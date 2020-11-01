ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO: Joe Biden IS BLACKMAILABLE JUST LIKE THE CARDINALS IN THE VATICAN WHO ARE ENGAGED IN OCCULT PRACICES

SEARCH

“Blackmailable… Biden – just like… the Prelates of the [Francis] Vatican’s ‘Magic Circle’” who are involved in “Occult” Practices

October 31, 2020

This is a passage from the open letter of the former Vatican insider Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano to President Donald Trump”:

“The blackmailable nature of Joe Biden – just like that of the prelates of the Vatican’s ‘magic circle’ – will expose him to be used unscrupulously, allowing illegitimate powers to interfere in both domestic politics as well as international balances. It is obvious that those who manipulate him already have someone worse than him ready, with whom they will replace him as soon as the opportunity arises.” [https://nw-connection.com/?p=7224]