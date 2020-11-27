IT IS NOT OVER UNTIL THE FAT LADY SINGS (THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE)

The Last RefugeRag Tag Bunch of Conservative Misfits – Contact Info: TheLastRefuge@reagan.comSkip to content
Pennsylvania State Legislature Files Resolution to Dispute Statewide 2020 Election Results…
Posted on November 27, 2020 by sundance
With mounting evidence of election fraud now visible, members of the Pennsylvania legislature have drafted a joint resolution [SEE HERE] to overturn election results, reverse the previous state certification, and the sponsors promise they will take it to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Declaring the results of statewide electoral contests in the 2020 General Election to be in dispute.
WHEREAS, Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 of the United States Constitution empowers state legislatures, including the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to prescribe the “Times, Places, and Manner” of conducting elections; and
WHEREAS, Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the United States Constitution empowers state legislatures, including the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to direct the manner of appointing electors for President and Vice President of the United States; and
WHEREAS, the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has exercised its authority to establish election administration procedures for the Commonwealth, known as the Pennsylvania Election Code; and
WHEREAS, the Pennsylvania Election Code requires all mail-in ballots to be received by eight o’clock P.M. on the day of the election; and
WHEREAS, the Pennsylvania Election Code requires election officials at polling places to authenticate the signatures of in-person voters; and
WHEREAS, the Pennsylvania Election Code requires that county boards of elections shall not meet to conduct a pre-canvass of all absentee and mail-in ballots until seven o’clock A.M. on Election Day, during which time defects on mail-in ballots would be identified; and
WHEREAS, the Pennsylvania Election Code prohibits the counting of defective absentee or mail-in ballots; and
WHEREAS, the Pennsylvania Election Code authorizes “watchers,” selected by candidates and political parties, to observe the process of canvassing absentee and mail-in ballots; and
WHEREAS, the Commonwealth conducted an election on November 3, 2020 for federal offices, including selecting electors for President and Vice President of the United States; and
WHEREAS, officials in the Executive and Judicial Branches of the Commonwealth infringed upon the General Assembly’s authority under the United States Constitution by unlawfully changing the rules governing the November 3, 2020 election in the Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, on September 17, 2020, less than seven weeks before the November 3, 2020 election, the partisan majority on the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania unlawfully and unilaterally extended the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received, mandated that ballots mailed without a postmark would be presumed to be received timely, and could be accepted without a verified voter signature; and
WHEREAS, on October 23, 2020, less than two weeks before the November 3, 2020 election and upon a petition from the Secretary of the Commonwealth, the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ruled that mail-in ballots need not authenticate signatures for mail-in ballots, thereby treating in-person and mail-in voters dissimilarly and eliminating a critical safeguard against potential election crime; and
WHEREAS, on November 2, 2020, the night before the November 3, 2020 election and prior to the prescribed time for pre-canvassing mail-in ballots, the office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth encouraged certain counties to notify party and candidate representatives of mail-in voters whose ballots contained defects; and
WHEREAS, heavily Democrat counties permitted mail-in voters to cure ballot defects while heavily Republican counties followed the law and invalidated defective ballots; and
WHEREAS, in certain counties in the Commonwealth, watchers were not allowed to meaningfully observe the pre-canvassing and canvassing activities relating to absentee and mail-in ballots; and
WHEREAS, in other parts of the Commonwealth, watchers observed irregularities concerning the pre-canvassing and canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots; and
WHEREAS, postal employees in Pennsylvania have reported anomalies relating to mail-in ballots, including multiple ballots delivered to a single address with unfamiliar addressees, ballots mailed to vacant homes, empty lots, and addresses that did not exist; and
WHEREAS, witnesses testifying before the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee on November 25, 2020 have provided additional compelling information regarding the questionable nature of the administration of the 2020 General Election; and
WHEREAS, there remains ongoing litigation concerning the administration of the November 3, 2020 election in the Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, in 2016, Pennsylvania’s general election results were certified on December 12, 2016, and on November 24, 2020, the Secretary of the Commonwealth unilaterally and prematurely certified results of the November 3, 2020 election regarding presidential electors despite ongoing litigation; and
WHEREAS, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has the duty to ensure that no citizen of this Commonwealth is disenfranchised, to insist that all elections are conducted according to the law, and to satisfy the general public that every legal vote is counted accurately;
THEREFORE, be it RESOLVED that the Pennsylvania House of Representatives—
1. Recognizes substantial irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting, pre-canvassing, and canvassing during the November 3, 2020 election; and
2. Disapproves of the infringement on the General Assembly’s authority pursuant to the United States Constitution to regulate elections; and
3. Disapproves of and disagrees with the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s premature certification of the results of the November 3, 2020 election regarding presidential electors; and
4. Declares that the selection of presidential electors and other statewide electoral contest results in this Commonwealth is in dispute; and
5. Urges the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the Governor to withdraw or vacate the certification of presidential electors and to delay certification of results in other statewide electoral contests voted on at the 2020 General Election; and
6. Urges the United States Congress to declare the selection of presidential electors in this Commonwealth to be in dispute. (link)
It is no longer an issue of whether election fraud took place, the issue is now whether the U.S. election system can withstand truthful sunlight and correct the fraud that is well known. Joe Biden will never be a legitimate U.S. President… everyone knows that.
The scale of victory by President Donald Trump is the problem for those who want to deny what took place. The efforts to overturn the election results were centered in approximately 10 municipal regions, and Pennsylvania holds two of them in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
Butler Pennsylvania Trump rally.
