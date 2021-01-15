YES, THIS CONFIRMS WHAT I SUSPECTED ALL ALONG, THE ATTACK ON THE U.S. CAPITOL WAS ANTIFA ORGANIZED WITH THE LEADERS OF THE ATTACK WEARING PRO-TRUMP CLOTHES IN ORDER TO PUT THE BLAME ON TRUMP FOR THE ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL

Confirmed: Previously Arrested BLM Rioter Dressed In Pro-Trump Gear to Storm Capitol

Curiouser and curiouser…

Published 9 hours ago

on January 14, 2021

ByJohn Salvatore

ParlerFacebookTwitter

There were rumors. Plenty of assumptions. Because at the end of the day, even liberals know that conservatives aren’t the types of people to wreak havoc, storm buildings, and cause property damage.

This guy is the third known far-left radical to be caught wearing pro-Trump garb during the riot at the Capitol building on January 6.

What are the odds the mainstream media covers this one?https://lockerdome.com/lad/10817563773098342?pubid=ld-7985-7177&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com&rid=em.flagandcross.com&width=740

Trending: ICYMI: Defense Dept. Officials Say Pelosi Pushed for ‘Military Coup’ Against Trump

LOOK:https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1349853929568399368&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com%2Fconfirmed-previously-arrested-blm-rioter-dressed-in-pro-trump-gear-to-storm-capitol%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1349864786092298240&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com%2Fconfirmed-previously-arrested-blm-rioter-dressed-in-pro-trump-gear-to-storm-capitol%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1349851169103888384&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com%2Fconfirmed-previously-arrested-blm-rioter-dressed-in-pro-trump-gear-to-storm-capitol%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://lockerdome.com/lad/11079115268922470?pubid=ld-430-4394&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com&rid=em.flagandcross.com&width=740https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1347025829058936832&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com%2Fconfirmed-previously-arrested-blm-rioter-dressed-in-pro-trump-gear-to-storm-capitol%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-4&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1349856737180827649&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fflagandcross.com%2Fconfirmed-previously-arrested-blm-rioter-dressed-in-pro-trump-gear-to-storm-capitol%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px