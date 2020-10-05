I AM A FAN OF MELISSA MCKENZIE, PUBLISHER OF THE AMERICAN SPECTATOR, AND THIS POST WILL HELP YOU UNDERSTAND WHY I AM

President Donald Trump lives.

DC media hit hardest. This group of people has completely lost it. It would be funny if it weren’t so serious.



My perspective, even when I was writing about President Obama, was that this is the leader the American people elected. God is Master of the realm (the example of David with an insane Saul is a good one) and respect for the office and for God’s will must supersede saying something evil. Policy-wise, I cannot think of one thing I agreed with President Obama on.



In addition, it’s no small thing for the President of the United States to be incapacitated. The media being shrill and hysterical aids and abets America’s enemies. The President, it turns out, hasn’t been incapacitated, but a drive-by to fans outside Walter Reed hospitaland a good natured video from the Presidentdispatched the media-led conspiracy theories.



The media quickly moved on to heightened agitation because THE PRESIDENT EXPOSED SECRET SERVICE AGENTS!!! The media is not barking-mad ala Antifa and BLM terrorists yet, but they’re close. There’s a serious lack of sobriety.



I don’t get it. According to polling, America is a +14 Democrat country and Biden has the election in the bag. The media has yet to ask Joe Biden a tough question and if one is hinted i.e. court-packing, he just pretends that he doesn’t hear the question and says the answer will be a distraction. Uh, yeah it would be. Joe goes back to his basement while the media drools and snaps in Bethesda, Maryland.



The way the media is acting is not sound or normal.



One of the reasons might be that people just aren’t listening to them anymore. The NBA finals are off by a significant percentage. Enjoy your wokeness, guys! When it comes to mainstream sources, no one is listening to them, either.



Back in the day, at a national Tea Party event in D.C. sponsored by FreedomWorks, I sat in the press box with the cameramen from other news orgs. At one point, I had over 20,000 people watching the event on the U-Stream. That was years ago. Now, on Facebook, Ben Shapiro has more interaction than every other Mainstream Media source combined.



After Trump announced his Covid diagnosis, 30,000+ people tuned in on Periscope to Mike Cernovich. The next day, 60,000+ watched Scott Adams. There was a huge prayer vigil organized and hundreds of thousands of people prayed for the President – it was all coordinated by social media. People met on the beach in California. They met outside Walter Reed. They met in living rooms. They met online in Periscope meetings.



People simply aren’t paying attention to the Mainstream Media. Their numbers are declining. Their influence waning. Ted Koppel is shocked at the truth of this. People are watching Tim Pool and Joe Rogan and Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly (new podcast). Alternative news sources like OANN, Newsmax, Breitbart, the Daily Caller Foundation are sending out young reporters to riots and other news the MSM refuses to cover or covers up. (Mostly peaceful!)



And for commentary, old sources are going bust and new ones or new old ones like The American Spectator are being read.



I don’t want to sell us short, either. Our reporter, George Parry is the only one who has done serious investigative reporting on the George Floyd overdose death. George’s work is now being featured in a documentary. There’s hope of a fair trial for these police officers because of his brave reporting. You won’t find that in the mainstream media.



George isn’t the only George doing digging. George Neumayr has tirelessly covered the corruption in the Catholic Church. He’s also just written a book about Joe Biden’s corruption.



Do you see now why the Media is losing it? Whether Trump wins or loses, THEY’VE ALREADY LOST. Their industry is over. Their ideological hegemony is done. They are relics of a bygone era. The worst part is that they’ve done it to themselves. They’ve torched their credibility and manage to cover nothing of importance. They’ve missed every major news story.



As the narrative of the Russia Hoax crumbles and the evil-doers in the Obama administration are revealed, what little credibility they had is gone. They promulgated, unquestioningly, a conspiracy theory for four years. Many still cling to it, so tied to their own identity, are these lies. It’s pathetic and antithetical to the job of journalists. They don’t care. They’re activists and this isn’t about truth. It’s about shaping a narrative.



America has stopped listening and watching. They don’t care. They’ve moved on.



They watch the debates on YouTube or C-Span or OANN or their favorite channel and they don’t even turn on the TV. For sports they skip ESPN and check in with Barstool Sports. For edgy reporting, they read Revolver.