257 Responses to Pennsylvania State Legislature Files Resolution to Dispute Statewide 2020 Election Results…
- Kay says:November 27, 2020 at 5:41 pmAmen to this!Liked by 22 peopleReply
- Cucker Tarlson says:November 27, 2020 at 5:57 pmThe word resolution carries no weight. Its a feel good rino move that obligates these beeches to do nothing. They need to put on their big boy pants and big girl pants suit and actually take charge. Sick of phony Republicans that pretend to do something! Eff them all and the horse they rode in on.Liked by 5 peopleReply
- letjusticeprevail2014 says:November 27, 2020 at 6:27 pmBoth chambers of the PA Assembly are controlled by Republicans. What is are the odds that this “Resolution” could translate into a determination in President Trump’s favor?LikeReply
- Curtis Wade Vinson says:November 27, 2020 at 9:06 pmThe same as a district Judge appointed by obummer to give a fair rulling.LikeReply
- porkyspen says:November 27, 2020 at 7:15 pmYour word salad is retarded. Go away, a-hole.Liked by 1 personReply
- jx says:November 27, 2020 at 7:46 pmCompletely agree. All show, no go.Liked by 1 personReply
- Bigly says:November 27, 2020 at 8:09 pmGood god , you’re more ignorant than the dems. Go listen to his interview on Bannon s war room – this guys got brass.Liked by 1 personReply
- MoniQueMoniCat says:November 27, 2020 at 8:34 pmAnd most important he has the Spirit of the LORD with him, he has also a strong spirit of courage and his resolve is like David of the bible. He is ready for the fight. He called on the Name of Jesus TWICE during the meeting on 11/25/2020. So the LORD goes before Him and this will ensure victory. The Name of Jesus is very powerful and that includes any language it is said in.Those who do not know God may not be able to see His Hand on this, those that do CAN.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- MoniQueMoniCat says:November 27, 2020 at 8:43 pmMen and women of little faith do not see the spiritual army behind and in front of this fight. It literally is a fight between good and evil. I don’t doubt that you would not be able to see victory because your eyes are only able to see in a worldly view. I invite you to ask God to open your eyes so you can see at it both in the physical and spiritual. It is true, that in the world, yes it’s just a resolution; in the spiritual it is sealed in words and resolute for justice and most important the Lord Jesus has been asked for help by the very men who are leading in the legislature driving this resolution.Faith without works is dead. Works without faith are dead. But faith with works and works with faith = POWERFUL.They will be successful, regardless of even if there are some slugs within the ranks of the legislature, the leader Mastriano was made for a time such as this and he will get ‘er done and God’s Hand is with him.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- David M Kitting says:November 27, 2020 at 10:23 pmMonique,
Well done.
The only Monique I know is also as well balanced as your comment. Good salt of the earth people who’ll give you the shirt off their back if you really need it. Just, by God, don’t try and take it.
Have a wonderful weekend everyone and get ready for the best Christmas.
P.S. What does a billionaire get his wife for Christmas ? Asking for a friend…LikeReply
- David M Kitting says:November 27, 2020 at 10:23 pmMonique,
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 9:16 pmYour assessment is incorrect based on an interview of Sen. Mastriano.The PA State Senator Mastriano explained that this was how it had to be done in order to by-pass the SoS and Gov, who would veto anything else. This form is the only way they can do it.Liked by 1 personReply
- TonyC1967 says:November 27, 2020 at 9:17 pmIt’s a resolution because the governor can’t delay it because he doesn’t sign a resolution. Some of the PA Senate needs to be pushed a little. War Room Pandemic today 5PM eastern on Real Americas Voice has it all.LikeReply
- letjusticeprevail2014 says:November 27, 2020 at 6:27 pmBoth chambers of the PA Assembly are controlled by Republicans. What is are the odds that this “Resolution” could translate into a determination in President Trump’s favor?LikeReply
- VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:November 27, 2020 at 6:04 pmThese two videos tell you want they (anarchists) have been planning and will do.The first one is longer but the second one is about 17 minutes.Be prepared!https://www.deepcapture.com/2020/10/watch-feds-exposed-conspiring-to-launch-violent-coup-surrounding-election/Liked by 3 peopleReply
- MoniQueMoniCat says:November 27, 2020 at 8:18 pmOMG! Thanks for the warning, the first video of the more normal looking people (the federal employees) was the most shocking of all. The second one of black lives matter is to be expected. Truly shocking are the plans of the federal employees (video 1) and how they are subverting things from their offices while being unsuspected federal employees.Each one should be arrested for sedition and treason.LikeReply
- MoniQueMoniCat says:November 27, 2020 at 8:28 pmFor anyone out there that says it’s “the politicians and the government are our only enemy and not our fellow citizens,” ought to watch these of subversive Zoom “Shut down DC meetings” clearly show OUR FELLOW CITIZENS involved in sedition and treason to include federal employees. It makes you wonder what people around your city, could be neighbor even who works for the federal government (including post office workers) what they are really up to. They see our mail and can easily know which side a person is on just by return address sender such as our Trump gold cards etc and other literature we may frequently receive. So be careful.In their zoom meetings they refer to Trump and us as “a coup.”
WELL, OBVIOUS IT’S OPPOSITE DAY AGAIN ON THE LEFT. They are part of the coup and calling the pro American law-abiding people a coup.LikeReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 9:23 pmVoteAllIO, I am not surprised. I’ve seen one of these videos before. How nice that these people have presented themselves and given their contact information. Talk about making lists…..SS2384 Seditious conspiracyLiked by 1 personReply
- Rustynail says:November 27, 2020 at 10:03 pmThey admit to being the “shadow government; plotting to overthrow a duly elected President.
“According to OUR understanding; Biden won and therefore we are listening to his appointees and the transition team”LikeReply
- newtreeperpa says:November 27, 2020 at 9:00 pmIf there are any Wolverines who want to put some additional pressure on the PA State Senate…Have at it! Doing my part as well.
Contact numbers – PA State Senators, some of whom said they would NOT appoint electors (Corman was one of them)Joe Scarnati 717-787-7084 (President pro tempore)
Jake Corman 717-787-1377 (Majority leader)
John Gordner 717-787-8928
Bob Mensch 717-787-3110 (caucus chair)
David Argall 717-787-2637
Ryan Aument 717-787-4420
Lisa baker 717-787-7428
Camera Bartolotta 717-787-1463
Michelle Brooks 717-787-1322
Pat Browne 800-280-7728
John Disanto 717-787-6801
Scott Hutchinson 717-787-9684
Tom Killion 717-787-4712
Wayne Langerholc 717-787-5400
Dan Laughlin 717-787-8927
Scott Martin 717-787-6535
Doug Mastriano 717-787-4651 (Leading the Charge!)
Kristin Phillips-Hill 717-787-7085
Joe Pittman 717-787-8724
Mike Regan 717-787-8524
Mario Savello 717-787-6123
Pat Stefano 717-787-7175
Robert Tomlinson 717-787-5072
Elder Vogel 717-787-3076
Judy Ward 717-787-5490
Kim Ward 717-787-6063
Gene Yaw 717-787-3280Liked by 1 personReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 9:28 pmWell done! TY.additionally, Sidney Powell has listed of the state legislators and their phone/email contact information for each of the 7 states in question – AZ, GA, MI, NV, NC, PA, & WI.Time to make phone calls!https://defendingtherepublic.org/?page_id=51Liked by 1 personReply
- Cucker Tarlson says:November 27, 2020 at 5:57 pmThe word resolution carries no weight. Its a feel good rino move that obligates these beeches to do nothing. They need to put on their big boy pants and big girl pants suit and actually take charge. Sick of phony Republicans that pretend to do something! Eff them all and the horse they rode in on.Liked by 5 peopleReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 5:42 pmRep Dawn Keefer is in with Bannon now
Also no Georgia deplorable s will vote for Blue blood senators or bow to McConnell unless ga election is reversed !
