BIDEN IS GETTING DESPERATE

Posted on October 30, 2020 by sundance

In an effort to drive home his campaign in the final days, former vice-president Joe Biden is pulling out all the stops with a new policy initiative called “trunalimunumaprzure.”https://www.youtube.com/embed/u69CSMrbPXY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparent

.

And then things got weird…

Tweet

See new Tweets

Tweet

Joe Kamal@Joe_Kamal_· 19h Who did this?? This was whipped up in record time. Lol this is gold. Ultimate trolling. From Prison Mitch