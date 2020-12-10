A SUMMARY OF THE TEXAS ELECTION LAWSUIT

|A Summary of the Texas Election LawsuitBy Robert MadsenAmerican ThinkerDecember 10, 2020
Texas claims that the presidential elections as held (and as directed by government officials outside the legislature) in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan all flagrantly violated their own election laws by materially weakening or doing away with security measures.
Further, according to the U.S. Constitution, the legislature (representing the citizens) of each state has absolute authority and responsibility for how presidential electors are chosen; the will of the legislature being expressed through state law.
Texas claims that the violations of election law in these states created an environment where ballot fraud was enabled and likely to occur. The lawsuit lists the violations of law in each of the defendant states and provides evidence of fraud (the number of ballots handled unconstitutionally) in each of the states sufficient to change the outcome of the ballot counts.
PennsylvaniaFacts:Vote Tally: 3,445,548 for Biden and 3,363,951 for Trump – margin 81,597.Requests for mail-in ballots 70% Democrats and 25% Republicans.Mail-in ballots increased from 266,208 in 2016 to over 3,000,000 in 2020.Violations of Election Law:The Secretary of State unilaterally abrogated signature verification requirements for mail-in ballots.PA supreme court changed the existing deadline for receiving mail-in ballots from 8:00 PM on the day of the election to 3 days after the election and adopted a presumption that non-postmarked ballots be considered as valid.Election officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny Counties did not follow state law permitting poll-watchers to be present for the opening, counting, and recording of mail-in ballots.The Secretary of State directed election officials to remove ballots before 7:00 AM on the day of the election in order to “cure” defective mail-in ballots. This was done only in Democrat majority counties.Election officials did not segregate ballots received after 8:00 PM on election day breaking the promise made to the U.S. Supreme Court thus making it impossible to identify or remove those ballots.Evidence of Fraud:Ballots with no mailed date: 9,005 (no evidence they were sent to a voter)Ballots returned on or before the mailed date: 58,221Ballots returned one day after the mailed date: 51,200 (Perhaps not impossible, but highly unlikely for the average voter to receive a ballot, fill it out, place it in the mail and have it returned the next day.)On Nov 2, the day before the election, PA reports that 2.7 million ballots had been sent out. On Nov 4 that number had increased to 3.1 million — an increase of 400,000 mail-in ballots at election time with literally no reasonable chance of them being used by legitimate voters.
GeorgiaFacts:Vote Tally: 2,472,098 for Biden and 2,458,121 for Trump – margin 12,670.Mail-in ballots: 65.32% for Biden and 34.68% for Trump.Mail-in ballots increased from 213,033 in 2016 to 1,305,659 in 2020.Violations of Election Law:The Secretary of State unilaterally abrogated signature verification requirements for mail-in ballots.The Secretary of State authorized opening and processing mail-in ballots up to three weeks before election day when the law prohibits that until after the polls open on election day.The Secretary of State materially weakened the security requirements for ballot rejection based on signature verification or other missing information.Evidence of Fraud:The mail-in ballot rejection rate for missing or inaccurate information or for non-matching signatures decreased from 6.42% in 2016 to .36% in 2020. Rejecting 2020 ballots at the same rate as 2016 would have resulted in a net gain of 25,587 votes for Trump – twice the number needed to overcome Biden’s count. With a six-fold increase in the number of mail-in ballots, reason would indicate that the rejection rate would increase, or at least stay the same, with so many first-time mail-in ballots.
MichiganFacts:Vote Tally: 2,796,702 for Biden and 2,650,695 for Trump – margin 146,007.In 2016 587,618 voters requested mail-in ballots. In 2020 3.2 million votes were cast by mail-in ballot.Democrats voted by mail at a rate approximately two times that of Republican voters.Violations of Election Law:The Secretary of State unilaterally abrogated signature verification requirements for mail-in ballots.The Secretary of State sent out unsolicited ballots to all 7.7 million registered voters contrary to election law which requires a voter to request a mail-in ballot through a process that includes a signature to be matched with the voter registration.The Secretary of State also allowed absentee ballots to be requested online without signature verification.Local election officials in Wayne County — containing 322,925 more ballots for Biden than for Trump — opened and processed mail-in ballots without poll-watchers present.Local election officials in Wayne County also ignored the strict election law requirements of placing a written statement or stamp on each ballot envelope indicating that the voter signature was in fact-checked and verified with the signature on file with the state.Evidence of Fraud:174,384 mail-in ballots in Wayne County had no valid registration number, indicating they likely resulted from election workers running the same ballots through the tabulator multiple times.71% of Wayne County Absent Voter Counting Boards were unbalanced, where the number of people who checked in did not match the number of ballots cast.