Scroll back
https://www.youtube.com/embed/dy1bKETC7tI?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparentLiked by 4 peopleReply
- Albertus Magnus says:November 27, 2020 at 5:56 pmWrong.No deplorable with a brain is going to vote for DEMS over GOP senators who support PDJT just to try to punish those GOPers who didnt.People really arent the morons you are painting them out to be.Liked by 9 peopleReply
- crewdog52 says:November 27, 2020 at 6:15 pmExactly! This “if I don’t get my way, I’m sitting home” is insane. You fight with the last ounce of breath you have and if you lose you know you did everything you could. To do anything less, IMHO is surrender and cowardice.Liked by 5 peopleReply
- UncleGrumpy says:November 27, 2020 at 6:29 pmIt’s a democrat dirty trick.Liked by 1 personReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 6:31 pmSorry if I was a voter there I’m sitting it out.Let mcConman deal with the kami commie.He wants trump gone; it’s affecting his caucus lobbying bribes.
Either sh*t or get off the pot.It’s a UNIPARTY playing musical chairs.
Dc is insane not the deplorables.
Let them disintegrate.Whole Foods founder and CEO John Mackey told the American Enterprise Institute in a livestreamed interview on Tuesday that socialism is a failed system that “impoverishes everything” and characterized it as “trickle-up poverty.”Too bad he sold out NATIONAL capitalism to fascist BEZOShttps://www.youtube.com/embed/zfjOh8SnfQ0?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparentLikeReply
- offtv says:November 27, 2020 at 7:26 pmThe TURDle McCONnell WANTS to be minority leader, so he doesn’t have to pass a Trump/us agenda, and can accept bribes from the Rats to pass laws they really both want as the Uniparty. Keeping a Rino majority is to OUR benefit, not the TURDle’s.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:30 pmActually, he wants to merely get rid of Trump like he did Roy Moore.
Trump has messed up the Apple cart.
I can only imagine the vitriolic guests visiting his office since the election.
McConman is a bad man but a great chess player.LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:30 pmActually, he wants to merely get rid of Trump like he did Roy Moore.
- spren says:November 27, 2020 at 7:32 pmSo furtive (futile it should be) just want to hand things to the totalitarian Left on a silver platter? You’re PO’d with the Republicans which is understandable, but your solution is just to take your ball and go home and give our enemies free rein over all of us. That is one of the most stupid things I’ve ever read. Go hide under your bed and play solitaire, but there’s still fight in many of us and I’m so glad to see Pennsylvania Republicans showing a glimpse of possessing a spine. You are a disgrace and thankfully you weren’t one of the brave soldiers landing at Normandy. Get lost!LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 8:01 pmMy name is furtive, and don’t assign me another.
You have no idea who I am.
I am not deconstructing your persona .
Futile is the last adjective to describe me.
I am SUMMARIZING what john Fredrick, who temporarily moved his radio operation to Atlanta is reporting in the video above.LikeReply
- Dan McConnel says:November 27, 2020 at 8:02 pmFrom someone whose definitely carried a weapon and used it on behalf of his nation? I have in two wars.Unless you internet “warriors” are advocating something that I’m clearly not seeing, go back to you dayjobs, go back to grumbling about liberals, and own the side the “sky crying” liberals have held for the last 4 years.I was a delegate fort Trump in 16, and I sure as he!! Voted for him again, but this flaccid talk of resistance and insurrection is the lamest nonsense I’ve ever witnessed from a group I usually respect.Thank God the MEN in WWII did not have access to the internet and actually DID stand for what they believed.Seriously internet warriors, stand aside, let this run its course and live with the consequences. Advocating insurrection is exactly the nonsense that got this site deplatformed.LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 8:03 pmCreep, watch, the above videols ast 30 minutes. It is the Pennsylvania senate who is a disgrace.
YOU GET LOST!Clueless adolescent puer.LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 8:01 pmMy name is furtive, and don’t assign me another.
- Jon Brown says:November 27, 2020 at 8:06 pmDumb reasoning.LikeReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 9:56 pmfurtive — you left out the most important aspect in your answer. In fact, you never even apparently considered that President Trump will be re-elected and what flipping the Senate majority to Ds would put him through h*ll again. Possibly and most likely his removal from office. How shortsighted. Since you don’t live in GA, how about you say out of our business.I live in Fulton County.VOTE!VOTE!VOTE!Liked by 1 personReply
- offtv says:November 27, 2020 at 7:26 pmThe TURDle McCONnell WANTS to be minority leader, so he doesn’t have to pass a Trump/us agenda, and can accept bribes from the Rats to pass laws they really both want as the Uniparty. Keeping a Rino majority is to OUR benefit, not the TURDle’s.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 6:23 pmWrong, they ARE NOT EVEN GOUNG TO THE POLLS…SITTING IT OUT.
DID I WRITE they are changing parties?Liked by 1 personReply
- cow wow says:November 27, 2020 at 7:07 pmfurtive, Sen.David Perdue is a good man. His race was also stolen from him!
Do you even know the credentials of his and Sen. Loeffler’s opponents???
Honestly, make this a much broader argument. The two opponents are the worst possible marxists if they gain those seats.
America does NOT deserve that.Liked by 1 personReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:26 pmWell if he is such a good man, he remains silent while bad people turn this country into a dictatorship.He’s not a making things happen proactive guy.
