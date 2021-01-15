YES, THIS CONFIRMS WHAT I SUSPECTED ALL ALONG, THE ATTACK ON THE U.S. CAPITOL WAS ANTIFA ORGANIZED WITH THE LEADERS OF THE ATTACK WEARING PRO-TRUMP CLOTHES IN ORDER TO PUT THE BLAME ON TRUMP FOR THE ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL

Posted on January 15, 2021 by abyssum

Confirmed: Previously Arrested BLM Rioter Dressed In Pro-Trump Gear to Storm Capitol

Curiouser and curiouser…

John Salvatore

Published 9 hours ago 

on January 14, 2021

ByJohn Salvatore

ParlerFacebookTwitter

There were rumors. Plenty of assumptions. Because at the end of the day, even liberals know that conservatives aren’t the types of people to wreak havoc, storm buildings, and cause property damage. 

This guy is the third known far-left radical to be caught wearing pro-Trump garb during the riot at the Capitol building on January 6.

What are the odds the mainstream media covers this one?https://lockerdome.com/lad/10817563773098342?pubid=ld-7985-7177&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com&rid=em.flagandcross.com&width=740

Trending: ICYMI: Defense Dept. Officials Say Pelosi Pushed for ‘Military Coup’ Against Trump

LOOK:https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1349853929568399368&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com%2Fconfirmed-previously-arrested-blm-rioter-dressed-in-pro-trump-gear-to-storm-capitol%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1349864786092298240&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com%2Fconfirmed-previously-arrested-blm-rioter-dressed-in-pro-trump-gear-to-storm-capitol%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1349851169103888384&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com%2Fconfirmed-previously-arrested-blm-rioter-dressed-in-pro-trump-gear-to-storm-capitol%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://lockerdome.com/lad/11079115268922470?pubid=ld-430-4394&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com&rid=em.flagandcross.com&width=740https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1347025829058936832&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com%2Fconfirmed-previously-arrested-blm-rioter-dressed-in-pro-trump-gear-to-storm-capitol%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-4&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1349856737180827649&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com%2Fconfirmed-previously-arrested-blm-rioter-dressed-in-pro-trump-gear-to-storm-capitol%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s