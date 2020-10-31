INTERESTING

Add title

The Infanticide Ticket: Harris/Biden

October 31, 2020

Everyone seems to know that Kamala Harris would soon be president if Joe Biden were to win. So the Harris/Biden ticket is the infanticide ticket as revealed in the March 5 AP News article “The politics of infanticide“:

“The U.S. Senate failed to pass a bill that would require health care professionals to provide life-saving medical care to babies born alive after a failed abortion.”

“It’s difficult to write such a sentence without recoiling… ‘

“… All of the Democrats running for president in 2020 voted against it: Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Kamala Harris, Cory “I am Spartacus” Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.” [https://apnews.com/article/aa3e5944248844d599d15b85846314a0]

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

