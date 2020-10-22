PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOWS UP THE BIAS, HATRED AND RUDENESS OF CBS 60 MINUTES BY CUTTING SHORT THE INTERVIEW AND WALKING OFF CAMERA

Donald Trump Posts Video of Contentious 60 Minutes Interview on Facebook

President Donald Trump on Thursday posted the full video of an interview with 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl after cutting the contentious exchange short.

Trump posted the video to Facebook and shared it on his Twitter account.

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,” he wrote.

The video shows Stahl at the beginning of the interview asking Trump if he is prepared to answer “tough questions.”

Stahl pressed the president on the coronavirus, spending most of her time asking him on why he did not wear a mask or order his supporters to wear masks at his rallies.

She also repeatedly challenged him on the question of health care, asking him for exact details how he planned to protect pre-existing conditions for health care if Obamacare was overturned.

Stahl also protested when Trump referred to the Hunter Biden scandal and the evidence that former President Barack Obama’s administration spied on his campaign.

“There’s no real evidence of that,” she repeated. “No. … Sir, this is 60 Minutes, we can’t put on things that we can’t verify.”

Stahl added, “All these things have been investigated and discredited.”

“It’s incredible the way you can try and say this and sit there and look me in the eye and say it,” Trump said.

At 36 minutes in, Stahl appeared almost apologetic.

“I did not want to have this kind of interview,” she said.

“Of course you did,” Trump replied.

When a producer interrupted to prepare for a walk and talk camera shot with Vice President Mike Pence, Trump refused.

“I think you’ve had enough,” he said, ending the interview.