He’s a watching things happen $ump,trump,guy.LikeReply
- Magabear says:November 27, 2020 at 8:14 pmBoth Perdue and Loeffler have come out in support of doing a signature match. What else would you like them to do?If PDJT is going down there to hold a rally for them, the least we can do is do what he asks of us.LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 8:19 pmThey can accuse the governor of enriching himself.LikeReply
- lumoc1 says:November 27, 2020 at 9:25 pmFrom the structure of your sentences and the wording used one could DEDUCE you may have had some formal education; but from your reasoning one is SURE it was a total waste of time. Better luck next time! Liked by 2 people
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 8:19 pmThey can accuse the governor of enriching himself.LikeReply
- Magabear says:November 27, 2020 at 8:14 pmBoth Perdue and Loeffler have come out in support of doing a signature match. What else would you like them to do?If PDJT is going down there to hold a rally for them, the least we can do is do what he asks of us.LikeReply
- Snellvillebob says:November 27, 2020 at 9:47 pmAfter voting for President Trump, I am going to find it hard to vote for Kelly Loeffler as a vote against the person I fear the least, but only after much soul searching. David Perdue will be much easier to vote for.LikeReply
- Snellvillebob says:November 27, 2020 at 9:57 pmMeant: “…a vote against the person I fear the most…”LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:26 pmWell if he is such a good man, he remains silent while bad people turn this country into a dictatorship.He’s not a making things happen proactive guy.
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:13 pmGeorgians — VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!Don’t listen to this f guy who doesn’t live in GA. I live in Fulton County.VOTE!Liked by 1 personReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:22 pmWRONG, they ARE going to the polls. We Georgians will vote to have R Senators, unlike a RINO or a Dem.LikeReply
- cow wow says:November 27, 2020 at 7:07 pmfurtive, Sen.David Perdue is a good man. His race was also stolen from him!
- Rix Six says:November 27, 2020 at 6:57 pmBy not voting is the same as voting for the side that won. The power of your vote is to vote “Against” is to vote “No”.
Exercise your power and vote against the damn democrats.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Peoria Jones says:November 27, 2020 at 7:04 pmThe “just let the Democrats win” crowd has come to this Refuge, loud and clear. They’ve been working this angle for some time. Sickening.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- cow wow says:November 27, 2020 at 7:08 pmYes I agree!LikeReply
- Peoria Jones says:November 27, 2020 at 7:15 pmWell we all need to speak up, because they’re posting this nonsense repeatedly, all over this site. It’s monotonous.LikeReply
- Blue Water Fox says:November 27, 2020 at 7:55 pmOn other sites as well.LikeReply
- Peoria Jones says:November 27, 2020 at 8:04 pmNaturally. But it doesn’t usually get past the muster here. I will be glad when the transition is completed.Like
- Blue Water Fox says:November 27, 2020 at 7:55 pmOn other sites as well.LikeReply
- Peoria Jones says:November 27, 2020 at 7:15 pmWell we all need to speak up, because they’re posting this nonsense repeatedly, all over this site. It’s monotonous.LikeReply
- footballfan33 says:November 27, 2020 at 7:19 pmPJ,
____ them and the horse they road in on. It’s all BS Mcchrystal psy-ops. Or as as refer to them, principal McDicker psy-ops.LikeReply
- Peoria Jones says:November 27, 2020 at 7:35 pmThey’re literally saying that the best thing we can do is turn over, AND LOSE! I don’t know if it’s psy-ops, but at the very least it’s GASLIGHTING.Liked by 1 personReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:18 pm100% agree. This f commentor acts like a D…a big bullyLikeReply
- Peoria Jones says:November 27, 2020 at 7:35 pmThey’re literally saying that the best thing we can do is turn over, AND LOSE! I don’t know if it’s psy-ops, but at the very least it’s GASLIGHTING.Liked by 1 personReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 9:42 pmAgree. Not only am I sick of that crowd but also the traitors who stabbed PDJT in the back on this site – loud and clear — left for a few years and is now back posting endlessly on each page, acting high and mighty. Some of us have called her out. She’ll suck people in again and she’ll do it again. Working her own angle…odd her name begins with Q….she’s no different than all the others that have left the WH and stabbed PDJT in the back through interviews, books. Once someone stabs PDJT publically where tens of thousands will read it, I will never ever trust them. Wolf in sheep’s clothing.LikeReply
- Peoria Jones says:November 27, 2020 at 10:16 pmOdd you mentioned “wolf” in sheep’s clothing. Not on Twatter, but I getcha ya. LikeReply
- cow wow says:November 27, 2020 at 7:08 pmYes I agree!LikeReply
- spren says:November 27, 2020 at 7:35 pmThis clown is a fraud. And I’m thinking he is just another newbie seeking to sow dissention. If we had a mechanism to block jerks like this I wouldn’t have to read anymore of his quisling nonsense.LikeReply
- aumechanic says:November 27, 2020 at 8:00 pmYall do know they are using dominion system for senate elections in GA. JSLikeReply
- Peoria Jones says:November 27, 2020 at 7:04 pmThe “just let the Democrats win” crowd has come to this Refuge, loud and clear. They’ve been working this angle for some time. Sickening.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 9:35 pmDon Jr tweeted a few days ago that Georgians had to vote because some R movements (StopTheSteal organizer was touting this, for one) were promoting that they note vote in the Perdue/Loeffler races.When a Trump asked us to do something — just do it!!! I no longer have any patience for the supposed Trump supporters who rant, rave, criticize President Trump et al and them pretend to support President Trump, and we have a few here….particularly the one who has recently “returned” after her rant…traitor-Q….she is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, based on her own actions.LikeReply
- crewdog52 says:November 27, 2020 at 6:15 pmExactly! This “if I don’t get my way, I’m sitting home” is insane. You fight with the last ounce of breath you have and if you lose you know you did everything you could. To do anything less, IMHO is surrender and cowardice.Liked by 5 peopleReply
- David Vicknair says:November 27, 2020 at 6:03 pmI cringe when I hear about boycotts of the GA run offs. GA MAGA supporters must vote to keep GA’s Senate seats in Republican hands-even if they must hold their noses to do so. If those seats flip and and with Biden in the White House there will quite literally be nothing to stop the Dems short of taking up arms. The damage they can do by granting amnesty to tens of millions of illegals, packing SCOTUS and gaining +4 Senate seats after granting statehood statehood to WA DC and Puerto Rico may be irreversible!Liked by 9 peopleReply
- Albertus Magnus says:November 27, 2020 at 6:10 pmExactly. And those who urge us to do otherwise arent supporting PDJT or the MAGA movement.They are doing exactly the oppostie.Liked by 7 peopleReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:06 pmThey are no better than the RINOs who stab PDJT in the back when it suits them. Bet none of them even live in GA.LikeReply
- Penner says:November 27, 2020 at 6:24 pmAgree. Anyone urging Republicans to boycott the GA senatorial elections — for any reason — are either trolls, politically naive, closet Democrats, or Democrats pretending to be Republicans. Boycotting only benefits Democrats.Liked by 7 peopleReply
- kpm58 says:November 27, 2020 at 6:36 pmIt will be easier to make a Republican act as a Trump Republican than to make a Democrat act as a Trump Republican.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 6:38 pmJohn Fredrick’s is reporting it. Stop labeling & invalidating people
you are the troll.LikeReply
- spren says:November 27, 2020 at 7:36 pmYou are the troll clown, and most of us here see you clearly for who you are.Liked by 1 personReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 8:04 pmHow old are you?LikeReply
- Magabear says:November 27, 2020 at 8:19 pmBy the sounds of it, I’d say you’re about 12.LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 8:20 pmCreepy.. glad I don’t know you.