WisconsinFacts:Vote Tally: 1,630,716 for Biden and 1,610,151 for Trump – margin 20,565.Mail-in ballots increased from 146,932 in 2016 to 1,275,019 in 2020.Violations of Election Law:The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) positioned hundreds of unmanned illegal drop boxes to collect absentee ballots. (The use of any dropbox, manned or unmanned, is directly prohibited by Wisconsin statute. Any alternate mail-in ballot site “shall be staffed by the municipal clerk or the executive director of the board of election commissioners…” “Ballots cast in contravention of the procedures specified in those provisions may not be included in the certified result of any election.”)The WEC encouraged voters to unlawfully declare themselves “indefinitely confined” in order to avoid security measures like signature verification and photo ID requirements. Nearly 216,000 voters said they were indefinitely confined in the 2020 election, nearly four times as many as in 2016.Strict laws requiring mail-in voters to certify by signature including the signature of an adult witness were ignored or circumvented by election officials.Evidence of Fraud:One hundred thousand ballots were supposedly missing and directed to be “found” after election day.
ConclusionSignificant violations of election law that were put into place to protect against election fraud is sufficient to invalidate the results of the elections, apart from whatever evidence is able to be gathered in a short time to show actual numbers of fraudulent ballots. Reason would indicate that there is a high number of fraudulent ballots that are impossible to identify, which is why the election laws pertaining to mail-in ballots were established, to begin with.
There is no remedy to correct the Nov 3rd election because ballots that did not adhere to election law cannot be identified as separate from those that did. An accurate count of legal ballots that were cast cannot be made. Therefore, as directed in the Constitution, it falls to the legislature of each state to choose electors as has been done in the past. Failing that, each state may determine not to submit any presidential electors.
The Texas lawsuit claims the odds of Biden overcoming Trump’s lead and winning any of the states after the point indicated was one in a quadrillion. And therefore, the odds of winning all four was one in a quadrillion to the fourth power. The lawsuit did not provide information on how that number was determined. This may seem exaggerated to some. It is enough to state that the odds of winning any one of the states were highly unlikely and the odds of winning all four were extremely unlikely. For example, if the odds of winning any one of the states was numerically much less extreme but still highly unlikely, say something like one in twenty, then the odds of doing that in all four states would be 1 in 160,000. Twenty beans in a jar: 19 white and 1 black. Reach in without looking and be lucky enough to pull out the one black bean. The chance of doing that again is 1 in 400. Clearly indicative of cheating if someone claims to have done that four times in a row. As I said the statistical analysis behind the claim of odds of 1 in a 1,000,000,000,000 is not given so I cannot speak to that. But even if the odds were orders of magnitude better than that, they were still astronomically small. At any rate, the merits of the lawsuit do not depend on any certain level of odds of Biden overcoming a lead that had been established by 3:00 A.M. the day after the election.
Rip McIntosh
-
Archives
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- A MODEST PROPOSAL THAT DESERVES CONSIDERATION
- A SUMMARY OF THE TEXAS ELECTION LAWSUIT
- SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TEXAS Supreme Court PETITION
- TEXAS LEADS THE WAY OUT OF THE MORASS OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
- DID STEVE SKOJEC REALLY WRITE THE ARTICLE “A POPE IN BED WITH MONSTERS” SHOWN BELOW? THAT IS HARD TO BELIEVE!!! ABYSSUM HAS PUBLISHED POSTS MANY YEARS AGO AND FREQUENTLY SINCE THEN ABOUT THE PRACTICE OF THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT HARVESTING ORGANS FROM LIVING POLITICAL PRISONERS. THESE POSTS WERE BASED ON THE INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING OF REPUTABLE WORLD WIDE ORGANIZATIONS. WHAT TURNED ON THE LIGHT IN STEVE SKOJEC’S HEAD. WAS IT THE ACTION OF THE Holy Spirit?
Top Posts & Pages
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- IT IS BIRTH CONTROL (POPULATION CONTROL) NOT A VACCINE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- WARNING: The m-RNA vaccines change the functioning of the DNA in the MITOCHONDRIA in the cytoplasm -- and such genetic changes are passed down through all of one's future generations.
- The new Senate staff report titled "Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact onU.S.Government Policy and Related Concerns" by the U.S.Senate Committee on Homeland Securityand Governmental Affairs U.S.Senate Committee on Finance Majority revealed that Joe Biden's family "Chinesenationals" financial connections "raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial,counterintelligence and extortion concerns":
- Election fraud at the industrial scale perpetrated in the 2020 election is a crime most Americans will remember all their lives. Books and movies will come out. Retired math PhDs exiled to the basement by their spouses will continue to find statistical patterns that simply do not happen in straight data sets. Like all great crimes, the 2020 election fraud will have a diffusion curve with early believers and early deniers, later adopters and fewer deniers and finally, only the ideologically blind will deny.
- Mysteriously, a week or two before the election, the flood of violence in our major cities began downsizing to a tiny trickle. How strange that former angry throngs are now in nearly suspended animation. Are all those black kneepads, helmets, and umbrellas now in closets? Are all those whiny Pajama Boys on the barricades back teaching in their Zoom classrooms, or taking their college Zoom classes in their parents’ basements? What changed? What in the world convinced committed revolutionaries to cease their long march to revolutionary justice?
- Here in the United States and elsewhere, basic human rights are being held hostage to suffocating social control measures disguised as healthcare, in some places, even going so far as to limit our ability to worship Almighty God.
- ABOUT ME
- If the election had been conducted according to existing laws, there would be no question. If only legal ballots were counted, there would be no question. If the Democrats hadn't fabricated so many illegal votes, there would be no question. But there is a question, and it's this: how are we going to make this right?
Top Clicks