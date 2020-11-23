THE EXACT DOMINION ALGORITHM THAT TRANSFERRED MILLIONS OF VOTES FRAUDULENTLY TO Joseph Biden AND OTHER DEMOCRAT CANDIDATES HAS BEEN DISCOVERED

Genius Patriot Edward Solomon Discovered The Exact Dominion Algorithm That Transferred MILLIONS of Votes! [VIDEO]

by noah2 days ago2 days ago77.5kviews

American “Deplorable” patriots are truly amazing people!

A man named Edward Solomon appears to have cracked the code on the Dominion software and discovered the exact ratio they used to switch MILLIONS of votes!

This is highly illegal.

Trending: Sidney Powell: We Now Have Evidence They Gave 35,000 Extra Votes To Every Democrat Candidate Right Off The Batblob:https://abyssum.wordpress.com/c5162fa1-55b7-4786-bd9e-7b2d6ce07e8f

It is treason, make no mistake.

You HAVE to see this….and then share it everywhere.

This sure looks like the smoking gun to me.

Amazing work Edward!

Here is the video he posted just a few minutes ago:

Here is what he posted with the video:

In this video you will see data from the NYT feed from PA on November fourth.

In this data, particular vote ratios are transferred between random sets of seized precincts throughout the day (see image link below):

blob:https://abyssum.wordpress.com/c5162fa1-55b7-4786-bd9e-7b2d6ce07e8fblob:https://abyssum.wordpress.com/c5162fa1-55b7-4786-bd9e-7b2d6ce07e8f

A total of nine exhibits are presented in this video, but there are in fact several hundred of these precincts seizures and ratio transfers on the day of November 4th alone, and the same ratios continue to be transferred for several more days within the overall dataset spanning an entire week.

Original data sets:

https://gofile.io/d/qZcQl6

“The Dominion System isolated a “Flip Set” from the expected vote count and the expected percentage.

It then splices the Flip Set into multiple “ratio sets” and assigns them to precincts throughout the day.

Once a particular “ratio set” receives the votes it needed, it releases that set, and then Dominion injects it into the city wide count.

To hide it’s trail, Dominion reassigns the same “ratio set” to different (random) precincts throughout the day, so that the same precinct doesn’t keep getting the exact same ratio (or the same set of precincts).

During a particular period of time while a precinct is selected, it gives Trumps an EXACT NUMBER of votes, it gives Biden a MINIMUM number of votes, and splits the small remainder to a third party or to Biden (via random assignment).

This explains why Jo Jorg got so many votes in every precinct (I’m a Libertarian and I know very few libertarians who voted for Jo this year, due to the importance of this monumental election).”

It’s all coming out folks!blob:https://abyssum.wordpress.com/c5162fa1-55b7-4786-bd9e-7b2d6ce07e8fblob:https://abyssum.wordpress.com/c5162fa1-55b7-4786-bd9e-7b2d6ce07e8fhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1330037544768204800&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwelovetrump.com%2F2020%2F11%2F21%2Fgenius-patriot-edward-solomon-discovered-the-exact-dominion-algorithm-that-transferred-millions-of-votes-video%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1330043241371213825&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwelovetrump.com%2F2020%2F11%2F21%2Fgenius-patriot-edward-solomon-discovered-the-exact-dominion-algorithm-that-transferred-millions-of-votes-video%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1330044038737694720&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwelovetrump.com%2F2020%2F11%2F21%2Fgenius-patriot-edward-solomon-discovered-the-exact-dominion-algorithm-that-transferred-millions-of-votes-video%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1330044764784373761&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwelovetrump.com%2F2020%2F11%2F21%2Fgenius-patriot-edward-solomon-discovered-the-exact-dominion-algorithm-that-transferred-millions-of-votes-video%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

NATIONAL POLL: Are You Happy Melania Replaced Michelle As First Lady?https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-4&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1330225603711262728&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwelovetrump.com%2F2020%2F11%2F21%2Fgenius-patriot-edward-solomon-discovered-the-exact-dominion-algorithm-that-transferred-millions-of-votes-video%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

One Critical Move To Make Before January 20thStansberry Research