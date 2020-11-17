Sidney Powell DISCLOSES PURPOSE OF SMARTMATIC VOTING SYSTEM MACHINE WHICH CONTROLS ELECTIONS

← Tuesday November 17th – Open ThreadNovember 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1398 →
Sidney Powell Outlines Affidavit Showing Purpose of SmartMatic Voting System to Control Elections…
Posted on November 17, 2020 by sundance
Sidney Powell appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss an affidavit delivered to her showing how SmartMatic software was designed to manipulate election outcomes. Quite remarkable.https://www.youtube.com/embed/O-K62zQogLQ?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparent