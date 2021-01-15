THE LINK SHOWN BELOW IN THE EMAIL I RECEIVED FROM ALISTAIR WILL TAKE YOU TO A VALUABLE ESSAY ON THE INFLUENCE OF THE OCCULT IN THE CHURCH SINCE THE OCCUPANCY OF THE CHAIR OF PETER BY JORGE BERGOLIO

Posted on January 15, 2021 by abyssum

The Occult Invasion of Catholic Tradition

justacatholic <justacatholic@protonmail.com>4:41 AM (3 hours ago)

Your Excellency,

Greetings and prayers from the United Kingdom.

A priest friend recommended that I contact you with an essay I have just recently published, “Observations on the Influence of the Occult in Traditional Catholic Discourse” — an exploration of the Gnostic, Kabbalist, Hermetic and Perennialist currents infecting the contemporary Catholic traditionalist movement, from a traditional Catholic perspective.

Here is a link to the essay: https://justacatholic.medium.com/observations-on-the-influence-of-the-occult-in-traditional-catholic-discourse-2d798e5ba51c

I hope and pray that you will take the time to read it (all eight parts, approx. 20,000 words) and, if you find it to be deserving of a wider audience, share it with readers of your website.

God bless,

Alistair

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
