DO NOT ALLOW YOURSELF TO BE VACCINATED WITH THE RNA VACCINE

TO TAKE A RNA VACCINE IS THE ULTIMATE ACT OF REBELLION AGAINST GOD

NOVEMBER 22, 2020

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

We cannot be saved if we deny revealed truth. Nor can we be saved if we deny even one revealed truth.

The first of which is that God is not only the Creator of all, but our Creator. That is, He by a direct personal intervention created Adam and Eve, our first parents.

He is also our Creator by the direct personal intervention in creating each individual human soul: our own at the moment of our conception.

Thus, God is the author of our genetic code as much as he is the author of our souls.

God’s Intellect is infinite, and thus our genetic code is a divine masterpiece and not only a divine gift and heritage.

Have we forgotten the FIRST COMMANDMENT?

I am the Lord, thy God: thou shalt have NO other gods before Me!

To take, therefore, a RNA vaccine which alters our genetic code and adds to it something which is artificial either according to its origin or on account of not coming from our race, is therefore the ULTIMATE ACT OF REBELLION.

Because, it says, that I belong to myself, and I will NOT SERVE the nature Thou hast given me, but will strike out and become a being of my own making!

This is why the NWO wants to vaccinate everyone. It is not about money or even power, its about their Satanic creed. They want everyone to become a rebel against the Creator so as to damn everyone.

And this is perhaps why Saint John the Apostle in the Book of the Apocalypse says that when Christ returns He will destroy the wicked men and women whom He finds. As they are not His own but rebels in both body and soul.

But let us also not forget first CONDITION of salvation: we can only be saved because God became one of us and merited salvation for our race.

“One of us,” means a son of Adam.

“For our race,” means for the sons of Adam.

If we alter or allow to be altered our DNA, then we are no longer the sons of Adam. And therefore, we can no longer obtain salvation in Christ Jesus.

This makes sense, because in what sense can someone who has rebelled against the first duty of the creature to be what His Creator made him to be, claim favor or forgiveness?

There is only one rectification of such a sin: eternal damnation.