You have poor judgment ..in every way.Like
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 8:20 pmCreepy.. glad I don’t know you.
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:15 pmHow old are you?LikeReply
- Magabear says:November 27, 2020 at 8:19 pmBy the sounds of it, I’d say you’re about 12.LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 8:04 pmHow old are you?LikeReply
- spren says:November 27, 2020 at 7:36 pmYou are the troll clown, and most of us here see you clearly for who you are.Liked by 1 personReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 6:33 pmThere is no loyalty among thieves.
Kelley is a thief. She enriched herself in the stick market after Covid, and she cheated doug Collins.
She’s a trophy and pathetic.LikeReply
- Penner says:November 27, 2020 at 6:57 pmMaybe so … but she will be caucusing with the Republicans in the Senate — not the Democrats.
Save your principles for the primaries.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- TonyC says:November 27, 2020 at 10:30 pmWhat furtive is saying is the rural Georgians will not come out to vote unless they know the Republicans come out for Trump with passion! That’s according to Steve Bannon….LikeReply
- Penner says:November 27, 2020 at 6:57 pmMaybe so … but she will be caucusing with the Republicans in the Senate — not the Democrats.
- letjusticeprevail2014 says:November 27, 2020 at 6:36 pmYou nailed it. These are voter suppression propaganda efforts being spread by Dems. They have ALSO spread nonsense about putting TRUMP down as a Write-In candidate for GA Senate seats.It’s all part of a disinformation scheme designed to give Dems a 50/50 tie in the US Senate, which would be resolved by a VPOTUS tiebreaker vote, which they expect will be Kamala Harris.I PRAY that Sidney Powell’s “KRAKEN” gives GA to Trump, and that BOTH of GA’s Senate seats stay GOP. Even if the Dems win only 1, we have real problems thanks to Mitt Romney.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 6:40 pmSidney has every intention to present her case to the Supreme Court.Georgia will not acquiesce.Liked by 1 personReply
- letjusticeprevail2014 says:November 27, 2020 at 7:33 pmOh, I have no doubt that every election case will go to the SCOTUS. Trump/MAGA will appeal any defeat to the way to the SCOTUS, as will Joe Biden.The specter of RBG certainly looms large right now, doesn’t it?LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 6:40 pmSidney has every intention to present her case to the Supreme Court.Georgia will not acquiesce.Liked by 1 personReply
- Albertus Magnus says:November 27, 2020 at 6:10 pmExactly. And those who urge us to do otherwise arent supporting PDJT or the MAGA movement.They are doing exactly the oppostie.Liked by 7 peopleReply
- Rileytrips says:November 27, 2020 at 6:33 pmWhy would anyone want to vote in the GA Senator run-off election in January, if GA does not show the people they have changed their election process to ensure that it will be a fair election?!Have the Gov. or the SOS done this? NOTHIS is what happens when the people KNOW their elections are rigged. If your vote won’t matter, why bother? If every election is fixed by depraved politicians in bed with foreign countries and huge international companies…..why should anyone waste their time?!Liked by 3 peopleReply
- letjusticeprevail2014 says:November 27, 2020 at 6:38 pmWhy don’t we all just move to China?LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 6:41 pmChina has already moved here, dear.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- letjusticeprevail2014 says:November 27, 2020 at 7:33 pmYeah, well… there’s that! LOLLikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 6:41 pmChina has already moved here, dear.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- oldschool says:November 27, 2020 at 7:19 pmTend to agree Riley. It isn’t about being principled. We have witnessed the reality that no matter how many of us turn out and vote, they will manufacture more votes to win. If the illegalities are not addressed, prosecuted and corrected, it is difficult to go through another futile fake election. Understandable.LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:38 pmMcConman has to use all those millions$ he used to slander Roy Moore.
Trump is the ONLY Potus prevented from senate recess appointments.
Let him dig his own grave,
He is a menace to the deplorables.
He made our lives miserable by interference.
Fool me once…lLikeReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:10 pmYou don’t live in GA.What state do you live in?LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:38 pmMcConman has to use all those millions$ he used to slander Roy Moore.
