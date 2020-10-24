SCOTUS watchers have been warning us that the weak link in the judiciary that Democrats would exploit is Chief Justice John Roberts, and it now appears that, while not accurate in every detail, they were right about how Democrats would try to use Leftist judges to change election laws to erode ballot security and that Chief Justice Roberts is indeed the weak link

Chief Justice Roberts Lights The Fuse On Election Chaos

In our article Unconventional Warfare – The Democrat Plan To Oust Trump, we explained the

timeline, steps and phase lines Democrats and their Far Left allies would use in an extra-constitutional effort to drive President Trump from office.

One of the key steps was for the courts to step-in and arbitrarily overturn existing election laws to enable Democrats to count votes until they win, especially in battleground states controlled by Democrats, such as Pennsylvania:

“Democrats will go to court to overturn state statutory deadlines for submitting mail-in ballots, such as Florida’s “must arrive by Election Day” rule. Instead, Far Left Democrat judges will substitute their own arbitrary and capricious “standards” of what constitutes a legally cast ballot.”

We also implied the weak link in the judiciary that Democrats would exploit is Chief Justice John Roberts, and it now appears that, while not accurate in every detail, we were right about how Democrats would try to use Leftist judges to change election laws to erode ballot security and that Chief Justice Roberts is indeed the weak link.

In the just-decided case of Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar, Roberts sided with the three activist Democrats on the Supreme Court to allow Pennsylvania’s Democrats to count ballots received up to three days after Election Day – even though Pennsylvania law allows only ballots received on or before Election Day to be counted.

The extension was created by the Democrat-controlled Pennsylvania Supreme Court which essentially re-wrote Pennsylvania election law at the behest of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

The Associated Press reported that, in its Sept. 17 ruling, the divided state Supreme Court said ballots must be postmarked by the time polls close and be received by county election boards at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, three days after the Nov. 3 election.

It also said that ballots lacking a clear postmark could be counted unless there was evidence that they were mailed after the polls closed.

What Roberts has done is make postmarks the new “hanging chads” of contested elections, while giving potential election manipulators a clear roadmap of how to go about getting their fraudulent ballots counted.

This a sure recipe for election chaos, if not a spark to ignite what amounts to a civil war.

And Pennsylvania isn’t the only place where this is an issue, there’s a similar Wisconsin case pending and the Democrat-controlled Virginia Board of Elections is also in the process of re-writing Virginia election law to accept Absentee Ballots that are returned after Election Day with a missing or illegible postmark.

As we explained many times in the past, Election Day chaos is part of the Democrat Party’s political strategy. See It’s Not A Protest, It’s Not A Riot, It’s A Revolution (Part 4) and The Democrats’ Chaos Strategy Almost Worked In Florida for examples.

The goal of this chaos strategy is to bring the conduct and results of the 2020 election inside the “margin of chaos,” where means other than counting legally cast votes, attributable to legal voters, will determine the outcome.

Crucial to this strategy is to fundamentally change the way American elections are conducted by eliminating in-person, ID checked voting and substituting unverifiable mail ballots, or online voting.

As we explained in our article “The Democrats’ Goal Is Election Chaos,” the 2018 post-Election Day chaos in Florida, Georgia and elsewhere was not due to incompetence. It was part of a larger, long term plan that has been executed by Democrats to use chaos to move as many elections as possible into what our friend election lawyer J. Christian Adams calls “the margin of litigation.”

Once inside the margin of litigation, election laws and the rules and deadlines with which honest Republican candidates complied pre-election, are thrown out the window by activist Leftist judges and highly partisan Democrat supervisors of elections to the advantage of Democratic candidates and committees who knew in advance that ballots that were illegal on their face would have a good chance of being counted – as they were in the 2020 New York Congressional District 12 Democrat primary election.

Conservatives must come to grips with the reality that for the new radical progressive Democratic Party politics is warfare, and the only rule in war is to win, and that Chief Justice John Roberts is at best a weak link in our defense of constitutional liberty.

