TRUTH IS STRANGER THAN FICTON: THIS IS ALMOST UNBELIEVABLE, BUT YOU HAD BETTER BELIEVE IT IF YOU WANT TO UNDERSTAND WHAT IS GOING ON IN THIS ELECTION

Unbelievable – Facebook’s Lead Executive on Election Policy Was Vice-President Joe Biden’s Advisor to Ukraine…

Posted on October 17, 2020

Hat Tip Fool Nelson – Put this in the stunning conflict of interest file that is truly jaw-dropping.  This is just unreal.

Anna Makanju is the Facebook executive in charge of “election integrity on the platform”; and guess what her job was before that position… “Previously, she was the special policy adviser for Europe and Eurasia to former US Vice President Joe Biden”. (citation)

That’s right folks, the Facebook executive currently blocking all of the negative evidence of Hunter and Joe Biden’s corrupt activity in Ukraine is the same person who was coordinating the corrupt activity between the Biden family payoffs and Ukraine.

You just cannot make this stuff up folks.

