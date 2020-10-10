President Trump is a lifelong student of Sun Tzu, the military strategist who wrote The Art of War. One of Sun Tzu’s most famous maxims is “Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak…. The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” Trump operates on many levels, and some events we’re seeing may be strategic subterfuges

|Will America Survive the Democrats’Arrows in Their Quiver?
By Deborah Franklin
American Thinker
October 10, 2020
Events are hurtling towards the election with strange and disturbing developments every day. Writers are openly discussing the possibility of a violent coup and civil war. 2020 feels like an unprecedented year, and in this context, a recent threat by Nancy Pelosi sounds particularly ominous. Asked about the possibility of President Trump placing Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court, Pelosi replied, “We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now.”
What might those arrows be? How much damage will they do? Let’s examine some recent events, in light of her remark.
President Trump is hospitalized with COVID-19. Shortly after Pelosi’s remark, President Trump and the First Lady tested positive for the virus, and he spent three nights at Walter Reed Hospital. The president’s illness was dangerous and could have removed him from the rest of the campaign or killed him. How did the president get this illness? Could he have been deliberately exposed?
Leading Republicans also test positive for COVID, including two Senators on the Judiciary Committee which votes on Barrett’s confirmation. Why have almost no Democrats gotten COVID? Why have the Republicans suffered three potentially mass fatality events since Trump’s inauguration?
President Trump quickly recovers with help of a new drug, Regeneron, which he plans to deliver free to all Americans who need it. Democrats react with fury. Why did Trump’s unexpectedly fast recovery enrage the Democrats? Why did they claim that his medications rendered him mentally unfit? Why did a Washington Post columnist call on Congress to defund Walter Reed Hospital after it cured the president?
Seven members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, plus two senior military leaders, go into quarantine after contact with an officer who tested positive. Why have there been no media discussions about this extraordinary move? How does the military work from home? Does the Joint Chiefs’ quarantine relate to Al Gore’s comment in August that the military will remove President Trump, if he won’t concede on election night?
Vice-President Pence outperforms Kamala Harris in a debate, but media coverage focuses on a fly. How did Biden’s plodding campaign have a website, graphic and slogan prepared immediately after the debate to sell a flyswatter? Could the fly distraction have been planned, and could it pose a danger to Pence?
Deadline reports Pence has COVID, then deletes the story. Why did Deadline write a story claiming that Vice-President Pence contracted COVID and then “accidentally” publish it? Have they been alerted to expect this development? Were they sending a signal to some interested party?
President Trump authorizes declassification of all documents related to the Russia investigation and Hillary Clinton’s emails, and accuses prominent Democrats of treason. What does President Trump mean when he says, “We have it all?”
Do Clinton’s emails relate to the infamous Weiner laptop, whose content supposedly made hardened New York police officers throw up? What measures might the Democrats take to forestall the documents’ release?
Fears mount of a rigged election, amidst the chaos of missing, destroyed, and inaccurate ballots. Why are the Democrats pushing so hard for mail-in voting? Does their insistence on continued lockdowns make people more likely to vote by mail? Why is social media censoring and downplaying news of potential ballot fraud?
Nancy Pelosi pushes a new bill on the 25th amendment, which concerns presidential fitness for office. Is she planning to remove Trump, get rid of Pence, and install herself as president? Or is the move preparation for promptly removing Joe Biden should he be elected to the presidency? Why did she announce a “discussion” about the 25th amendment while wearing a bizarre mask with oranges? Were the oranges a coded communication, referencing The Godfather movie, in which oranges symbolize impending death?
Pence suddenly cancels a campaign event in Indiana and flies back to Washington. What news did Pence receive that made him change his plans? Did he learn of assassination plots against him or Trump? Did his return to Washington relate to Pelosi’s machinations with the 25th amendment?
The Twitter account of Steve Scully, the scheduled moderator of the next presidential debate, sends a disturbing tweet to Anthony Scaramucci, who sends a more disturbing tweet back. Scully then claims his account was hacked. If the tweet was genuine,why did Scully write to Scaramucci, an-ex Trump official who supports Biden, “should I respond to Trump”? And, more ominously, why did Scaramucci respond, “Ignore. He is having a hard- enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.” What “bad stuff” is about to go down? And who told Scaramucci about it? If the Twitter account was hacked, who did it and why?
The Democrats appear to have lots of arrows in their quiver to shoot at the American people and our president. On August 6th, President Trump spoke to workers in Ohio and remarked, “So I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last you see me for a while. A lot of very, very rich enemies, but they are not happy with what I’m doing. But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other President is going to do what I do.” What was President Trump implying when he said we wouldn’t see him for a while? Was he referring to his upcoming hospitalization or something that hasn’t yet happened? What are his unhappy rich enemies preparing to do, and how can he outsmart them?
President Trump is a lifelong student of Sun Tzu, the military strategist who wrote The Art of War. One of Sun Tzu’s most famous maxims is “Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak…. The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” Trump operates on many levels, and some events we’re seeing may be strategic subterfuges
All we can know with certainty is that the next few weeks are critically important, and that President Trump has asked for our prayers.
-