The insanity you’re seeing from the mainstream media is terror. They hate Donald Trump, but without him, they’re over. They’ve boxed themselves into a corner.



So while marveling about the MSM’s nuttiness, keep in mind that it’s not really about Trump. It’s about them. They’re experiencing existential dread. They’re right to be afraid.



And a side note: If they were at all God-fearing, they’d be even more fearful.



As for Trump’s health. I am cautiously optimistic. He’s not a great age for this diagnosis, but he’s mostly healthy and he has an iron will, which matters so much.



The President is on a cocktail of drugs. The whole of the media are physicians now and inveighing on this or that medicine and claiming to know what it means. Here’s the thing: The doctors treating Trump don’t know what it means. This guessing is stupid. Covid is an extremely creative virus. It’s also maddening in that it can be nothing or it can really cause respiratory inflammation and all that that entails. Trump strikes me as a patient who, when presented risks and benefits, is the guy who says, “Throw everything at it!” Most people don’t want to admit that medicine is as much art as is it science. They don’t want to admit the constant give and take between patient and doctor. They don’t want to admit that there may not be great choices only the best ones available. There are upsides and downsides of every treatment. What works for one person may not for another and on and on. Life is complex. The media seem to want simple, baby answers.



I wish the media could calm the heck down for one minute and just be still. The next couple of days will be important. So far, though, the President seems to be doing amazingly well for his age. For that, we should be grateful.



The rest of his team and family must be remembered. This concentration of sick people strikes me as strange. Even in the church cluster, where the spread out choir got sick, it wasn’t every single choir member. This cluster is extraordinary. Not much attention has been given to that. Wiping out Trump’s whole team (this didn’t) and many Senators is a security crisis as much as anything. This illness outbreak should be taken as a cautionary moment for the Secret Service considering biological warfare threats. This was only Covid. No doubt there are worse things out there that could do more damage if loosed amongst the President’s circle.



Food Interlude

I had a long conversation with lots of people on Twitter about non-stick pans. People were giving me brand recommendations but the experts seem to agree that non-stick pans are not lifetime purchases, so buy cheap. I did just that this weekend at Costco where I got two Titanium-Ceramic coated aluminum pans for $29. Good deal.







Why is this so important? One reason: I like scrambled eggs. Gordon Ramsey’s style of making them has changed my life. They’re custardy and oh so good. I don’t like using a sauce pan though. And I don’t like using a heavy cast iron pan. (And for the purists, yes, I have a beautifully seasoned cast iron pan that I use all the time for steaks and all sorts of things.) Thus, my need for a nonstick pan. It really comes down to me being lazy about cleaning the pan after cooking.



One of my goals is to learn how to make a gorgeous French omelette. I don’t know if I can do it. It seems so delicate. And I don’t like American omelettes with everything and the kitchen sink thrown into them. I do, however, like crepes (both savory and sweet) with all sorts of fillings.



Winning With Wine

With California burning, I suspect that wine prices, especially a good Cab, will be going up. So here’s my question for you: What’s your favorite Sub-$15 bottle of wine? I’ve found that it’s difficult to find a bad bottle of wine anymore and that’s a credit to America’s changing palate and home-grown wines. Every once in a while, I’ll stumble over a fabulous bottle and be amazed at the relatively cheap blessing. I look forward to your recommendations.

Will Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed now?

Yes. Moving along.About Biden

Where is he? Is he well? There are lots of recent shots of him coughing. In addition, he said today that he is not getting tested for Covid daily. That’s really weird to me. He’s at the age where it would be a chief concern. Furthermore, he’s obviously fragile.



Trump’s brush with mortality should put the spotlight on Joe Biden who has seemed particularly unable to handle the grueling effects of the campaign. Not only that, he seems to have a difficult time every time he interacts with people. He’s angry, impatient, easily flustered, and seems to be constantly confused. He’ll have moments of clarity. And then, he’s back to being really old.



Why aren’t the media asking any obvious questions? Well, the answer is obvious, but that doesn’t diminish the fact that he seems even more feeble than Hillary.



With the IBD poll showing Trump within the margin of error (IBD has been accurate more often than not), one would think think Biden would be out there pounding the pavement. But no. Instead, he’s just lyin.



In the next 30 days, he should be grilled about his health. The Trump campaign should drive him out of hiding with ads questioning his health.



