, the date of his last arrest, or from the latter since 2001.

But that’s not all. Remaining unchanged, after the 2018 accord, are also the hierarchies of the two key bodies through which the regime dominates the Chinese Church. With the seven formerly excommunicated bishops in prominent positions.

One of these bodies is the Council of Bishops, a false simulacrum of an episcopal conference, from which bishops recognized only by Rome are excluded.

This is responsible, according to the agreement, for proposing to the pope the names of future bishops, following a rigged “election” of these same in the respective dioceses, by representatives – hand in glove with the regime – of the clergy, religious, and lay people.

At the head of this Council of Bishops are three of the formerly excommunicated: Joseph Ma Yinglin of the diocese of Kunming as president, Joseph Guo Jincai of the diocese of Chengde as vice-president and secretary general, and Vincent Zhan Silu of the diocese of Xiapu-Mindong as second vice-president.

In addition, eight other bishops are vice-presidents of this body, all naturally with the stamp of the Chinese authorities: Joseph Li Shan of the diocese of Beijing, John Fang Xingyao of the diocese of Linyi, Joseph Shen Bin of the diocese of Haimen, Peter Fang Jianping of the diocese of Tangshan, Paul Pei Junmin of the diocese of Liaoning, John Baptist Yang Xiaoting of the diocese of Yulin, Paul He Zeqing of the diocese of Wanzhou, Joseph Yang Yongqiang of the diocese of Zhoucun.

The other body is the aforementioned Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association.

Its president is Bishop John Fang Xingyao of the diocese of Linyi, while among the vice-presidents are four of the formerly excommunicated bishops: Joseph Ma Yinglin of the diocese of Kunming – the same who presides over the Council of Bishops – Paul Lei Shiyin of the diocese of Leshan, Joseph Huang Bingzhang of the diocese of Shantou, and Joseph Yue Fusheng of the diocese of Harbin-Heilongjiang.

The vice-president and secretary general of the association is the layman Liu Yuandong, while four other vice-presidencies are entrusted to the bishops Joseph Shen Bin of the diocese of Haimen and Paul Meng Qinglu of the diocese of Hohhot, to the religious sister Wu Lin, and to the laywoman Shi Xueqin.

Having said this, what then is the organigram of the bishops in China, official and underground, updated to the present, without counting the emeritus and retired?

Here is the complete list by categories, with names, year of birth, and diocese .

1. “OFFICIAL” BISHOPS (RECOGNIZED BY BOTH ROME AND BEIJING)

