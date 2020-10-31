Jorge Bergolio PRAYS WITH PAGAN LEADERS TO THEIR GODS

Bergoglio prays with pagan leaders to their gods – demons again to hasten the global catastropheOn 20 October 2020, a so-called interfaith meeting took place in Rome, where Bergoglio convened representatives of various pagan cults. Then he prayed with them to their gods – demons, one of whom as he believes is also his god, but it is definitely not the true, Triune God. At such events, paganism is placed on the same level as Christianity and is de facto considered an equally valid way to salvation. This is the supreme heresy! It is a false gospel for which one falls under God’s anathema: “If anyone, even an angel from heaven, should preach any other gospel, let him be accursed!” (cf. Gal 1:8-9)The day after this syncretistic meeting, on 21 October 2020, a new documentary film “Francesco” premiered in Rome. About halfway through the film, Francis Bergoglio delivers a monologue in which he says that homosexuals are children of God and have a right to a family. He speaks out in favour of same-sex civil unions so that they may be legally covered, and adds: “I stood up for that.” In doing so, he also approves of same-sex church marriages, the anti-sacrament of marriage promoted by Card. Marx in Germany. The documentary also details an interaction between Bergoglio and a gay man who, together with his so-called partner, adopted three children, want to raise them Catholic but do not know how they will be received by the parish. Francis describes how deeply he was moved by the man’s letter and says that he called him, asking them not to be afraid to take this step and introduce the children to the local parish, thus becoming a new model of the family. Here, for the first time in the history of the Catholic Church, Bergoglio changes its official attitude towards sodomy and speaks in favour of sodomy marriage. For this Bergoglio’s antigospel, God’s multiple curse has already fallen on him (cf. Gal 1:8-9).Prayers with pagans were preceded by Bergoglio’s sermon in the church, where he psychologically presented Christ’s Passion in an engaging manner and analysed the blasphemy of Christ’s enemies in the words, “Save Yourself!” However, the sermon was not aimed to bring people to conversion and true repentance. It was not aimed to encourage people to build a true personal relationship with Jesus, who suffered and died for the sins of each of us. Bergoglio professionally abuses the sensitive subject of Christ’s crucifixion, even speaking of “becoming close to the Lord Jesus,” so that every sincere Catholic must be deeply moved. Bergoglio consciously uses religious rhetoric to establish a reputation as a deeply spiritual man, if not a stigmatic and mystic. It is Bergoglio’s masterful deception, used to manipulate the Christian public. He then makes, not for the first or last time, an apostate gesture of renouncing Christ by uniting with the spirit of paganism and with the demons worshipped by the pagans in common “prayer”. It is a continuation of the apostate path that was revealed most clearly in the enthronement of the Pachamama demon in the Vatican. Martyrs preferred to die rather than to betray Christ. They never prayed with the heathen to their gods – demons!At what time did Bergoglio convene this syncretistic meeting?Organized crime against humanity is taking place worldwide these days, triggering a second wave of artificial pandemic. Real medical experts have expressed themselves clearly against artificial quarantine, face masks and gloves, risky testing, and especially against the new RNA/DNA vaccine for Covid-19. The people speak out, holding demonstrations in the capitals against draconian government measures (London, Berlin, Prague, Bratislava…). There is a struggle going on for salvation from planned genocidal vaccination associated with chipping and aimed at reducing humanity. The major vaccine dealer, Bill Gates, speaks openly about it: “If we do a good job with vaccines, we will reduce the population by 10-15%.” However, before the reduction, vaccines will deprive man of his free will and turn him into a chipped biorobot, for whom, as the Scripture warns, the punishment of the lake of fire is in store.What should a truly orthodox Pope do in this situation? Be the prophetic voice and, as a good shepherd, following the example of Christ, sacrifice even his own life for the flock entrusted to him. He is obliged to rouse not only the Catholic Church but all Christians and the whole world against planned genocide – depopulation associated with vaccination and chipping – and to call for conversion and true repentance. The true Pope should fearlessly demand the punishment of criminals, and thus the cessation of organized international crime. The true Pope, Bergoglio definitely not being one, would be obliged to unmask the fatal dangers of new vaccines. He should stand up for brave doctors who warn of danger and demand that the main culprits be held accountable.Bergoglio does the exact opposite. Ironically, he acts as a specialist in virology and publishes papal documents with the main goal: “Vaccine for everyone.” He is praying with pagans to hasten this global catastrophe, although he hypocritically claims to be praying with them for peace. According to their plan, peace is to occur after the reduction of humanity by 6 billion through vaccines. Bergoglio has thus proved to be a greater philanthropist than Gates and his companions.Repeating like a mantra “in union with Francis our Pope” during the Mass now means to risk one’s own salvation as well as the salvation of the souls entrusted to one’s care.



+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops