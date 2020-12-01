GOODBYE ATTORNEY GENERAL William Barr, WE WELCOMED YOUR APPOINTMENT BUT WE WILL ALSO WELCOME YOUR DISMISSAL

BREITBART

Report: Bill Barr Says DOJ Has Not Uncovered Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud

KRISTINA WONG1 Dec 202015,1183:02

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, according to an interview he gave to the Associated Press.

Barr reportedly told the AP that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up on specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” he said.

Last month, Barr issued a memo authorizing U.S. attorneys to pursue substantial allegations of voting irregularities before the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Barr said there was no evidence yet to substantiate systemic machine fraud.

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that,” he said.

He also clarified that there is a difference between using the federal criminal system that would be handled by the DOJ and complaints made via civil lawsuits that would be addressed by audits conducted by state or local officials.

“There’s a growing tendency to use the criminal justice system as sort of a default fix-all, and people don’t like something they want the Department of Justice to come in and ‘investigate,’” he said.

“Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic allegations [and] those have been run down; they are being run down,” he added. “Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on.”

The Trump Legal Team, led by Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, said in response to Barr’s comments:

With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth. Nonetheless, we will continue our pursuit of the truth through the judicial system and state legislatures, and continue toward the Constitution’s mandate and ensuring that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not. Again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.

Even 30% of Democrats Say There’s Election Fraud and Democrats Cheated to Help Biden Win

After so many sworn affidavits about Election Day oddities and statistical improbabilities, a majority of Republicans think the 2020 election was neither free nor fair. Apparently, they are not the only ones. A sizable percentage of Democrats don’t think Joe Biden won fair and square either, according to a recent Rasmussen survey.

“How likely is it that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win?” Rasmussen asked.

Surprisingly, 30 percent of Democrats responded that it was likely, with 20 percent believing it was “very likely.” Seventy-five percent of Republicans, meanwhile, said they felt Democrats “stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots” in a number of states. Overall, nearly half the country is not confident in the integrity of 2020’s election.

LifeNews depends on the support of readers like you to combat the pro-abortion media. Please donate now.

Regardless of the election’s outcome, one thing is certain: ensuring the integrity of the election will be paramount going forward to give all Americans confidence in the results.

In a recent interview with Townhall, True the Vote president and founder Catherine Engelbrecht said the nation is in the midst of an “awakening.”

“I think both sides of the aisle have seen a process that was not secure, was not transparent and it was hyper partisan,” she said. “And I don’t think that that’s what the American people want. So I think we’re in the middle of an awakening when it comes to election integrity.”

To see true change, citizen leaders will need to start at the grassroots level.

“We need to now remember that we have to roll up our sleeves and make this local,” Engelbrecht continued. “Let’s just make sure that we don’t have controversy in our hometown. Let’s just work together towards the honor of the process.”

LifeNews Note: Leah Barkoukis writes for TownHall, where this column originally appeared.