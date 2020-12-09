HomeBlog PostCOVID-19: Centerpiece of the UN’s “Decade of Action”

COVID-19: Centerpiece of the UN’s “Decade of Action”

Louie November 30, 2020

For the better part of 2020, much of the world has been operating under a cloud of fear and uncertainty.

Here in the United States and elsewhere, basic human rights are being held hostage to suffocating social control measures disguised as healthcare, in some places, even going so far as to limit our ability to worship Almighty God.

I am referring, of course, to the global COVID-19 scam, but before we take a closer look at this evil operation, I’d like to put our present condition in perspective with some timeless commentary from Pope St. Pius X.

Writing in the 1910 Apostolic Letter, Notre Charge Apostolique, the Holy Father tells us:

The primary duty of charity does not lie in the toleration of false ideas, however sincere they may be…

Let us stop here for a just moment. It seems that some people of goodwill are confused on this point, thinking that it’s an act of kindness to support movements that are based upon false ideas, and in the present case, outright lies, simply because others believe them to be true.

For example, there are those who promote the idea of going along with mandatory face mask initiatives, not because there’s any evidence that doing so will prevent the spread of viral infection (in fact, on the contrary) but simply because it makes others somehow feel safer. The same can be said for social distancing guidelines and the crackdown on gatherings beyond a certain size.

The Holy Father is telling us that far from being an act of kindness to patronize persons who have been deceived, doing so is actually an offense against authentic charity.

He continues:

The primary duty of charity does not lie … in the theoretical or practical indifference towards the errors and the vices in which we see our brethren plunged, but in the zeal for their intellectual and moral improvement as well as for their material well-being.

In other words, truth matters. Apart from truth, the good of others and the good of society as a whole cannot be attained. We have a duty to expose and to correct the errors that are deceiving the naïve and infecting the society at large.

So, with this in mind, let’s take a closer look at COVID-19, beginning with the ugly truth that all of the various regulations and restrictions surrounding the “pandemic” amount to nothing more than a social engineering project motivated solely by the pursuit of political power and profit, one that is being orchestrated by bureaucrats and policy makers, large corporations and persons of great wealth and influence who control them all.

Lest there be any doubt about the utter insincerity of those who are shoving COVID-19 regulations down our collective throat, consider the fact that the leaders of this movement – the ones that are screaming the loudest about the need for social distancing and mandatory masking in order to protect the public from illness – also happen to be the most vocal supporters of abortion-on-demand, which they also insist upon branding as “healthcare.”

Who in their right mind can believe that someone who supports the wanton dismemberment of an unborn child right up to the very moment of birth (and in some cases, beyond) is genuinely concerned about public health?

For confirmation as to the true purpose of the COVID-19 social movement, one need look no further than the United Nations and its globalist manifesto “Agenda 2030 – Sustainable Development Goals,” or SDG for short.

Volumes have been written about the nefarious nature of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, but suffice it say that they are meant to pave the road toward a Utopian City of Man by the year 2030. Along the way, specific initiatives have been put in place to help the UN reach the SDG finish line. About the present year, the UN website declares:

To mark its 75th anniversary in 2020, the United Nations has launched the biggest-ever global conversation on the role of global cooperation in building the future we want.

The future we want – meaning the globalists – indeed!

Is it merely coincidence that COVID-19, from the earliest days of 2020, has been treated as the “biggest-ever” healthcare and economic crisis the world has seen in many generations, and fear surrounding it is being used as fuel to accelerate the cause of globalism? As will become clear as we proceed, the answer is a resounding no!

As part of its vision for 2020, the UN website reports:

In September 2019, the UN Secretary-General called on all sectors of society to mobilize for a decade of action on three levels…

Upon review, one finds that the UN Secretary General’s action plan for building a globalist future – a so-called “Decade of Action – Ten Years to Transform Our World” – is unfolding right before our very eyes, and wouldn’t you know, COVID-19 lies at the very heart of it.

The first “level” of the Secretary General’s call is for global action, more resources, smarter solutions:

Not only has COVID-19 and the doomsday scenarios surrounding it been leveraged to promote so-called “global cooperation,” public policy relative to the virus on both the local and national levels have served to decimate economies throughout the world.