- weirdcan88 says:November 27, 2020 at 8:49 pmRt — That’s a defeatist attitude! The voting fraud only came to light because the huge landslide for President Trump so overwhelmed the planned digital switching of votes in the machines, driving the dems to stop counting and insert millions of bogus ballots in a manner that triggered suspicion, scrutiny, and confirmation of election fraud. We have to assume that in the runoff elections, that heightened scrutiny will be the order of the day, in every precinct; that makes it worthwhile for there to be a similar effort by the MAGA team to get out the vote, in another landslide that we know will be more closely monitored than ever before. President Trump has gone through hell fighting for US — and will continue to do so at his rally in Georgia on December the 5th. We need to ensure that he has the congressional tools (and yes, they’re Tools) he needs to carry out his agenda and sweep out the trash.LikeReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 9:48 pmDo you live in GA?I live in Fulton County. I will be voting…..I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people.We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.#MAGA #GASEN— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsLikeReply
- letjusticeprevail2014 says:November 27, 2020 at 6:38 pmWhy don’t we all just move to China?LikeReply
- PatriotMom says:November 27, 2020 at 7:36 pmI’m a GA voter…key word V O T E R. I will exercise my privilege to vote no matter what. I hope and pray that the runoff is a fair electionLiked by 4 peopleReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:39 pmTo many wimps in state leadership fear being blackmailedLikeReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:02 pmI live in Fulton County and I will be VOTING!All these people who don’t live in GA are telling Georgians not to vote. Got a bunch of RINOs or Dems in the house. Why don’t they go back to their own state or start making calls to the state legislators in the 7 states in question. Would be nice if they did something constructive.VOTE!LikeReply
- Albertus Magnus says:November 27, 2020 at 5:56 pmWrong.No deplorable with a brain is going to vote for DEMS over GOP senators who support PDJT just to try to punish those GOPers who didnt.People really arent the morons you are painting them out to be.Liked by 9 peopleReply
- Patience says:November 27, 2020 at 5:45 pmThe bet IS yet to comeLiked by 4 peopleReply
- Patience says:November 27, 2020 at 5:47 pmOooooops –and it should be repeated anyway The BEST ~>IS yet to comeLiked by 3 peopleReply
- lieutenantm says:November 27, 2020 at 6:29 pmI liked BET better….and have u noticed Vegas bettors are leaning further and further away from Bin victory result?Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Patience says:November 27, 2020 at 7:27 pmlol…Happy accident;, huh. Yes, every man fer himself when losers are headed for a loss.LikeReply
- lieutenantm says:November 27, 2020 at 6:29 pmI liked BET better….and have u noticed Vegas bettors are leaning further and further away from Bin victory result?Liked by 3 peopleReply
- lotbusyexec says:November 27, 2020 at 5:52 pmAmen Patience!Liked by 2 peopleReply
- H&HC, 2nd-16th says:November 27, 2020 at 5:54 pmWhen?LikeReply
- Patience says:November 27, 2020 at 7:16 pmPatience…., Patience
likeLikeReply
- Patience says:November 27, 2020 at 7:16 pmPatience…., Patience
- Patience says:November 27, 2020 at 5:47 pmOooooops –and it should be repeated anyway The BEST ~>IS yet to comeLiked by 3 peopleReply
- Deborah Fehr says:November 27, 2020 at 5:45 pmfunny you wont see that on the msm..they completely trashed Trump today saying the courts rejected it and he is a laughing stock now…Liked by 4 peopleReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 5:49 pmThey are going projecting because the advertisers, come 1-1 will leave bail their sinking ships.
Every one of them is addicted to neurological daily meds.Clean brains are not illogical or vicious.LikeReply
- rah says:November 27, 2020 at 6:00 pmThe presses denial of reality is reaching critical mass. Their house of cards will collapse and I am going to love watching it. Big things happening in Wisconsin also. There, mail in ballots are required by law to be requested in writing by the voter and something like 200,000 that were counted were not requested and thus must be made null and void if the law is followed.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Cole says:November 27, 2020 at 10:31 pmThere’s the rub – “if the law is followed”. Haven’t seen much of that in this election, have we. Now is the time to DEMAND that it is followed. Doesn’t Pelosi keep saying “no one is above the law”? Funny how that has a way to boomerang back on you, Nancy.LikeReply
- KBR says:November 27, 2020 at 6:17 pmThe MSM has become completely delusional. They must be either terrified for their own necks, or else they have begun to believe their own gaslighting, or both. Desperation does strange things to weak minds.The MSM seems to believe that nothing happens if they refuse to admit it did. “Don’t say it and it won’t be true.” Yeah, right.For MSMers if MSM says it ain’t raining, it ain’t raining…even as the streets flash-flood and every thing is wet from “something” falling from the sky where “something” that looks an awful lot like dark clouds emits bright flashes of light and loud rumbling noises from time to time. Just like sticking fingers in the ears and saying “Nah-nah, nah- nah-nyah” works…until it doesn’t.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Rileytrips says:November 27, 2020 at 6:36 pmFunny, but no one watches MSM anymore. But see, They can lie just as easily without us as they did with us. They are obsolete.Liked by 1 personReply
- KBR says:November 27, 2020 at 7:09 pmThere are still people who watch MSM. Hardly anyone here does.Liked by 1 personReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:04 pmDeborah, he who laughs last…..LikeReply
- MoniQueMoniCat says:November 27, 2020 at 10:07 pmHe who laughs first, laughs last.
When January comes and their corpse Biden they call prez elect is not sworn in they will not be laughing.LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 5:49 pmThey are going projecting because the advertisers, come 1-1 will leave bail their sinking ships.
- visage13 says:November 27, 2020 at 5:46 pm5. Urges the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the Governor to withdraw or vacate the certification of presidential electors and to delay certification of results in other statewide electoral contests voted on at the 2020 General Election; and6. Urges the United States Congress to declare the selection of presidential electors in this Commonwealth to be in dispute.Well we know the crazy Dem Governor will not do anything and I am not sure who the Secretary is (if it is that women who broke all the rules to begin with and hates Pres Trump well…..) the US Congress won’t do anything so I am sure this will got to the Supreme Court and President Trump will be reinstated as the rightful winner of PA.Liked by 7 peopleReply
- Forrest Gardener says:November 27, 2020 at 6:06 pmThe governor and secretary of state for Pennsylvania don’t “need” to do anything. The legislature has taken the first step to not appointing electors. And the neat thing is that by simply saying it remains in dispute it cannot be declared not to be in dispute.Now do they have the courage to follow through. And can they find a couple of other states to do likewise?Liked by 1 personReply
- PatriotMom says:November 27, 2020 at 7:41 pmGA needs to do this!!!Liked by 1 personReply
- President-elect Amy2 says:November 27, 2020 at 10:24 pmBut..but…they called it! LikeReply
- warrprin1 says:November 27, 2020 at 6:31 pmThat’s the one, visage. Her surname is Bookvar. The only way to describe the Executive Branch in Harrisburg is human trash. All of it.Liked by 1 personReply
- Chump De Plorable says:November 27, 2020 at 7:13 pmNo ,the Legislature would prevail.The Supreme Court has stated im several cases that the State Legislature has the ability to.take back.the prerogative of selecting electors. PDJT has a greater chance to have PA and Georgia invalidated.The he only has to flip or invalidate one more state, any state and then the election is thrown to the house
If the result is in dispute ,the Legislature is more likely to decertify than they are to select electors ., They can sell that better to the constituents. ( Nobody knows for your so we just get disqualified) Then blame the Democrats.
