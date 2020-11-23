STATEMENT OF SIDNEY POWEL REGARDING HER SUSPENSION BY TWITTER FOR TELLING THE TRUTH ABOUT THE ELECTORAL FRAUD THAT HAS BEEN PERPETRATED ON THE NATION

I agree with the campaign’s statement that I am not part of the campaign’s legal team. I never signed a retainer agreement or sent the President or the campaign a bill for my expenses or fees.



My intent has always been to expose all the fraud I could find and let the chips fall where they may–whether it be upon Republicans or Democrats.



The evidence I’m compiling is overwhelming that this software tool was used to shift millions of votes from President Trump and other Republican candidates to Biden and other Democrat candidates. We are proceeding to prepare our lawsuit and plan to file it this week. It will be epic.



We will not allow this great Republic to be stolen by communists from without and within or our votes altered or manipulated by foreign actors in Hong Kong, Iran, Venezuela, or Serbia, for example, who have neither regard for human life nor the people who are the engine of this exceptional country.



#WeThePeople elected Donald Trump and other Republican candidates to restore the vision of America as a place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.



You may assist this effort by making a non tax-deductible contribution to www.DefendingTheRepublic.org. #KrakenOnSteroids”



Sidney Powell