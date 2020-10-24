WORDS OF WISDOM FROM FATHER George W. RUTLER

|Fr. Rutler’s Weekly Column
October 25, 2020
|In one survey of grammarians, two words deemed to be among the most beautiful sounding in the English language were Agape and Philadelphia. The problem is that these actually are Greek.
There also are many aphorisms in the English language that have become so familiar that one may not realize that their sources are in antiquity. Take for instance “Who will watch the watchers?”—which originally was a phrase of the Roman poet Juvenal (b. 55 AD). He also coined the expression “a sound mind in a sound body,” and in college we were not allowed to forget its Latinity, for it was written on a wall of the gymnasium: “Mens sana in corpore sano.”
Juvenal had a talent for lapidary expressions, and I suppose his most common one is “bread and circuses” from his Satire X. Precisely because he was satirical, he was not popular among the more thin-skinned Romans. Juvenal was of the senatorial caste, and much of a snob, for he disdained what some of our contemporary politicians have called “a basket of deplorables.”
But his point was well taken at least in the sense that the majority of the populace could be controlled by being offered things, like government subsidies and sports, in exchange for the freedom they had enjoyed in republican Rome before Augustus created the imperial “deep swamp” that eventually led to the moral decay of their civilization.
In our days of high political fever, one need not embellish the cultural parallels. A natural philosophical school of Stoics disdained vulgar seductions by the imperium, but they were of little threat, and when they became political obstacles, they could be eliminated the way Nero compelled Seneca to kill himself shortly before his elder brother Gallio did the same. It is not irrelevant to the story that Gallio was the proconsul of Achaia, and the just judge who dismissed the case against Saint Paul (Acts 18:12-17). It was the emergence of the strange new cult worshiping a “Christos,” whom his followers said had risen from the dead in the backwater of Judea, that began to threaten the Roman “deep state.”
Political discourse today has degenerated into riots because what is at stake is not a mere matter of government, but a crisis of humanity itself. There is a portion of the people that, as Juvenal satirized, “anxiously hopes for just two things: bread and circuses,” but behind their superficial choice of living are sinister forces as from a swamp that would subvert by anarchy all that the Christian mind knows to be true.
About one-fifth of the citizens in the United States are Catholic, and how they vote will determine how many of them really are faithful to the “Christos” who asked, “For what does it profit a man, if he shall gain he whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Matthew 16:26)
Faithfully yours in Christ,
Father George W. Rutler
-
Archives
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- The political agenda laid out by Joe Biden’s website is lengthy, comprehensive, detailed, and unprecedented. No such agenda has ever been written down by one of the major politica candidates or parties in American history. It is, in fact, not only socialism but the effective elimination of our already-much-diminished federalist system.
- THE 64,000 DOLLAR QUESTION: WHAT IS MITT ROMNEY SMOKING, SHOOTING OR INGESTING THAT ACCOUNTS FOR SUCH IRRATIONAL BEHAVIOR
- I VOTED YESTERDAY, SINTON HAS DRIVE UP VOTING WHERE A VOTING OFFICIAL BRINGS A PORTABLE VOTING MACHINE AND YOU SIT IN YOU CAR AND CAST YOUR BALLOT. INFINITELY BETTER THAN STANDING IN LINE IN NOVEMBER AND INFINITELY BETTER THAN THE GROWING SCANDAL OF BALLOTS BY MAIL.
- FATHER James Altman
- WORDS OF WISDOM FROM FATHER George W. RUTLER
Top Posts & Pages
- HERE IS FURTHER CORROBORATION OF WHAT ABYSSUM HAS PUBLISHED FROM THE MOMENT OF THE TRIAL OF Cardinal Pell IN AUSTRALIA
- I, FOR ONE, WILL NOT RECEIVE A VACCINATION FOR THE CORONAVIRUS. THERE IS A GOOD POSSIBILITY THAT THE VACCINE WILL HAVE BEEN PRODUCED USING BODY PARTS OBTAINED FROM ABORTED CHILDREN
- STARING INTO THE ABYSS WITH FATHER ED MEEKS
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- INSIDE THE VATICAN
- FATHER James Altman
- I BELIEVE
- WHO IS Kamala Harris? WHOEVER SHE IS SHE IS CERTAINLY NOT YOUR AVERAGE AMERICAN CITIZEN AND IT IS MIND-BOGGLING TO THINK THAT SHE WOULD PROBABLY SUCCEED A PRESIDENT BIDEN AS PRESIDENT OF THESE United States OF AMERICA IF THE SENILE ELDERLY PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD, AS SEEMS LIKELY, DIE IN OFFICE. CAN YOU REALLY, REALLY, REALLY IMAGINE A PRESIDENT Kamala Harris????????
- ABOUT ME
- WORDS OF CHRIST
Top Clicks