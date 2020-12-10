A MODEST PROPOSAL THAT DESERVES CONSIDERATION

|EVERY CITIZEN SHOULD HAVE A VOTER ID CARDby: LT GEN, MARVIN L. COVAULT, US ARMY retiredDecember 10, 2020
I have been thinking a lot about how to have honest presidential elections. A recent blog, WE NEED A NEW LAW FOR NATIONAL ELECTIONS 20 November 2020, provided a solution in the form of new federal law.
In case you missed it, the essence of the proposal is as follows:There will be only two authorized election possibilities; in-person and absentee ballot requested by the voter. The election period will be the first Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (a national election holiday) in November.The presidential candidates will be on a separate ballot. When finished filling out the ballot the voter will hand that ballot to a 3-person counting team where the ballot will be immediately numbered, initialed by the three team members, and a tally of whom the vote was for recorded. That will take about 15 seconds at which time the ballot will be placed in a storage box. When the box is full it will be sealed, numbered, signed, and placed in a locked limited-access secure room. There will be a time-stamped chain of custody for every ballot, in-person or absentee.
This is easy and doable.
I followed that on 30 November with a blog, CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORM. The key point of that blog was to point out that the 2020 campaigns spent about $14 billion with out-of-control spending by Super PACs and billionaires. Under the new federal law campaign financing for all federal candidates will consist of one, and only one, source. The source is the voter who is geographically associated with the candidate. The proposed new federal law would limit campaign contributions to $1000 per person per candidate in their state.
Scrupulous records would be required by every candidate matching money contributed and money spent. It is all about accountability by the contributors and the candidates. In that blog, I recommended tracking the contributions with an individual’s social security number.
Using SSN is doable but I have determined there is an even better way; individual Voter ID numbers. Thus, this blog: EVERY CITIZEN SHOULD HAVE A VOTER ID CARD.
I believe we can make the voting process even more simple and free of fraudulent activities with a new federal law requiring Voter ID Cards. Think of it as a picture ID (like your driver’s license) with a “swipe” capability (like your credit card) that will display on a screen all of the times the Voter ID Card has been “used”. We need a federal law to make Voter ID Cards happen.
The intent of the Voter ID Card Law is to positively identify a voter at a voting site with a current photo, a valid state Voter ID number, current address, and a history of voter activity.
Under this federal law, everyone who is eligible to vote must have a Voter ID Card in order to perform in-person voting or to apply for an absentee ballot, the only two voting methods that would be authorized.
The Voter ID Card will be obtained from a State Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) facility and it will expire simultaneously with the expiration of your driver’s license. Both can be renewed at the same time.
The Voter ID Card will be the same size and quality as today’s driver’s license. The Voter ID card will present a photo, full name, date of birth, address, sex, eye color, height, hair color, expiration date, and, most importantly, an individual Voter ID 10-digit number beginning with the two-letter state abbreviation such as TX-456-789-3322.
In order to obtain a Voter ID Card, you must be 18 years of age and present: A valid passport or birth certificate proving identity and date of birth. One document confirming full name and Social Security Number. Two documents with a current physical address proving state residency.
The State DMV will immediately provide the State Election Headquarters with all Voter ID Card data.
When a voter presents their Voter ID Card at the voting site, the voter administrative assistant will swipe the Voter ID Card and ascertain if that particular Voter ID Card number has already been used during the current election period. If not, the assistant will print out an individual ballot that has the voter’s full name, address, and Voter ID Card number printed on the ballot. In the presence of the voting assistant, the voter will sign the ballot acknowledging that the data is correct. Fraudulently signing a ballot will be a federal offense.
Once the voter has filled out the ballot and it has been read by the vote tabulating machine, any subsequent ballots presented with that Voter ID number will be automatically rejected.
Those who are physically unable to travel to a DMV processing site may sign a sworn affidavit requesting that another person assists in getting them a Voter ID Card.
Across America, the states’ voter registration rolls are terribly maintained and highly inaccurate. The Voter ID Card system will solve those problems and be self-policing. That is, when a Voter ID Card hits the expiration date the software will automatically delete that voter ID number from the system. Furthermore, when a voter gets a new card or renews an expired one, the system will automatically add the voter to the registration rolls.
So what? The so what is that we will no longer have dead people voting. One method of voter fraud struck down.
Ballot stuffing: Casting illegal votes or submitting more than one ballot per voter. That cannot be done with this system because every ballot must have a Voter ID number on it and that number can only be used once during an election cycle.
Voter registration fraud: Filling out and submitting a voter registration card for a fictional person, or filling out a voter registration card with the name of a real person but without that person’s consent and forging his or her signature on the card. None of that can happen with the Voter ID Card system in place because of the voter identification requirements at the DMV site.
Voter impersonation: A person claims to be someone else when casting a vote. The Voter ID Card prevents all of that activity.
Fraud by election officials: Manipulation of ballots by officials administering the election, such as tossing out ballots or casting ballots in voters’ names. Each ballot will have a valid Voter ID number on it. If not, the system will not accept it. If it does have a valid number, the system will only accept it once. Another fraud problem solved.
Absentee ballot vote fraud: A person attempts to fill out and turn in an absentee ballot containing false information. The Voter ID Card will not allow this because an absentee ballot application must contain a valid Voter ID Card number. The only way absentee ballot fraud can exist is if a registered voter has their Voter ID Card stolen; an insignificant number.