If they have the grit to do at least decertification, we should consider it a winLiked by 2 peopleReply
- spren says:November 27, 2020 at 7:43 pmI’ve been saying this for weeks. As spineless as Republicans always portray themselves to be, It’s much easier for them to just not certify rather than choosing their own electors in opposition to the fraudulent popular election of the state. In other words, it’s easier to do nothing than something requiring courage. It’s only going to take a couple of states to do the same to deny Biden 270 votes in the Electoral College. Then it Constitutionally goes to the House for ultimate resolution. I don’t want any stinking courts to have more than a perfunctory role in any of this.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Forrest Gardener says:November 27, 2020 at 6:06 pmThe governor and secretary of state for Pennsylvania don’t “need” to do anything. The legislature has taken the first step to not appointing electors. And the neat thing is that by simply saying it remains in dispute it cannot be declared not to be in dispute.Now do they have the courage to follow through. And can they find a couple of other states to do likewise?Liked by 1 personReply
- Rick says:November 27, 2020 at 5:46 pmWINNING….Hold the Line! FIGHT!Liked by 8 peopleReply
- jumpinjarhead says:November 27, 2020 at 5:46 pmExcellent effort in PA. As Trump has forcefully said, however, in GA patriots should NOT boycott the senatorial runoff in Jan.! I am in GA and will vote—boycotting will just play into our enemies’ hands.Liked by 18 peopleReply
- Sentient says:November 27, 2020 at 5:52 pmThat’s like promising to take back your spouse if he/she philanders. It’s permission. Promise to vote for the GOP senate candidates only if the GA legislature (controlled by Republicans) proves its mettle by sending electors for Trump.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- Right Mover says:November 27, 2020 at 6:21 pmNO! If the Republican voters stay home in Georgia, the GOP loses the Senate. If the Dems control the White House, Congress and the Senate, we lose the country. Forever. This spiteful attitude being encouraged by some in the Georgia runoff is nothing less than suicidal.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- Rileytrips says:November 27, 2020 at 6:45 pmPeople are insane if they believe “holding the Senate” will somehow save us from a Biden/Harris Marxist administration hellbent on retaliation against our President and continuing their path to totally destroying the USA. What have these R Senators done to save us in the past?! NOTHING.
They will love that scenario, though, because they will get more money for themselves from the globalist lobbyists and the Democrats, when they tell us, “ we had to compromise with them” and pass law to harm the people and the country.NO. If these immoral politicians won’t stand up now and fight with us against this takedown of America – this total election fraud…WITH FOREIGN ENEMIES involved, do you really think they’ll help us later?!!
This is war.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- warrprin1 says:November 27, 2020 at 7:43 pmWhat is wrong with Sentient’s suggestion to utilize a bargaining chip with the GA State Legislature? Isn’t this what politics is all about? Striking a bargain?We have to stop being stupid. Our elected officials engage in far too many “bi-partisan” luncheons, cocktail parties, and back-slapping “meetings”. Our GOP(e) elected officials are conditioned to prostrate themselves, and allow their Libtard “associates” to screw not just the GOP base, but the entire working base of this country. Take off the damn gloves.The only way to win against the political perverts in the other Party is to use the tools that are legitimately available to us, without stooping to their lying, cheating, thieving, murdering crimes against the American people. Strike a bargain, and if violated, tear the place apart. They’ve provided lessons galore in how to demand camera face time.Follow the Leader. We got behind him for a reason, and he out-performed his pledge to us. Pretty damn good resumé as far as I’m concerned. Do as our President asks. It is unimaginable to me that he doesn’t have a plan to fight it out to the max, and then to pull a remarkable come-back if the entire system remains dug-in against him and us – at this point – and this particular battle goes south.Donald J. Trump, the man, has proven over and over again that he fights the until the war has concluded in a decisive manner. We ain’t there yet. View this as a battle; not the whole war. He will not quit; nor must we. The Swamp comprises the whole damn government, and is entirely corrupted: far more than any of us realized five years ago when this effort, led by Citizen D.J. Trump was launched. William Barr’s middle name is Buffoon. We all know exactly what the last two years say about this bagpipe clown and his DOJ / FBI stable of jackasses. May they never sleep soundly through another night again.Every time we think that they have finally exhausted their ammo, we learn that they were working all along on yet another – and more heinous – method to take back the reins of power and resume business as usual. It is ALL of them. We did not know how completely our own elected “conservative” officials had sold out to the entrenched structure. We did not know that they lived for the back-scratching exchange. We used to believe what they told us. NOT ANY MORE.
FOLLOW THE LEADER.
IF the ship of this U.S. Constitution is going down, I’m going with it – but not without the fight of my life.Liked by 1 personReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:47 pmLet mc conman figure it out. He got us here. With his negative slandering senate ads of trump endorsed candidates.
No reciprocity from him,or Trump and US wouldn’t be in this mess.
YOU don’t think HE WAS CLUELESS ABOUT THE FRAUD CON IN EVERY BATTLEGROUND STATE?
He knew from 1-20-16LikeReply
- warrprin1 says:November 27, 2020 at 8:06 pmBravo, furtive! “McConman” lives up to the nomenclature with which you have christened him. HE was the one who could have seized the reins and lived up to his Constitutional Oath, thus sending a message to all D.C. Instead, he pissed all over the U.S. Constitution. Dereliction of duty. Go directly to jail: do not pass go; do not collect $200, and get on the first plane to wifey’s family home somewhere in China or Taiwan. Hell of a way to get your name in the history books.Liked by 1 personReply
- Rileytrips says:November 27, 2020 at 6:45 pmPeople are insane if they believe “holding the Senate” will somehow save us from a Biden/Harris Marxist administration hellbent on retaliation against our President and continuing their path to totally destroying the USA. What have these R Senators done to save us in the past?! NOTHING.
- jumpinjarhead says:November 27, 2020 at 6:44 pmWe will politely agree to disagree. I will always vote—having actually fought for the right.Liked by 8 peopleReply
- spren says:November 27, 2020 at 7:47 pmOr refuses to certify and electors! Georgians have to vote for Republicans whether they have to hold their noses or not. We can’t give the totalitarians the Senate as well. This should happen without even having to say it!Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Right Mover says:November 27, 2020 at 6:21 pmNO! If the Republican voters stay home in Georgia, the GOP loses the Senate. If the Dems control the White House, Congress and the Senate, we lose the country. Forever. This spiteful attitude being encouraged by some in the Georgia runoff is nothing less than suicidal.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- warrprin1 says:November 27, 2020 at 6:54 pmAt this juncture, MAGA Georgians need to do as our President asks. Period.Liked by 8 peopleReply
- jumpinjarhead says:November 27, 2020 at 6:55 pmAs I will and my friends and family. Liked by 5 peopleReply
- cow wow says:November 27, 2020 at 7:12 pmAs will mine!Liked by 4 peopleReply
- jumpinjarhead says:November 27, 2020 at 7:13 pmWell done!!LikeReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:28 pmMe tooLikeReply
- cow wow says:November 27, 2020 at 7:12 pmAs will mine!Liked by 4 peopleReply
- Auntie Anxiety says:November 27, 2020 at 7:12 pmExactly. As a lifelong Georgian, I will vote as I am asked; Perdue and Loeffler it is.BTW, Doug Collins WONLiked by 6 peopleReply
- jumpinjarhead says:November 27, 2020 at 6:55 pmAs I will and my friends and family. Liked by 5 peopleReply
- starfcker says:November 27, 2020 at 7:23 pmHe’s going there tomorrow to make that point in a big way.Liked by 1 personReply
- Fools Gold says:November 27, 2020 at 7:37 pmI’m anxious to watch! He said he’d be there tomorrow on Twitter earlier today.LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:50 pmCancelled.