Vincent Zhan Silu, b. 1961, Xiapu-Mindong

Joseph Huang Bingzhang, b. 1967, Shantou

Joseph Liu Xinhong, b. b1964, Anhui

Paul Lei Shiyin, b. 1963, Leshan

Joseph Ma Yinglin, b. 1965, Kunming

Joseph Guo Jincai, b. 1968, Chengde

Joseph Yue Fusheng, b. 1964, Harbin-Heilongjiang

Joseph Li Shan, b. 1965, Beijing

Francis An Shuxin, b. 1949, Baoding

Peter Feng Xinmao, b. 1963, Jingxian

Joseph Liu Liangui, b. 1964, Xianxian-Cangzhou

Joseph Sun Jigen, b. 1967, Yongnian-Handan

Peter Fang Jianping, b. 1962, Yongping-Tangshan

Methodius Qu Ailin, b. 1961, Changsha

Joseph Tang Yuange, b. 1963, Chengdu

Joseph Chen Gong’ao, b. 1964, Nanchong

Paul He Zeqing, b. 1968, Wanxian-Wanzhou

John Lei Jiaipei, b. 1970, Xichang

Peter Luo Xuegang, b. 1964, Yibin

Joseph Cai Bingrui, b. 1966, Xiamen

Joseph Gan Junqiu, b. 1964, Guangzhou

Paul Su Yongda, b. 1958, Beihai-Zhanjiang

Paul Liang Jiansen, b. 1964, Jiangmen

Joseph Liao Hongqing, b. 1965, Meixian-Meizhou

Paul Xiao Zejiang, b. 1967, Guiyang-Guizhou

Matthew Cao Xiangde, b. 1927, Hangzhou

Paul Meng Qinglu, b. 1962, Hohhot

Joseph Li Jing, b. 1968, Yinchuan-Ningxia

Matthias Du Jiang, b. 1963, Bameng

Joseph Zhang Xianwang, b. 1965, Jinan

John Fang Xingyao, b. 1953, Linyi

Joseph Zhao Fengchang, b. 1934, Yanggu-Liaocheng

John Lu Peisan, b. 1966, Yanzhou

Joseph Yang Yongqiang, b. 1970, Zhoucun

Joseph Zhang Yinlin, b. 1971, Jixian-Anyang

Joseph Han Zhihai, b. 1966, Lanzhou

Nicholas Han Jide, b. 1940, Pingliang

John Baptist Li Sugong, b. 1964, Nanchang-Jiangxi

Francis Xavier Lu Xinping, b. 1963, Nanjing

Joseph Shen Bin, b. 1970, Haimen

Joseph Xu Honggen, b. 1962, Suzhou

John Wang Renlei, b. 1970, Xuzhou

John Baptist Tan Yanquan, b. 1962, Nanning-Guanxi

Paul Pei Junmin, b. 1969, Shenyang-Liaoning

Paul Meng Ningyu, b. 1963, Taiyuan

Peter Ding Lingbin, b. 1962, Changzhi

John Huo Cheng, b. 1926, Fenyang

Anthony Dan Mingyan, b. 1967, Xi’an

Peter Li Huiyuan, b. 1965, Fengxiang

Louis Yu Runshen, b. 1930, Hanzhong

Joseph Han Yingjin, b. 1958, Sanyuan

John Baptist Yang Xiaoting, b. 1964, Yan’an-Yulin

Joseph Martin Wu Qinjing, b. 1968, Zhouzhi

John Baptist Ye Ronghua, b. 1931, Ankang

John Baptist Wang Xiaoxun, b. 1966, Ankang coadjutor

Joseph Tong Changping, b. 1968, Tongzhou-Weinan

Peter Wu Junwei, b. 1963, Xinjiang-Yuncheng

Stephen Yu Hongwei, b. 1975, Hanzhong coadjutor

Anthony Yao Shun, b. 1965, Jining

Peter Jin Lugang, b. 1955, Nanyang

Peter Lin Jiashan, b. 1934, Fuzhou

Peter Li Huiyuan, b. 1965, Fengxiang

Paul Ma Cunguo, b. 1971, Shuoxian-Shouzhou

Francis Xavier Jin Yangke, b. 1958, Ningbo

2. “UNDERGROUND” BISHOPS (RECOGNIZED BY ROME BUT NOT BY BEIJING)

Thaddeus Ma Daqin, b. 1968, Shanghai, dismissed and under arrest

Vincent Guo Xijin, b. 1958, Xiapu-Mindong auxiliary, under surveillance

Thomas Zhao Kexun, b. 1924, Xuanhua

Augustine Cui Tai, b. 1950, Xuanhua coadjutor, under arrest

Julius Jia Zhiguo, b. 1935, Zhengding, under arrest

Joseph Hou Guoyang, b. 1922, Chongqing

John Baptist Wang Ruohan, b. 1950, Kangding

Peter Shao Zhumin, b. 1963, Yongjia-Wenzhou

Joseph Gao Hongxiao, b. 1945, Kaifeng

John Wang Ruowang, b. 1961, Tianshui

John Pei Weizhao, b. 1966, Yujiang

Andrew Han Jingtao, b. 1921, Siping-Jilin

Joseph Wej Jingyi, b. 1958, Qiqihar-Heilongjiang

Joseph Zhang Weizhu, b. 1958, Xinxiang