With respect to campaign contributions, the change is simple. Every eligible voter who wishes to make a campaign contribution will need to have a Voter ID Card because, under the new federal law, the contribution cannot be accepted by the candidate without a Voter ID number. And that ID number will be the key to auditing a candidate’s contributions.
Bottom line:We have seen the videos of ballot counting rooms with dozens of people milling about, workers carrying stacks of loose ballots, tables piled high with hundreds of ballots, and workers taking ballots from one stack and placing it on another stack. Zero ballot security.Under the new proposed federal election law, the voter will relinquish a completed ballot into the hands of a 3-person counting team, and literally within seconds that ballot will be numbered, time-date stamped, initialed by each team member, the vote tallied to the correct candidate and the ballot secured in a storage box. Seconds, not hours or days. Under the new federal Campaign Finance Reform law, throughout the campaign, auditors will be active in every state. Candidates running for US House and Senate seats and for President must keep scrupulous records and be able to match contributions totals with campaign expenditures and prove that no voter has contributed more than $1000 to their campaign. The Voter ID # is the key to making this work.Voting is a civic responsibility. We value our freedoms: freedom of speech, religion, bearing arms, assembly, etc. But freedom is not free. We all need to play a role.
Voter apathy is rampant and disgusting. In the 2016 election, an estimated 100 million eligible voters did not vote. In the 2020 election, a record number of Americans voted but still an estimated 80 million did not.
With this Voter ID Card law in place, the Department of Education should initiate an on-going national campaign to get every high school in the country involved in voter registration. Most high school graduates are age 18. Every high school should have a program that encourages every student who turns 18 to immediately get a Voter ID Card. Encourage them to participate in elections beginning with the first election following their eligibility and make it a lifetime civic duty response.
A note to subscribers: There are four imperatives to getting our national elections under control. Part One, 20 November 2020, was: WE NEED A NEW LAW FOR NATIONAL ELECTIONS,
Part Two, 30 November 2020, was: CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORM,
This is Part Three: EVERY CITIZEN SHOULD HAVE A VOTER ID CARD.
Coming soon, Part Four: CHANGE THE WAY WE CONDUCT PRIMARY ELECTIONS.
If you agree with any of these proposals, I encourage you to contact your US Representative and Senators.
Thank you,
Lt Gen, MARVIN L. COVAULT, US ARMY retired, author of VISION TO EXECUTION,
Rip MacIntosh
-
Archives
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- A MODEST PROPOSAL THAT DESERVES CONSIDERATION
- A SUMMARY OF THE TEXAS ELECTION LAWSUIT
- SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TEXAS Supreme Court PETITION
- TEXAS LEADS THE WAY OUT OF THE MORASS OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
- DID STEVE SKOJEC REALLY WRITE THE ARTICLE “A POPE IN BED WITH MONSTERS” SHOWN BELOW? THAT IS HARD TO BELIEVE!!! ABYSSUM HAS PUBLISHED POSTS MANY YEARS AGO AND FREQUENTLY SINCE THEN ABOUT THE PRACTICE OF THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT HARVESTING ORGANS FROM LIVING POLITICAL PRISONERS. THESE POSTS WERE BASED ON THE INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING OF REPUTABLE WORLD WIDE ORGANIZATIONS. WHAT TURNED ON THE LIGHT IN STEVE SKOJEC’S HEAD. WAS IT THE ACTION OF THE Holy Spirit?
Top Posts & Pages
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- IT IS BIRTH CONTROL (POPULATION CONTROL) NOT A VACCINE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- WARNING: The m-RNA vaccines change the functioning of the DNA in the MITOCHONDRIA in the cytoplasm -- and such genetic changes are passed down through all of one's future generations.
- The new Senate staff report titled "Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact onU.S.Government Policy and Related Concerns" by the U.S.Senate Committee on Homeland Securityand Governmental Affairs U.S.Senate Committee on Finance Majority revealed that Joe Biden's family "Chinesenationals" financial connections "raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial,counterintelligence and extortion concerns":
- Election fraud at the industrial scale perpetrated in the 2020 election is a crime most Americans will remember all their lives. Books and movies will come out. Retired math PhDs exiled to the basement by their spouses will continue to find statistical patterns that simply do not happen in straight data sets. Like all great crimes, the 2020 election fraud will have a diffusion curve with early believers and early deniers, later adopters and fewer deniers and finally, only the ideologically blind will deny.
- Mysteriously, a week or two before the election, the flood of violence in our major cities began downsizing to a tiny trickle. How strange that former angry throngs are now in nearly suspended animation. Are all those black kneepads, helmets, and umbrellas now in closets? Are all those whiny Pajama Boys on the barricades back teaching in their Zoom classrooms, or taking their college Zoom classes in their parents’ basements? What changed? What in the world convinced committed revolutionaries to cease their long march to revolutionary justice?
- Here in the United States and elsewhere, basic human rights are being held hostage to suffocating social control measures disguised as healthcare, in some places, even going so far as to limit our ability to worship Almighty God.
- ABOUT ME
- If the election had been conducted according to existing laws, there would be no question. If only legal ballots were counted, there would be no question. If the Democrats hadn't fabricated so many illegal votes, there would be no question. But there is a question, and it's this: how are we going to make this right?
Top Clicks