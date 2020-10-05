Biden Victory, Continued COVID Restrictions, Would Lead to Mark of the Beast

By David Martin

For the past several months people across the globe have stringently followed state COVID guidelines to shut down operations and observe social distancing, not realizing that this has been strengthening the globalist plan to lock down on liberty and usher in a satanic one-world government.

It is no secret that the Coronavirus was manufactured in a China lab with the intention of instilling worldwide fear so that it could be used as a political tool to control the masses. The plan was to *exaggerate COVID-19 case and death figures to up the urgency and thus “justify” imposition of draconian restrictions on the people, for which reason some are now calling the COVID crisis the “Scamdemic.”

Global Agenda

The objective in springing COVID-19 on us was to bring about the great “global reset” planned by global architects. This is the “new normal” touted by globalists, a society ruled by “essential” despots where race-riots, revolution, and satanic corporate giants like Walmart can flourish while Christian patriots and the private working man are stripped of their freedoms.

What we are seeing is Socialism operating through the Democratic platform. If Joe Biden is elected it will come about that Americans will be dragged off and quarantined in COVID detention centers, since Biden has made it clear that he will enforce the COVID-19 lock-down well into the future. Globalists are hinging on a Biden victory to lock this plan into place so they can move forward with their plan to enslave America under a communistic world government.

Mark of the Beast

The ultimate objective in bringing about COVID-19 was to provide an excuse to impose jinxed vaccines that alter our DNA and kill people. Bill Gates, in conjunction with other globalists and the World Health Organization (WHO) has developed the Human Implantable Quantum Dot Microneedle Vaccination Delivery System and they plan to vaccinate the world’s peoples with this to ensure that COVID “doesn’t spread.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywuCRVJVDqs

What is crucial to this plan is that every vaccination administered is verified so that world “health” officials know exactly who has and hasn’t received the vaccine. To this end, Gates and his team of Luciferians have developed a chemical enzyme called “Luciferase” that makes the vaccination readable through a mobile device app. When the vaccinated person is scanned, this Luciferase enzyme lights up and makes the vaccination readable long after it has been injected. The number 060606 will appear on the bar-code.



Hence we see the connection between COVID-19 and the prophesied Mark of the Beast. COVID-19 stands for “Certification Of Vaccination ID,” a plan that was finalized in 2019. The mobile app will verify your vaccination, without which you have no ticket to ride in society — can’t ride a bus, can’t buy a house, can’t have medical insurance or care. Through this blackmail, globalists will arrange “that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” (Apocalypse 13:17)

The enzymatic name “Luciferase” clearly marks the COVID-19 vaccine as Lucifer’s project, which obligates Christians to have no part with it. Globalists deliberately arranged that the vaccine would openly be identified with Lucifer so that it would incur eternal damnation on those who receive it. For one is not accountable if he has been unknowingly tricked, therefore the enemy has made sure that all will know that this COVID vaccine is from Lucifer. The time will come—if Biden is elected—when they will say, ‘This is from the devil, reject Jesus and your Christian-patriot ideas and be marked with Lucifer.’



Those who would make excuses for accepting this infernal vaccine by saying, ‘I need to be well to take care of my baby, my husband, etc.,’ had best consider the warning of Holy Scripture to those who sell out to save their skin.



“If any man shall adore the beast and his image, and receive his character in his forehead, or in his hand; He also shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is mingled with pure wine in the cup of his wrath, and shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the sight of the holy angels, and in the sight of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torments shall ascend up for ever and ever: neither have they rest day nor night, who have adored the beast, and his image, and whoever receiveth the character of his name.” (Apocalypse 14: 9-11)



Christ’s admonition to renounce all especially applies at this time. “If any man come to me, and despise not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple.” (Luke 14: 26)

Trump Victory Needed to Save America

Hence we have arrived at a historic crossroads when it will be necessary for Americans to make the right decision to preserve our freedom. It is imperative that America reelect Donald Trump this November because his mission from God is to deliver America from the New World Order. A Trump victory will keep America free, which in turn will keep the western world free, because without America, there is no free world.



But if America votes for Biden, we are finished as a nation because he will hand this country over to the New World Order in no time. A Biden victory would strengthen his plan to impose face-masks on everyone, to force Americans to fund abortion, and would empower the globalist plan to impose diabolical vaccines under the penalty of losing everything we have.

Americans have push-button power to save America and to save the world. Let them use it wisely on November 3.



*The CDC recently reported that only 9200 people in America have died of COVID-19 alone, a mere 6% of the 182,779 previously claimed. 94% of the deaths had other “health conditions and contributing causes” and many if not most of the now deceased “COVID” patients had no COVID-19 symptoms. Death certificates have become as fraudulent as the rigged Democratic votes. New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions