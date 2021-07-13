Peter Schweizer: Then-VP Biden “direct beneficiary” of Hunter’s foreign deals



By Mike Huckabee

July 13, 2021

HAT TIP: RIP MCINTOSH

|Rudy Giuliani has said that when the FBI came to his home with a warrant to search for electronics, he offered them his copy of Hunter Biden’s hard drive and they declined to take it.

Well, the FBI might not have wanted to touch it with a 10-foot pole, but Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and bestselling author of several books on grift among the political and corporate elite, was very interested to obtain one, and he did. He said Monday on the radio with Sean Hannity that he has determined from Hunter’s emails that then-Vice President Joe Biden was a “direct beneficiary” of Hunter Biden’s financial deals with foreign interests.

First, of course, he had to make sure this copy of the hard drive was the real deal — that these were Hunter Biden’s genuine emails and not some elaborate fakery. It must have been a tedious job to go through thousands of messages and cross-reference them with Hunter’s Secret Service travel records, but that’s what his staff did.

The travel records had been obtained by Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson as ranking member of the House Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. And, yes, the emails line up “absolutely, 100 percent” with them. If emails say, for example, that Hunter was in Dubai on a certain date, the Secret Service records confirm he was indeed there. If the emails on this hard drive aren’t real, that would make it a truly magnificent piece of fakery. Schweizer can say with confidence that this copy of Hunter’s hard drive has been documented as real.

And, of course, Hunter hasn’t denied this, though he just can’t remember for sure and he’s very dedicated to his art right now and is probably very busy blowing paint through a straw. This is a developing story, as it will take some time for GAI to put all the information together and investigate everything. There’s so much to go through, in fact, that Schweizer says it could take till the end of the year to get it all done.

They’re doing the job that the media should be doing but won’t. And they say that it will expose “disastrous dimensions” of the Biden family.

As they continue to work, “it will take on a far more sinister tone than it has even now in terms of what it says about the Biden family and vulnerabilities of the Biden family,” Schweizer told Hannity.

When Sean asked him how bad it was on a scale of one to ten, he said, “The coming revelations based on what we are in the middle of right now, on a scale of one to ten –- and you know, Sean, I’m pretty cautious about this stuff –- frankly are an eleven. It’s that bad.”https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/07/12/peter-schweizer-our-copy-of-hunter-bidens-laptop-confirms-joe-biden-was-a-direct-beneficiary-of-his-sons-deals/

As for Hunter’s newfound career in art, it’s taking off, as some “experts” say they like it. In case you have seen his paintings, I feel the need to let you know that I am not kidding. There’s an article in the NEW YORK POST about it.https://nypost.com/2021/06/15/hunter-bidens-artwork-is-actually-good-experts-say/

Mike Tribe, chairman of the MFA Fine Arts Department at New York City’s School of Visual Arts, told the POST, “I think it’s pretty strong –- I like it. The colors and compelling organic forms –- it’s the kind of organic abstraction that I find easy on the eyes and provokes your curiosity.”

Alex Acevedo, who owns the Alexander Gallery in Midtown Manhattan, said, “I’ve been in the art business since 1956. I’m not impressed with modern art at all. But I was floored by that guy. The palette was wonderful. The space was well-organized. I would buy a couple of them.”

If you’ve seen the paintings and think this guy is crazy, he is –- crazy like a fox. What he says next is telling: “And anybody who buys it would be guaranteed instant profit. He’s the President’s son. Anybody would want a piece of that. The provenance is impeccable.”prov-e-nance (noun) 1. the place of origin or earliest known history of something.

Thanks to their impeccable provenance, Acevedo expects that some of Hunter’s pieces might end up topping $1 million.

Art consultant Martin Galindo is “not a fan,” he said, but is “very positive that he’s gonna do well in the market because the industry is very much about, what’s a simple way to put this? It’s like clout.”“Honestly, I mean, from an aesthetic perspective, I don’t like it. But I’m sure he’s gonna do really well.”

Looking at one particular abstract of Hunter’s, he said, “Oh, my God, that looks like COVID.”

One refreshingly candid art collector who would give her name only as “Jill” used the words “nice” and “different” but said she thought “a lot of people can do that.” And then she said she wouldn’t buy any of them. “I wouldn’t pay sh** for it because he’s a criminal.”

The NEW YORK POST also ran an opinion piece by Andrea Peyser on Friday about the latest bit of news concerning Hunter’s art career –- the fact that buyers are to remain anonymous. “Hunter Biden’s art con is an insult to ethics –- and good taste,” says the headline.https://nypost.com/2021/07/08/hunter-bidens-art-con-is-an-insult-to-ethics-and-good-taste/

Peyer takes a look at the newfound art career of someone whose artistic experience is, as far as she knows, “limited to doodles on strip club cocktail napkins.” In October, a Soho art gallery will be putting 15 of his works on the market. But first, in September, a private “VIP” viewing will be held in Los Angeles.

“It’s the kind of high profile showing that many a talented artist who lacks Hunter Biden’s pedigree and connections could only hallucinate about.” It occurs to me that by coincidence some of these paintings do look like hallucinations, of bacteria and viruses. You’d have to pay ME half a million dollars for me to put one on my wall.

The White House is insisting that the anonymity of the buyers (even to Hunter) will ensure everything is on the up-and-up, but give me a break. That makes it even worse. It’ll be easy for the Bidens to know who “invested” in Hunter’s art. Assume that they will know. The anonymity ensures WE won’t know.

The buyer could even destroy Hunter’s “masterpiece” to make sure nobody knew about the grift. Some art lovers might consider that a public service, but it doesn’t make up for the sleaziness of this operation.

Don Trump, Jr., has speculated about what the reaction would be if one of the Trump offspring had done this while Trump was in office. We all know exactly what it would be. I’d love for Don to produce a big abstract canvas of his own and offer it for “sale,” just to make the point. He could even have a showing himself if any gallery owner would play along, and call it “The Art of the Steal.”

Compare this new star of the art world to someone like former President George W. Bush, who studied art after leaving politics and has developed into a surprisingly adept portrait artist with a distinctive style.https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-artist-taught-george-bush-paint