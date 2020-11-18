Donald Trump is not another Cyrus the Great who was a towering figure of world history who is credited with founding the first empire, who was the first man ever to be called “Great,” and who delivered the Jews from Babylonian captivity in 539 BC, yet he himself was not a member of the Jewish religion, yet he may go down in history as one of America’s great presidents.

Did POTUS 45

Make the Scriptures?

By David Martin

Cyrus the Great was a towering figure of world history who is credited with founding the first empire, who was the first man ever to be called “Great,” and who delivered the Jews from Babylonian captivity in 539 BC, yet he himself was not a member of the Jewish religion.

Moreover, he benevolently encouraged over 40,000 Jews to return to their Jewish homeland and he funded the restoration and rebuilding of the Jewish temple. He is seen as a hero who revived the cause of God’s people and is even praised by God Himself in the Old Testament books, yet he was something of a Gentile who had multi-wives. http://cyrusthegreat.net/

In the Book of Isaias, God speaks of Cyrus the Great to come. “Thus saith the Lord to my anointed Cyrus, whose right hand I have taken hold of, to subdue nations before his face, and to turn the backs of kings, and to open the doors before him, and the gates shall not be shut. I will go before thee, and will humble the great ones of the earth … For the sake of my servant Jacob, and Israel my elect, I have even called thee by thy name: I have made a likeness of thee, and thou hast not known me… I have raised him up to justice, and I will direct all his ways: he shall build my city, and let go my captives, not for ransom, nor for presents, saith the Lord the God of hosts.” (45: 1,2,4,13)

Bear in mind that while the Old Testament prophecies often refer to events yet to occur in the Old Testament, they sometimes also refer to events to come in the latter days of Christendom. For example, the prophet Joel says, “And it shall come to pass in the last days, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy: your old men shall dream dreams, and your young men shall see visions…. The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood: before the great and dreadful day of the Lord doth come.” (Joel 2: 28,31)

The Apostle Peter explains that this verse from Joel was fulfilled with the outpouring of the Holy Ghost on Pentecost (Acts 2:16-21), but at the same time it also refers to the last days just before Christ’s Second Coming when God will again pour out His Spirit through a Great Illumination. (See also Isaias 24: 21-23 and Apocalypse 6:12-17)

A Latter Day Cyrus

Similarly, Isaias prophesied the noble deeds of Cyrus the Great, which were fulfilled in 539 BC, but this prophecy also seems to reference a Cyrus figure of the last times, which we might understand to be President Donald Trump.

For he too is something of a Gentile who has had multi-wives. And while Trump is not an official member of the One True Apostolic Church (prefigured by the old Jewish Faith), he nonetheless is a very prominent figure whom God has raised up to deliver America from the captivity of a Babylonian New World Order. For Trump has rebuked and stood against the U.N. for its attempts to undermine U.S. sovereignty and globalize America. Accordingly, he has built up our military, guarded our borders, created 5.3 million new jobs and has brought American commerce abroad back home.

In every which way he has sought to defend the life and liberty of our predominately Christian nation, which more and more is being shackled by globalists, and has stood by the Christian sector in their attempts to reopen their churches against political pharaohs who lord it over them.

Moreover, he has defended the unborn like no other president of U.S. history, being the first president ever to participate in the annual March for Life, and has completely cut U.S. tax-funding for any groups abroad that promote and provide abortion, and has gone to bat for the cause of religious liberty and traditional family values against a daily barrage of media attacks that he endures for the cause. Like a true Republican he has stood with the people, enduring their pains, while continually encouraging them on to victory – a victory that unquestionably could change the course of history.

Is it any wonder that a man of his stature might make the Scriptures? In a similar way that the exodus wrought by God through the hand of Moses prefigured how Christ would come to deliver us from the bondage of sin, so it appears that Cyrus the Great prefigured a latter-day Cyrus who would rise up to revive the cause of the loyal and true.

Providential Marvels

That the Cyrus prophesied in Isaias might be a figure of President Trump should not seem outlandish. If one finds this far-fetched, let him consider the number of the chapter, for it is Isaias chapter45. POTUS 45 anyone?

The hand of providence certainly suggests he was meant to be the illustrious leader of America. For instance, on June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress adopted the “Stars and Stripes” as the official American flag, whereupon June 14 from thence would be recognized as “Flag Day.”

June 14 also happens to be Donald Trump’s birthday; he was born June 14, 1946. When we add the month and day of his birth (6 + 14) it comes out to 20. When we add the numbers of the year (1-9-4-6) it also comes out to 20, for a total of 2020 – the historic election year wherein he is expected to score a big victory.

Our prayer is that he will “trump” Biden and the socialists and finally clinch the 2020 election so that he can continue his mission to resurrect America from the swamp of Globalism that is continuing to sink our American liberties.

“For the Lord knoweth all knowledge, and hath beheld the signs of the world, he declareth the things that are past, and the things that are to come, and revealed the traces of hidden things. No thought escapeth him, and no word can hide itself from him.” (Ecclesiasticus 42:19)