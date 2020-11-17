Sidney Powell DISCLOSES PURPOSE OF SMARTMATIC VOTING SYSTEM MACHINE WHICH CONTROLS ELECTIONS

Posted on November 17, 2020 by

← Tuesday November 17th – Open ThreadNovember 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1398 →

Sidney Powell Outlines Affidavit Showing Purpose of SmartMatic Voting System to Control Elections…

Posted on November 17, 2020 by sundance

Sidney Powell appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss an affidavit delivered to her showing how SmartMatic software was designed to manipulate election outcomes. Quite remarkable.https://www.youtube.com/embed/O-K62zQogLQ?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparent

Share this:

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s