Wants to go next Saturday, but that won’t help his ascension.The PRIORITY is his win.
Besides, he had hundreds of thousands at his rallies, & they still cheatedLikeReply
- Rotor says:November 27, 2020 at 8:17 pmThe old “Cut off your nose to spite your face plan” Nothing the Dims would like better than for Trumpers to fall for this nonsense.Liked by 1 personReply
- jumpinjarhead says:November 27, 2020 at 8:22 pmExactly. Sometimes we on “our side” try to be a bit too clever. I lean toward Occam’s Razor or as we knew it in the Marines—“KISS.”Liked by 1 personReply
- Fish and hunt says:November 27, 2020 at 9:19 pmIf the President pulls this off, the run-off in Georgia will be a massacre. If Biden is still the “President Elect” come Jan 5, all bets are off. It’s really as simple as thatLikeReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:27 pmjjh, Agree. I live in GA and will be voting also.LikeReply
- MaineCoon says:November 27, 2020 at 10:30 pmjjh,Don Jr said it too in this tweet…..anyone who doesn’t vote is a RINOs at best or a D at worst.I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people.We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.#MAGA #GASEN— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsLikeReply
- Sentient says:November 27, 2020 at 5:52 pmThat’s like promising to take back your spouse if he/she philanders. It’s permission. Promise to vote for the GOP senate candidates only if the GA legislature (controlled by Republicans) proves its mettle by sending electors for Trump.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- Sentient says:November 27, 2020 at 5:47 pmI don’t see how SCOTUS could fail to accept this challenge. It’s not about a particular candidacy or one election. It’s about whether a Secretary of State can be allowed to usurp the constitutionally-mandated role of the legislature.Liked by 15 peopleReply
- Forrest Gardener says:November 27, 2020 at 6:09 pmThe neat thing is that this doesn’t need to go to the SCOTUS. The legislature can act unilaterally and decide not to appoint electors. It’s pretty much bullet proof if they have the courage of their convictions.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- spren says:November 27, 2020 at 7:49 pmExactly Forrest, I don’t understand why more people don’t see this as the path to victory.Liked by 1 personReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:56 pmBecause they are wimps.https://www.pasenategop.com/senate-leadership/Already reluctant to confront the corrupt governor wolfListen to last 30 min of bannon video above
Senator doug Mastriano gives a blueprint and the roadblocks.LikeReply
- furtive says:November 27, 2020 at 7:56 pmBecause they are wimps.https://www.pasenategop.com/senate-leadership/Already reluctant to confront the corrupt governor wolfListen to last 30 min of bannon video above
- spren says:November 27, 2020 at 7:49 pmExactly Forrest, I don’t understand why more people don’t see this as the path to victory.Liked by 1 personReply
- Forrest Gardener says:November 27, 2020 at 6:09 pmThe neat thing is that this doesn’t need to go to the SCOTUS. The legislature can act unilaterally and decide not to appoint electors. It’s pretty much bullet proof if they have the courage of their convictions.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- A2 says:November 27, 2020 at 5:50 pm….the die is castLiked by 1 personReply
- Halo Sandy says:November 27, 2020 at 5:53 pmWow, what in the heck? This sounds great. I can’t believe I go and come away and this beautiful document greets me. Bannon and Steve Turley are arguing big time Wisconsin’s about to be overturned.
–OK so Bannon is saying we need to light up these PA legislators phones.
–As soon as we get some numbers and emails we need to post.Liked by 5 peopleReply
- Pearland TEA Party says:November 27, 2020 at 6:22 pmI am in WI for the recount. We are seeing every one of the issues described by the Amistad Group. The legal team here in Madison are very encouraged by what they are hearing/seeing. 8 of us flew up from Texas to help with this recount and we will be here until it’s done. President Trump won this election. It is up to we the people to secure it for him and push back on fraudulent banana republic-type elections.Liked by 19 peopleReply
- Landslide says:November 27, 2020 at 6:34 pmGod bless you and the others who flew up there!!!! We all THANK YOU!!!! As a fellow Texan, I am doubly appreciative.Liked by 5 peopleReply
- pol says:November 27, 2020 at 6:53 pmPearland TEA Party:Wow, Patriot! You and your co-American patriots are stepping up!!! Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. Tell your team I love you all in behalf of our beloved country and for the anointed one (Pres. Donald J. Trump).NO ONE MUST CONCEDE! NO ONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Liked by 6 peopleReply
- aimeslee says:November 27, 2020 at 9:42 pmThank you from Baytown, Pearland!LikeReply
- President-elect Amy2 says:November 27, 2020 at 10:27 pmYou rock!!LikeReply
- warrprin1 says:November 27, 2020 at 7:57 pmGo on the website of the PA General Assembly. All the necessary contact info is consolidated there.Liked by 1 personReply
- MoniQueMoniCat says:November 27, 2020 at 10:22 pmRight here, the link to the members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly:
ALL MEMBERS OF THE HOUSE includes telephone numbers: https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=H&sort=alphaPRINTER FRIENDLY VERSION:
- MoniQueMoniCat says:November 27, 2020 at 10:22 pmRight here, the link to the members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly:
- Pearland TEA Party says:November 27, 2020 at 6:22 pmI am in WI for the recount. We are seeing every one of the issues described by the Amistad Group. The legal team here in Madison are very encouraged by what they are hearing/seeing. 8 of us flew up from Texas to help with this recount and we will be here until it’s done. President Trump won this election. It is up to we the people to secure it for him and push back on fraudulent banana republic-type elections.Liked by 19 peopleReply