BIDEN IS GETTING DESPERATE

Posted on October 31, 2020 by

Joe Biden Announces A New Policy to Support “Trunalimunumaprzure”…

Posted on October 30, 2020 by sundance

In an effort to drive home his campaign in the final days, former vice-president Joe Biden is pulling out all the stops with a new policy initiative called “trunalimunumaprzure.”https://www.youtube.com/embed/u69CSMrbPXY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparent

.

And then things got weird…

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=thelastrefuge2&dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1322306258892967936&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Ftheconservativetreehouse.com%2F2020%2F10%2F30%2Fjoe-biden-announces-a-new-policy-to-support-trunalimunumaprzure%2F&siteScreenName=thelastrefuge2&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Tweet

See new Tweets

Tweet

Joe Kamal@Joe_Kamal_·Who did this?? This was whipped up in record time. Lol this is gold. Ultimate trolling.From Prison Mitch

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s