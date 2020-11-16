THE DEMOCRATS LOVE IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES BECAUSE THEY INTEND TO MAKE THEM DEMOCRATS BY GIVING THEM TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN BENEFITS AND THEREBY WINNING THEM TO JOIN THE DEMOCRAT BASE OF VOTERS

Biden Will Raise Number of Refugees in US From 15k to 125k

(NewsReady.com) – In October, President Donald Trump’s administration told Congress it was limiting the number of refugees coming into the US to 15,000 in 2021. Officials cited COVID-19 as a reason for the reduction. If Joe Biden is certified as the winner of the election, he plans to change that.

On Thursday, November 12, Biden celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Jesuit Refugee Service with a prerecorded video. He said he plans to raise America’s “annual refugee admission target to 125,000.”

Biden said accepting refugees is a “proud legacy” of the US. The former vice president is right. That is why President Trump is continuing to accept the downtrodden even as America goes through an economic downturn. However, is Biden trying to take on too much?

It’s also notable Biden wants to raise taxes on corporations by eliminating President Trump’s tax cuts. It’s incredibly likely that the tax policy combined with the increased number of refugees will have a detrimental impact on the economy as it struggles to recover from COVID-19.

The Democrats are simply following the example of the Roman emperors who kept the poor people of Rome subservient to them by means of the corn distribution.

