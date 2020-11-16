|A Grim Prognosis What are the conditions for restoring republican liberty? The American MindNov 16This is the first essay in a new weekly series by members of The American Mind’s editorial staff. —Eds.I have been haunted lately by thoughts of kingship and the noble lie. Polybius says in his history of Rome’s rise to empire that strict adherence to religious ritual was at the heart of Roman greatness. But “in a state of enlightened citizens, there would presumably be no need” for the myths and ceremonies Rome used to keep her populace in line. A nation of philosophers, one imagines, could get by on the subtleties of its people’s moral and metaphysical understanding. “But since the common people everywhere are fickle—since they are driven by lawless impulses, blind anger, and violent passion—the only option is to use mysterious terrors and all this elaborate drama to restrain them” (6.56). Give the people rules and myths, in other words, because the truth and the full freedom to explore every possibility is simply too much for them to handle. It’s true enough that in a well-functioning society, the elites will be able to get by experimenting with innovations that would destroy the average bloke if unleashed upon him. The breakdown of that dynamic is part of the current state of play in our own fractured polity: extremes of sexual and ethical experimentation which ought to be handled with care by a discerning few are being preached en masse to a plebeian class ill-equipped to practice them. The majority of folks neither enjoy having a full range of social freedoms nor flourish without guardrails. If you have a massive financial safety net and a highly refined moral intuition, you might experiment with multiple partners and be fine. If you’re an Uber driver being taught that it’s liberating to mess with polyamory, you’re going to end up crying in your car without knowing why. It seems to me that these facts are reflected in our skyrocketing rates of addiction and mental disorder. They represent an unconscionable breach of fiduciary responsibility on the part of our “thought leaders,” whose decadence is both poorly thought out and far too widely broadcast. Democracy comes for us all, as Plato told us it would. But none of these reflections is palatable to me. It is deeply uncomfortable for a man convinced of fundamental human equality to come up against brute facts of elitism that the Greeks were so happy to concede—indeed, so eager to insist upon. Equal under the law, of course, does not mean identical in wisdom or abilities. But still: as an American, I am squeamish about the hard truth that perhaps not everyone is ready for the hard truths. Relatedly, and still more vexingly, Livy—hardly one to cast aspersions on the virtue of republican freedoms—notes in the second book of his history that some amount of time under virtuous monarchs was good for the Roman people so long as they remained in their civic infancy: For what would have happened if that rabble of shepherds and vagrants…had thrown off their fear of kings only to be stirred by the ruffling storms of tribunician demagogues, breeding quarrels with the senators of a city not their own, before ever the pledges of wife and children and love of the very place and soil (an affection of slow growth) had firmly united their aspirations? The nation would have crumbled away with dissension before it had matured. One could be forgiven for thinking that America is showing all the signs of a citizenry regressed to its merest infancy. Unreasoned mob violence, imperviousness to argument, and susceptibility to demagoguery are all signs that our education systems have so failed us for so long that we are perhaps no longer fit to govern ourselves. That is a void to peer into if ever there was one. Must America go through a period of monarchic instruction and be fed noble lies so it can mature until it is ready to throw off the shackles of kingship and be liberated again? I hope to God not, especially since the realities of our current moment suggest that the people ruling us in such an eventuality would be the very worst kinds of people. Maturation under a virtuous kingship, maybe—but under an arrogant hypocrite like Gavin Newsom? I would sooner die. And in point of fact, I don’t think it’s the people who are the problem in the end. It’s our aristocracy, not our populace, that’s the real source of our decay. Regular Americans, in spite of it all, are good people—sensible people. You can find this out by getting off Twitter and going out to talk to them. You can also note that they repudiated wokeness en masse in the recent election, that they’re coming to see how disastrous the academy is, that they roundly reject the catastrophic policy proposals of BLM. It’s the elites who have taken to carving out the people’s brains with a melon baller, and even for all their best efforts, I don’t think they have yet succeeded. But if we want to make sure they never do, we have work ahead of us. It seems to me that renegade conservative media actually is making inroads—if it weren’t, the systematic legacy disinformation campaign of the last four years would have had more success in driving voters (minority voters especially) away from Trump. The opposite occurred. We are making headway. But fears of autarchy are still looming on both the Left and the Right, and if neither “populist strong man” nor “wokeist tech overlord” is an appealing prospect for the majority of sensible people, then we had better get about fixing the elites for good. We had better get to building the media outfits and school systems that can train a new generation in real civic virtue, and we had better make sure they are impervious to censorship in ways they currently are not. All the talent, all the resources, all the commitment that we need to do that is yet on our side. We can win if we get to work now. Spencer Klavan is associate editor of the Claremont Review of Books and The American Mind and host of the Young Heretics podcast.
-
Archives
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- It’s true enough that in a well-functioning society, the elites will be able to get by experimenting with innovations that would destroy the average bloke if unleashed upon him. The breakdown of that dynamic is part of the current state of play in our own fractured polity: extremes of sexual and ethical experimentation which ought to be handled with care by a discerning few are being preached en masse to a plebeian class ill-equipped to practice them.
- THE DEMOCRATS LOVE IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES BECAUSE THEY INTEND TO MAKE THEM DEMOCRATS BY GIVING THEM TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN BENEFITS AND THEREBY WINNING THEM TO JOIN THE DEMOCRAT BASE OF VOTERS
- BUT OF COURSE, NOTHING STRANGE HAPPENED IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. NO REASON TO INVESTIGATE. JUST WATCH THE NEWS NETWORKS. THEY’LL TELL YOU BIDEN IS THE PRESIDENT. EVERYTHING IS FINE. GO BACK TO SLEEP. YOUR MASTERS ARE IN CHARGE.
- In an interview with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, Michael Flynn attorney Sidney Powell revealed that she has “staggering” statistical evidence and testimony to show Dominion voting machines altered ballots, and this deception stems back to Venezuela, Cuba, and China. She says, “I’m going to release the Kraken.”
- WHY WON’T Joe Biden CONCEDE THE ELECTION???
Top Posts & Pages
- SIDNEY POWELL: "WE ARE GETTING READY TO OVERTURN ELECTION RESULTS IN MULTIPLE STATES" SPEAKING OF THE ELECTION FRAUD IN MULTIPLE STATES AND THE EVIDENCE BEING TURNED UP IN A WIDESPREAD CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION
- DO YOU REALLY WANT TO RECEIVE THE COVID-19 VACCINE. READ THIS AND YOU WILL PROBABLY CHANGE YOUR MIND
- 20 REASONS THE ELECTION OF 2020 IS FAR FROM OVER
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- HOPE SPRINGS ETERNALLY
- THE PLOT THICKENS
- Recent Vatican Report on McCarrick Ignores Intergenerational Homosexuality in the Catholic Hierarchy
- In an interview with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, Michael Flynn attorney Sidney Powell revealed that she has “staggering” statistical evidence and testimony to show Dominion voting machines altered ballots, and this deception stems back to Venezuela, Cuba, and China. She says, “I’m going to release the Kraken.”
- YES, IT IS DISHEARTENING TO READ THAT CATHOLIC BISHOPS ARE LEADING THE STAMPEDE TO CONGRATULATE Joe Biden ON HIS 'ELECTION' AS PRESIDENT OF THE United States, BUT TRUST ME, THERE WILL BE A DAY OF RECKONING
- WHY WON'T Joe Biden CONCEDE THE ELECTION???
Top Clicks