For clear thinking, authentically charitable persons, this is a genuine human tragedy. We know that as poverty increases, so too do mortality rates – death, disease and despair – and all of the social ills that come with it. For UN globalists who are Hell bent on building the future they want, however, it is a boon.

How so?

First, it’s important to recognize that population control is central to the globalist agenda, which is why contraception, sterilization and abortion feature so prominently in their plans, most notably as it concerns those living in the Third World.

The globalists know very well that an economic crisis is one sure way to cull the human herd, especially in impoverished nations.

Secondly, a global economic crisis serves to level the playing field between wealthy nations and poor nations. You see, in the corrupt mind of the globalist, which is necessarily infected with Marxism, it is better that all nations struggle than just some flourish.

Now, that doesn’t mean that the globalists themselves are willing to suffer on a personal level, far from it! In fact, the well-healed benefactors of the leftwing bureaucrats and politicians that have cavalierly bankrupted countless small businesses and families with overbearing COVID regulations based on fake science haven’t lost a dime in the process. In fact, the world’s wealthiest people – the Davos crowd that is driving the One-World agenda largely from behind the scenes – have only grown wealthier in the process.

Furthermore, this deliberately created economic crisis has served to prey upon the good intentions of charitable people and nations, like the US, by creating a greater need for the global and national redistribution of “resources” – primarily money, but also food and medical supplies – and make no mistake about it, the redistribution of wealth lies at the very heart of both globalism and Marxism.

All of this adds up to precisely what the UN intends when it calls for global action, more resources, smarter solutions…

The UN Secretary General also called for a “Decade of Action” on the local level.

Remember, this statement was issued in September of 2019, and it included a call for needed transitions in policies, budgets, institutions, governments, cities and local authorities.

Amazing, isn’t it? As the end of this dreadful year draws near, it is already clear that historians will forever refer to 2020 as the year in which Black Lives Matter, a favorite of the UN that we will detail in a separate article, managed to answer every single one of these calls for local action, popularizing the magnificently delusional phrase, “Defund the Police,” and even going so far as to successfully bully certain local governments into adopting the agenda.

The UN’s call for the present decade also includes people action, that is, youth, civil society, and of course the media…

I trust it’s not necessary to take up space detailing the degree to which the media is complicit in corrupting young minds as it promotes liberal lies via both fake news and entertainment programming. So, we’ll just move on…

The UN Secretary General also called for action on the part of the private sector, unions, and academia and, lo and behold, what do we see?

Major corporations have made COVID-19 the centerpiece of their ad campaigns. Companies like Amazon, Pepsi, and even Chick-Fil-A have poured millions of dollars into promoting both the COVID scam and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Unions like the National Education Association (NEA), the teachers’ union (the largest labor union in the United States) is desperately clinging to the COVID-19 ruse as an excuse for keeping children out of school.

Leftists in the world of academia are cancelling classes and sporting events due to COVID concerns, as well as doubling down on what they have always been pleased to do – bending over backwards to exacerbate the racial divide.

All in all, I think it’s fair to say that the Decade of Action is going according to plan; evidently, the UN would agree.

On an annual basis, the United Nations issues a mid-year update on its progress called the Sustainable Development Goals Report. The 2020 report, a 68-page PDF that was made public in early July, cites COVID-19 a whopping 161 times!

Upon close inspection, one finds that the UN can barely contain its giddiness over the “pandemic.” In fact, it is abundantly clear that the UN views COVID-19, not so much as a biological crisis to be defeated, but rather as an unprecedented opportunity to be embraced, one that lends urgency to its globalist agenda.

This includes citing the impact of COVID-19 as an excuse for ramping up its efforts to push forward climate change initiatives, to exert greater control over global financial markets and natural resources, to force the immunization of children (especially in the Third World), and of course, the big one, to cull the human herd.

For example, we read:

Among the severe effects from COVID-19 … Millions of unintended pregnancies can be expected as tens of millions of women are unable to access family planning supplies and services.

