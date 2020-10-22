DO NOT MISS THE 7:00 PM EDT LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE BY Hunter Biden BUSINESS ASSOCIATE LT. Tony Bobulinski

← Hunter Biden Business Associate, Lt Tony Bobulinski, Confirms Foreign Business Payoffs – Trump Invites Bobulinski to Debate…
Biden Business Associate Tony Bobulinski Holds a Press Conference – 7:00pm EDT Livestream…
Posted on October 22, 2020 by sundance
In a wild turn of events Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski is expected to hold a hold a press conference in advance of tonight’s debate in Nashville, TN. Anticipated at approximately 7:00pm EDT – Link Below
https://www.youtube.com/embed/aiiSq7toqlQ?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparent
