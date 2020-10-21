USQUEQUO DOMINE??? HOW MUCH LONGER, LORD, WILL YOU PERMIT Jorge Bergolio TO DESTROY SOCIETY AND YOUR CHURCH???

Pope Francis calls for civil union laws for same-sex couples

National News Alert1hFollow

(Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer)

(ROME) Pope Francis called for the creation of civil union laws for same-sex couplesin a documentary that premiered in Rome this week, according to the Catholic News Agency.

“What we have to create is a civil union law,” the pope reportedly said in the documentary. “That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that.”

The remarks depart from his and the Vatican’s previous stance on the matter. Francis has expressed interest in outreach to the church’s LGBTQ followers in the past, but it has never resulted in substantive policies, according to the Washington Post.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Francis said in the film.

The documentary, “Francesco,” chronicles the approach of Pope Francis to pressing social issues, and to pastoral ministry among those who live, in the words of the pontiff, “on the existential peripheries,” the Catholic News Agency reports.

Francis, who became pope in 2013, opposed efforts to legalize same-sex marriage when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 2010, according to the Catholic News Agency.