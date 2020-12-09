WARNING: The m-RNA vaccines change the functioning of the DNA in the MITOCHONDRIA in the cytoplasm — and such genetic changes are passed down through all of one’s future generations.

NOT ALL OF THE CELL’S DNA IS IN THE NUCLEUS. Understand that the human cell has various organelles in it that do different things. One such organelle is the nucleus; another type is OUTSIDE the nucleus floating around in the cytoplasm of the cell, and those are the mitochondria. BOTH organelles contain DNA, and the TOTAL DNA in the cell of BOTH the nucleus AND the mitochondria constitutes the human GENOME. The m-RNA vaccines change the functioning of the DNA in the MITOCHONDRIA in the cytoplasm — and such genetic changes are passed down through all of one’s future generations.

NOT ALL OF THE CELL’S DNA IS IN THE NUCLEUS. Please understand that the human cell has various organelles in it that do different things. One such organelle is the nucleus; another type is OUTSIDE the nucleus floating around in the cytoplasm of the cell, and those are the mitochondria. BOTH organelles contain DNA, and the TOTAL DNA in the cell of BOTH the nucleus AND the mitochondria constitutes the human GENOME. The m-RNA vaccines change the functioning of the DNA in the MITOCHONDRIA in the cytoplasm — and such genetic changes are passed down through all of one’s future generations.

lifetreemail@gmail.com writes: Feast of the Immaculate Conception, 2020 This is from Brother Bugnolo. Remember, I sent most of you an email earlier this week from expert Dr. Dianne Irving. ALL COVID vaccines change the mitochondria or the lining around the nucleus of cells that make up the human genome! How can that ever be in God’s plan! I have no reason to believe this is not true about fertility. Brother Bugnolo at FromRome.info is spot on about everything he sends. Let me know what you hear. It sounds like we are getting close to an all out civil war with respect to the election. Remember to go to Confession. Pray to the Holy Ghost.



by Br. Alexis Bugnolo Recent reports about the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine shows that it is a form of birth control and not a vaccine. A vaccine gives you years and years of immunity. Sometimes for life, sometimes for decades. A vaccine which gives you immunity for 6 months is not even as good as getting