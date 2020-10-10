A VERY ANGRY, UNSTABLE, OFTEN CONFUSED AND INTEMPERATE, LIFELONG POLITICIAN Joe Biden SAYS “VOTERS DON’T DESERVE TO KNOW” HIS POSITION ON PACKING THE Supreme Court

Posted on October 10, 2020 by sundance

In a remarkable exchange between candidate Joe Biden and KTNV Las Vegas journalist Matt Dimattei, the intemperate democrat candidate says that voters are not allowed to know his position on packing the U.S. Supreme Court.

Dimattei: “Don’t the voters deserve to know?” Biden: “No, they don’t deserve to know”..

Just below the surface of Joe Biden is the aged persona of a very angry, unstable, often confused and intemperate, life-long politician. Essentially Biden’s #1 talking point is: you have to vote for me to find out what those who control me have in mind for me…https://www.youtube.com/embed/TbQ3vrxwTxU?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent