CORRECTING AN ERROR

Posted on November 2, 2020 by
Barbara Garfield5:54 PM (2 hours ago)
 to me

Dear Bishop Gracida,

In this message there is an error in the date of the first message to 
Father Gobbi. It should be June 11, 1988. My Blue Book ends with the 
message of December 31, 1997.

I read and enjoy the messages you send. It is hard to find truth today. 
Sometimes I feel very lost in today’s world. Thank you for providing 
some stability. At 79, I was educated in the pre Vatican II Church. I am 
happy to see that there is still Truth.

God Bless you and Archbishop Vigano.

Barb Garfield, Ryegate, MT

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