The V.P. Debate is going to put two potential presidents in the spotlight. Radical Kamala Harris or mild-mannered former Governor Pence. This Wednesday will be interesting.Hardened Hearts

It’s easy to dehumanize those with whom we disagree. And when people are barking like dogs, they dehumanize themselves. Still, we should never give up hope of a unified America where there’s less acrimony and more cohesion.



I love America. Hope all things. Believe all things.



This week, a retired FBI agent wrote me, furious. Why did we at TAS include naive writers who criticized the President or didn’t understand the stakes? I’d like to answer the question for everyone reading here, because this is an important question and deserves an answer.



Many readers of traditional right-leaning media feel betrayed and rightly so. Hell, I feel betrayed. People who I respected, bought and read their books, have descended into instability during the Trump presidency. They’re convinced that the country isn’t on the brink, even with all the BLM and Antifa violence, even with militias marching, even with the abuse that Trump supporters generally receive. It seems like willful ignorance at this point. And these same NeverTrumpers will magnify supposed flaws on the right and use leftist talking points to do it.



So I get the anger at right-leaning publications giving any quarter to diverse viewpoints. Some of the writers at TAS really don’t like Donald Trump even as they see the wider context. Some of the writers view Donald Trump as the only hope. Many are on the spectrum.



But here’s my thing as Publisher: How do we get people to challenge their own beliefs if all they read is content reinforcing their opinions?



I’ll give a recent example of my own. I couldn’t get through the video of George Floyd’s death. It was too awful. I couldn’t bear it. It seemed clear to me that he choked and died and I didn’t want to see a man killed on camera. And I really didn’t want to watch a policeman killing an innocent man.



George Parry submitted a piece that calmly, clearly upended my beliefs. I asked a couple questions. He clarified. And George convinced me. I was wrong. Furthermore, everyone was wrong. These poor police officers face a lifetime in prison for a crime they didn’t commit and if no one had courage to countervail the conventional wisdom, they’d have no hope of a fair trial. They still might not.



The truth matters. Always.



Many pieces get published on The American Spectator that I 100% disagree with. Sometimes, I’m so irritated that I write a piece challenging the premise of the writer and a banter ensues. That is as it should be.



We need to think. We need to challenge ourselves and our readers. We have to not know just what to believe but why we believe it. And we have to convince those who are unsure. If we’re just proclaiming one point of view, why are we even necessary? We’ll be propaganda and nothing more. Worst of all, lots of people on the fence won’t even stop by because they’ll already know what will be said.



Too many conservative sites have betrayed their readers because the leadership at the organization hates Donald Trump. It’s elitist, heaps scorn on their readers, and makes one wonder who exactly is their audience? On the other hand, there are some sites that are so predictable in their “analysis” that it’s a waste of time to go to the site because the obvious take will be the take.



At The American Spectator, we’ve always carried the points of view of paleocons, neocons, social conservatives, libertarians, conservatarians, and everything in between.



R. Emmett Tyrrell, Jr. saw the Reagan phenomenon before anyone else. He saw the Trump phenomenon before anyone else and predicts his win, again. Like an idiot, the night before the election in 2016, I wrote a blog post saying that Trump would lose. I just couldn’t fathom him winning even as my friends and family were fanatics for him. I was wrong. It won’t be the last time.



My beliefs have been challenged by writers at The American Spectator and that’s how it should be.



Can I love those who disagree with me? Can I empathize with their point of view? I get that the Left has become callous and violent. Well, I don’t want to be that way until I have to be and I pray that I never have to be.



My hope is that words will be the only swords we have to wield and that words can convince people before swords are necessary.



Scriptures to read: Isaiah 6:10 and it’s fulfilled in the latter times in Matthew 15:13 [Amplified]:For this nation’s heart has grown hard,

And with their ears they hardly hear,

And they have [tightly] closed their eyes,

Otherwise they would see with their eyes,

And hear with their ears,

And understand with their heart, and turn [to Me]

And I would heal them [spiritually].’

Source: https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/Matthew/13/15



As always, your feedback means so much. Email me at mackenziem@spectator.org. I respond as often as I can. I’m going to try to take a couple days off this week before the big final push of the election.



Freedom!





Melissa Mackenzie

Publisher, The American Spectator