Family planning supplies and services… This is nothing more than liberal-speak for contraception, sterilization and abortion.

The UN couldn’t help but gloat in Report 2020 by celebrating the degree to which the COVID-19 scam is already paying dividends for the Decade of Action. For instance, we read:

The drastic reduction in human activity brought about by COVID-19 may be a chance for oceans to recuperate.

Even in this the wording is deceptive. The drastic reduction in human activity since the start of 2020 wasn’t brought about by COVID-19, it’s due to draconian governmental regulations bolstered by fake science and bogus statistics.

The UN goes on to rejoice over COVID further, saying:

COVID-19 may result in a 6% drop in greenhouse gas emissions for 2020.

Who cares if millions of people are no longer driving to work, earning an income and feeding their family because their employer went out of business; greenhouse gasses might drop!

With all that has been said thus far, it’s plain that the UN Secretary General wasn’t so much presenting a vision for 2020 as he spoke in September 2019, he was issuing marching orders based on a game plan long ago written.

He concluded his remarks by alerting all concerned as to the overarching purpose of this so-called “Decade of Action.” He said,

[It is] to generate an unstoppable movement pushing for the required transformations.

You know what this means, don’t you? It means that the movement – at the heart of which lies the COVID-19 scam – is considered by the nefarious few who are driving global events to be required and unstoppable. In other words, if the UN and its stable of wealthy, well-connected and powerful globalists have their way, this diabolical operation isn’t going anywhere any time soon, not without a fight, and most certainly not without the grace of Almighty God.

So, given that the leftists aren’t about to let the panic they’ve incited over COVID-19 diminish, they are presently doing precisely what they did back in the spring; they’re ramping up the fear-mongering propaganda campaign and moving the goal posts.

Initially, their scare tactics involved forecasts of more than a million dead in the US alone. After it became clear that this was pure fantasy, we were fed predictions suggesting that our hospital system would be stressed well beyond capacity. We were told that the goal of so-called social distancing and mandatory masking was to “flatten the curve” – an expression that will be repeated in bad jokes for decades to come.

In an effort to ensure that the curve, and public panic, would remain as high as possible, the CDC created a death certificate coding system that was designed to maximize the COVID death count.

How so? By making it such that persons merely dying with COVID-19, regardless of the actual cause of death, are being counted as having died from the virus. The Public Health Director for the state of Illinois, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, made this perfectly plain during a press conference:

I just want to be clear in terms of the definition of people dying of COVID. The case definition is very simplistic. It means, at the time of death it was a COVID positive diagnosis. So, that means that if you were in hospice and had already been given a few weeks to live and then you were also found to have COVID, that would be counted as a COVID death.

It means that if, technically, even if you died of a clear alternate cause, but you had COVID at the same time, it’s still listed as a COVID death. Everyone who is listed as a COVID death doesn’t mean that was the cause of the death, but they had COVID at the time of death. I hope that’s helpful.

Yes, Doctor, this is very helpful. And let’s be clear, Illinois isn’t going rogue here, they’re simply following CDC guidelines just like every other state. But it gets worse.

Those guidelines allow for COVID death totals to include patients that were never even tested for the virus! At one point, New York City added over 3,000 such deaths to its COVID-19 stats in just one day! These so-called “probable deaths” are part of the CDC’s official running total.

A few months ago, I wrote: The way to eliminate the guess work in these cases is no more complicated than swabbing the back of a deceased person’s throat.

At this point, however, it is clear that even this isn’t true. The New York Times (a far-left publication if ever there was one) is reporting that upwards of 90% of all positive COVID-19 tests are false! (See Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be , Aug. 29, 2020)

This explains why, as estimated by Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the CDC, asymptomatic infection – that is, persons who test positive for COVID-19 and yet are not suffering any ill effects – outweigh those with symptoms by a factor of roughly 10-1. (See CDC telebriefing with journalists, Thursday, June 25, 2020)

The ridiculously – and let’s be honest, deliberately – high incidence of false positive COVID tests also explains why the World Health Organization cited the absence of evidence indicating that asymptomatic persons are transmitting COVID-19 to others. (See Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s emerging diseases unit, press conference of June 8, 2020)

Dr. Van Kerkhove, after publicly stating as much, came under immense political pressure to walk it back. Why? Because lying power hungry leftists are determined to use reports about “a spike in new cases” (aka positive test results) to instill fear in the ill-informed so they will be more likely to comply with social control initiatives that have nothing to do with public health.

