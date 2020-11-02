JOHN SENDS ME IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BIDENS WHICH I AM SHARING WITH YOU ON THE EVE OF THE ELECTION

This is from an email that I received from my sister Lori in response to my earlier email about the guy who doesn’t know what state he is in or what he is running for or who he is running against or how to get his umbrella on to the plane before flying to the first debate in Ohio, but will be able to lead the nation and fix everything with the exception of his own family.

I’ve been turned off by Joe since I was a high school student in Delaware and had black classmates who were given scholarships to Padua since Joey B was blocking integration ofWilmington High Schools. I had friends who worked at Wanamakers complain about Jill coming in and buying up cocktail dresses for Washington events and returning them all after the parties were over. I have friends whose kids went to Archmere with the Biden kids and would tell stories of their bad behavior. By the way, I’ve never understood how they went to Archmere. It was expensive and Joe went from law school to New Castle County government to the Senate without working in private industry for more than a year or so. I don’t understand his pricey real estate holdings when his public tax returns during the Obama years always claimed a modest income. I could go on but we can all see the corruption surrounding this family. I feel badly that any human is dealing with cognitive decline but that does not earn my vote. I’ll stick with the man that 4 years of endless investigation has failed to discover anything worse than a penchant for tweeting, who has the courage to follow through with his promises, defend the right to life, and dances to YMCA with the same joy as our father once did!God bless our President!

Lori