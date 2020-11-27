The correct outcome remains cloudy, but we clearly are not being honest with ourselves. I’m hopeful that attorney Sidney Powell is not the “crackpot” proclaimed by her critics, but is able to smoke out a critical threat to the world’s beacon of democracy. “Government of the people by the people for the people” cannot be a meaningless Lincolnesque slogan.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE?

By George BetkeNovember 27, 2020

Democrats belittle us for “conspiracy theories” as they espouse the “convenience of coincidence.”

Is it coincidental that federal official Peter Strzok long ago mentioned an election “insurance policy” to paramour Lisa Page?

Was it an inadvertent slip of the tongue for Pennsylvania’s top election overseer to declare advance certainty that its outcome would favor Biden?

Is it coincidental that five key states simultaneously decided to stop counting votes overnight and discovered major changes the next morning?

Is it a coincidence that so many precincts reported unprecedented turnouts and more ballots than registered voters?

Do large batches of identical returns with no undercard choices invite suspicion?

Is it noteworthy that most of those occurred in Democrat-controlled cities notorious for corrupt political machines?

Why were Biden and Harris so confident that active campaigning could be forsaken even as their out-front opponents were drawing overflow rally crowds?

How come Democrat smugness turned to panic as spurious polling predictions were refuted by accumulating results?

How did a widely predicted “blue wave” suddenly become a riptide of unseen Trump supporters?

How were so many states persuaded to adopt foreign technology for electronic vote-counting, and why did Texas refuse to do so?

Could Democrats’ confidence be attributed to conviction that the desired result was “in the bag?”

Have we become a society that accepts anything one can get away with – hoaxes, impeachments, slander, corruption, lawlessness and murder?

How ironic is it for those who have spent the past four years obstructing progress and polarizing public sentiment now claim to champion political unification?

Was orchestrated news censorship and October media speculation that the incumbent would not leave office willingly intended to be his final condemnation?

Call me a conspiracy theorist if you will – for questioning endless sycophant claims of “nothing to see here.” “Coincidence” looks a lot like “collusion.” Fire normally accompanies smoke, and this situation is visibly hot and smelly.

The correct outcome remains cloudy, but we clearly are not being honest with ourselves. I’m hopeful that attorney Sidney Powell is not the “crackpot” proclaimed by her critics, but is able to smoke out a critical threat to the world’s beacon of democracy.

“Government of the people by the people for the people” cannot be a meaningless Lincolnesque slogan.

Rip McIntosh