This brings us to “contact tracing.”

For an explanation of contact tracing and what it entails, we’ll turn to Dr. Robert Levin, Health Director for Ventura County in California, who described it in a May 2020 press conference as follows:

As we do more testing, we will find more and more people who have COVID-19, and again, we will isolate every one of them and we will find every one of their contacts, and we will make sure that they stay quarantined, and we will check in with them every day.

But what if the living conditions for the targeted persons are not conducive (in the State’s estimation) to quarantine in the home? Levin said:

Some of the people we find are going to have trouble being isolated. For instance, if they live in a home where there’s only one bathroom, and there are three or four other people living there who don’t have COVID infection, we’re not going to be able to keep that person in that home. Every person we are isolating needs to have their own bathroom. So, we will be moving people like this into other kinds of housing.

This sounds very much like internment, does it not? And yet, there is an effort underway by certain authorities and big media entities to convince citizens that stories about COVID camps are just “conspiracy theories” and rightwing rumors. Rest assured, my friends, this means that we are directly over the target.

Dr. Levin went on to say that similar programs are being launched all over the US.

According to a May 18, 2020 New York Times article, “Estimates for the number of people needed nationwide for contact tracing range from 100,000 to as high as 300,000.” That would make the COVID-19 surveillance program roughly five times larger than the Social Security Administration!

Based on all that has been said, one cannot help but ask a number of questions:

– Why are we testing over half-a-million healthy, non-contagious people for COVID-19 every day in the US?

– Why are we still being forced to practice so-called social distancing for a virus with a miniscule infection mortality rate for the vast majority of citizens under age 70?

– Why are people in various parts of the US and the world being subject to mandatory masking regulations, in spite of numerous Randomized Controlled Trials indicating “no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks?” (See CDC, Emerging Infectious Diseases , May 2020)

– Why are contact tracers being paid by the government to surveil law abiding citizens?

My friends, we are in the midst of a diabolical social movement, the magnitude of which has never before been seen. It has nothing to do with promoting public health and wellbeing; rather, its true long-term purpose is the advancement of globalism – the City of Man, a New World Order and a One-World Government.

So, what should we who sincerely wish to build and defend the City of God do?

We must pray and fast, of course. We must beg God for the grace that we need to find, to spread, and to persevere in the truth.

We must pray for our nation and its duly elected leaders.

We must pray for Holy Mother Church, that she will be granted a holy pope who is willing, at long last, to fulfill the request to consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary as delivered via Sr. Lucy of Fatima. This is the real cure for all that presently sickens our world, as it will lead to a period of peace whereby the Sovereign Rights of Christ the King and the duty of nations toward Him will be recognized and acted upon.

That said, prayer and fasting, as indispensable as they are, are not enough.

We must be clear that – as laity in particular – removing ourselves from the temporal and political arenas in order to focus exclusively on matters spiritual isn’t an option. We have a duty to fight for the common good and to improve the condition of the broader society wherein all of us are called to work out our salvation in fear and trembling.

In conclusion, I will repeat what is perhaps the most important thing that has been stated in this article: The evils that we have discussed herein are not going anywhere any time soon, not without a fight, and most certainly not without the grace of Almighty God.

So, at this, let us wrap things up by turning once more to the wisdom of Pope St. Pius X who said:

[If] the highest possible peak of well-being for society and its members is to be attained through fraternity or, as it is also called, universal solidarity, [then] all minds must be united in the knowledge of Truth, all wills united in morality, and all hearts in the love of God and His Son Jesus Christ.

May it please the Lord to open the eyes of all to the knowledge of truth, and to grant us the grace to lead others to the love of God and His Son Jesus Christ. Amen.

[This post is an updated adaptation of a much more detailed article published in the latest edition of The Catholic Inquisitor.]