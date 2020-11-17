KEEP PRAYING, IT APPEARS THAT OUR PRAYERS FOR OUR NATION OUR BEING ANSWERED

Be Encouraged! Developments in the Election Interference Scandal Point to Something Big Ahead

November 17, 2020 By Operation Rescue

By Cheryl Sullenger

Washington, D.C. – Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, with the help of the main stream media, may have declared themselves the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, but who actually won has yet to be determined. In fact, this race is far from over – especially in light of new information from President Trump’s legal team that something big is coming.

No state has yet certified any election results. Legal challenges are underway and/or results are being disputed in several states, which makes calling the election for either Biden or President Donald Trump impossible at this time.

Over the past few days, attorneys representing President Trump’s campaign have indicated that a major lawsuit is expected to be filed as early as this week with sworn affidavits and other evidence that will show President Trump actually won the election by millions of votes. The attorneys claim they can prove the vote was sabotaged in a number of ways.

Voting Software

According to prominent members of President Trump’s campaign legal team, including Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, the campaign has acquired evidence that Dominion Voting Systems and SmartMatic software, used by voting machines in up to 30 states, had a built-in capability for allowing third parties to alter, change, or remove votes during the tabulation process.

Both Dominion Voting Systems and SmartMatic are denying the claim that its software was involved in changing votes, as they would be expected to do.

Sidney Powell is a renowned defense attorney who once served as a Federal Prosecutor. She came forward as a whistle-blower to reveal corruption within the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation, which she personally witnessed. She also represents Gen. Mike Flynn in his attempt to dismiss – with DOJ approval – a case against him that was the result of corruption within the FBI.https://www.youtube.com/embed/-HFElf4H0t8

When questioned about the evidence to support the claims of voter fraud, Powell has stated that she has evidence to prove every allegation she has made. Over the weekend Powell detailed the scheme to manipulate votes on the Fox Business Lou Dobbs Tonight program and vowed to “Release the Kraken,” meaning she was about to make public explosive evidence that backs up the shocking allegations of voter fraud that she says affected the outcome of the Presidential election.

Since then Powell was interviewed once again by Lou Dobbs, where she read from a sworn affidavit submitted a witness who claimed to have participated in meetings where the vote swapping capabilities of the software were discussed and approved. The witness also claimed he watched Smartmatic voting software manipulate voting results in Venezuela and recounted an incident when voting was stopped for two hours so votes could be swapped between candidates.

During election night, vote-counting was halted in several states where President Trump held leads, only to resume the counting hours later with new results that saw Trump’s leads mysteriously evaporate.

“Every red candidate anywhere that lost by less than 6% should be filing suit now,” she said.https://www.youtube.com/embed/n_p1sonhp-k

Illegal changes to voting rules?

The Trump campaign also alleged that Governors, Secretaries of State, and courts altered voting regulations in the weeks and months leading up to the election. However, altering election rules without first going through the state legislatures appears to be unconstitutional.

Article 1, Section 4, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution states, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof…”

This places the responsibility for election regulations squarely within the state legislatures and not with the Executive or Judicial Branches of government.

Other Allegations

Other allegations brought by the Trump campaign include preventing legally mandated poll watchers from observing ballot counting, failing to ensure that signature on mail-in ballots match those on file, and accepting ballots without postmarks that would ensure the votes were legally made state deadlines.

“This isn’t over, and it won’t be over for some time. While we need to monitor news from reliable independent sources that are not in the tank for the Democrats, we need to relax and understand that more revelations are coming from the Trump campaign that could dramatically change the status of the election as it stands now,” said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. “But above all, we need to remember that God is still on the throne, Donald Trump is still President, and that Joe Biden has not yet been certified as President-Elect. We must continue praying and standing with President Trump, because a pro-abortion Biden-Harris administration would be a disaster for the pro-life cause and our nation as a whole. We pray that will never come to fruition.”

Biden-Harris a Disaster for Life Issues

Joe Biden’s campaign has already indicated he would take the following steps that would dramatically alter the American system of government and derail the pro-life movement.

Rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, which would place heavy burdens on American businesses and cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

Rejoin the World Health Organization, which funds and promotes abortion worldwide.

Protect and expand the business of abortion nationwide.

Repeal Trump’s travel ban on nations with Muslim majorities, which would be an open door for jihadists to enter our country and endanger American lives.

Biden is also reportedly considering appointing Democrat California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Kamala Harris’ successor, who is currently prosecuting two pro-life journalists on criminal charges related to the undercover recordings that exposed Planned Parenthood’s involvement in the illegal trafficking of tissue and organs harvested from aborted babies – sometimes while their hearts were still beating. Becerra has protected Planned Parenthood from prosecution even though there is evidence to show serious crimes were committed by them.

Abortion organizations are lobbying for Biden to undo other Trump Administration efforts to protect unborn babies, including the following:

Repeal the Hyde Amendment that prevents Federal funding of abortions.

Repeal the Protect Life Rule, which denies Title X Family Planning grants to organizations that conduct and/or refer for abortions.

Restore the contraception mandate to Obamacare that would force religious organizations to fund contraception through their insurance in violation of their deeply held religious beliefs.

Repeal the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance Policy, formerly known as the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits Federal tax money from going to international organizations that conduct and promote abortion.

Pack the U.S. Supreme Court by increasing the number of justices, then appointing leftist pro-abortion activist judges to take control away from the current conservative majority.

Increase the number of Federal Judicial Districts to dilute the impact of over 300 conservative Federal judges appointed by Trump. This would negatively impact the ability for any pro-life legislation to survive a challenge in court.

Give Statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, which heavily favor the Democrat Party. That would add four Democrat Senators that would strip the majority from the GOP and ensure that Republicans will never again be able to achieve a majority in either the House or Senate.

“We cannot afford a pro-abortion Biden/Harris administration that will gut any meager protections for the unborn that we currently have in place, and would alter our nation in a way that would make it impossible for us to ever end abortion or even limit abortion,” said Newman. “We know that big revelations are coming, and that the Trump Campaign is about to file a major lawsuit that may expose election fraud and prevent Biden and Harris from assuming power. We must pray now that the truth about the real outcome of the election is brought out and that injustices in the election results are made right – for the sake of our nation’s future and the future of children yet to be conceived.”

To learn more, read “Here’s Who’s Responsible for Rules Changes that Resulted in Election Chaos that Took States from Trump”Please share!

















Filed Under: Pro-Life Tagged With: abortion, politics, pro-life