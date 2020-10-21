HAVE YOU NOTICED THE UNCANNY RESEMBLANCE BETWEEN THE CASE OF HUNTER BIDEN’S “LAPTOP FROM HELL” AND THE INFAMOUS COMPUTER OF ANTHONY WEINER?

There is an uncanny resemblance between the case of the Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” and the Pervert “Anthony Weiner’s Infamous Computer”?

October 21, 2020

The New York Post reported that President Donald Trump asked whether the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” was really “hacked” like the pervert “Anthony Weiner’s infamous computer, which undercut Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and later sent Weiner to prison”:

President Trump on Monday said that Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” reminds him of Anthony Weiner’s infamous computer, which undercut Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and later sent Weiner to prison…

“… [Weiner] was sending messages to very, very young women — girls, girls, excuse me, girls. He was sending messages, a lot of them, and he ‘got hacked’, ” Trump said.

“You know, I’ve never known a person that said he got hacked.”

The FBI seized Weiner’s laptop just before the 2016 election over allegations of inappropriate relationships with a 15-year-old girl. Then-FBI Director James Comey announced 11 days before the vote that he was reopening an investigation of Clinton’s storage of classified information on a private email server, citing the laptop.

The colorful ex-Brooklyn and Queens congressman Weiner, who famously tweeted a photo of his wiener in 2011 and claimed he was hacked, served 18 months in prison after Clinton lost the election to Trump. He was released last year and remains married to Clinton’s secretary, “body woman” Huma Abedin.

Hunter Biden’s hard drive was given by a Delaware computer repairman to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a Trump attorney, who provided it to The Post.

The hard drive contains a significant amount of sexual material, including selfies and a lengthy video of Hunter Biden and an unidentified woman. Emails from the hard drive, which the repairman said Hunter Biden legally abandoned after not picking up the laptop, indicate the former vice president was involved in his son’s business dealings in China and Ukraine, despite the elder Biden’s past denials. [https://nypost.com/2020/10/19/trump-likens-hunter-bidens-laptop-from-hell-to-anthony-weiner/]

