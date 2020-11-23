BY AFF STAFF

535SHARES

Share

Tweet

Pin

Link

Sidney Powell, a member of President Trump’s legal team, alleged that Democrats had a widespread voter fraud operation on Election Day, saying an audit on all computer systems “that played a role” is necessary.

“The computer glitches could not and should not have happened at all,” she told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “That’s where the fraud took place where they were flipping votes in the computer system or adding votes that did not exist. We need an audit of all of the computer systems that played any role in this fraud whatsoever,” >https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1325607584016031744&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Famericasfreedomfighters.com%2Fexplosive-update-member-of-president-trumps-legal-team-just-released-info-that-will-change-the-entire-election%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Further investigation is not just needed, it should be required due to all the reports coming out about corruption and magic “glitches” that gave Biden ridiculous leads in the ballots.

This is one of the most important elections some of us will ever take part in, in our lifetime and clearly the future of our nation is teetering on a fuse to a powder keg.

Red State went on to report that Sidney Powell stated:ADVERTISEMENT – STORY CONTINUES BELOWhttps://lockerdome.com/lad/13397709272883814?pubid=ld-8148-4508&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Famericasfreedomfighters.com&rid=&width=698

“I’ve never seen voting machines stop in the middle of an election, stop down and assess the situation, I also see reports that Nancy Pelosi’s longtime chief of staff is a key executive at that company,” Bartiromo said, referring to Nadeam Elshami, who became a lobbyist for Dominion last year. “Richard Blum, Sen. Feinstein’s husband, significant shareholder of that company,” the Fox News host added. “What can you tell us about the interests on the other side of this Dominion software?

“Obviously they have invested in it for their own reasons and are using it to commit this fraud to steal votes,” responded Powell, who’s also the lead attorney for retired Gen. Michael Flynn. “I think they’ve even stolen them from other Democrats in their own party who should be outraged about this also. Bernie Sanders might very well have been the Democratic candidate. But they’ve stolen it from whoever they wanted to steal it from.”

These voting systems should never even have been allowed for use in our voting system due to Pelosi and Feinstein having the greedy corrupt hands all over them and in control of them.

In an explosive statement, Sidney Powell stated that the Democrats had this plan in place to defeat President Trump, should trump take the lead in the key states:

“They had this all planned, Maria, they had the algorithms, they had the paper ballots waiting to be inserted if and when needed and notably President Trump’s vote in the blue states went up enormously,” she continued. “That’s when they had to stop the vote count, and go in and replace votes for Biden and take away Trump votes.”

People should be furious with all the cheating and corruption from the swampers. It seems people are immune to the political system because it has long been plagued with corruption and greed.

We must cling to hope, hope that the truth will prevail and our nation will one day, once again, have freedom and our constitutional rights restored.

“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security.”